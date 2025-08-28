11 Foods To Avoid When High Thyroid Hormone T3 Is Desired (99% Make This Mistake)
Without adequate thyroid, we become sluggish, clumsy, cold, anemic, and subject to infections, heart disease, headaches, cancer, and many other…
  
How To Reverse Gray Hair Naturally
Grey hair caused by genetics? Think again.
  
The complete guide to maximizing DHT production to become a man!
DHT is truly an important hormone we want to maximize alongside testosterone, dopamine and thyroid
  
How Smart People Will Regrow Their Hair In 2025
"Yes, topical aspirin and caffeine stimulate hair growth." - Dr Ray Peat
  
Thyroid Boosters: 11 Supplements to Increase T3 & T4
"The first time I took enough desiccated thyroid to make my heart speed noticeably, there was a pleasurable pushing up from my abdomen through my chest…
  
Thyroid Hormone T3: 21 Ways to Increase T3 Naturally (The Beauty Hormone).
"Thyroid makes the hair strong, a high metabolic rate can create a static field that helps it to stand up." - Dr Ray Peat.
  
How Intelligent People Will Heal Their Thyroid in 2025 (Most People Ignore This)
Without adequate thyroid, we become sluggish, clumsy, cold, anemic, and subject to infections, heart disease, headaches, cancer, and many other…
  
The Relationship between Hairloss and Gut issues (What They Don't Tell You)
"All disease begins in the gut" - Hippocrates.
  
Lower estrogen: a 11 quick tip guide
Cancer, abnormal blood clotting, and infertility were known to be caused by estrogen before 1940, but at the same time the drug companies began calling…
  
Avoid these 9 Foods that Increase Estrogen Levels (What They Don't Tell You)
"If aging involves the same processes that are created by estrogen, then our knowledge of how to protect ourselves against estrogen can be used to…
  
How to interpret your thyroid test results in order to focus on what’s most important
"The amino acids cysteine and tryptophan, released in large quantities during stress, have antimetabolic (thyroid-suppressing) and, eventually, toxic…
  
How to lower excess histamine: the ULTIMATE guide
"Unsaturated fats promote the release of histamine, while short chain saturated fats, and glucose, inhibit it." - Dr Ray Peat
  
