11 Foods To Avoid When High Thyroid Hormone T3 Is Desired (99% Make This Mistake)
Without adequate thyroid, we become sluggish, clumsy, cold, anemic, and subject to infections, heart disease, headaches, cancer, and many other…
12 hrs ago
•
Moosa
19
Moosa
11 Foods To Avoid When High Thyroid Hormone T3 Is Desired (99% Make This Mistake)
3
How To Reverse Gray Hair Naturally
Grey hair caused by genetics? Think again.
Aug 24
•
Moosa
86
Moosa
How To Reverse Gray Hair Naturally
6
The complete guide to maximizing DHT production to become a man!
DHT is truly an important hormone we want to maximize alongside testosterone, dopamine and thyroid
Aug 24
•
Moosa
10
Moosa
The complete guide to maximizing DHT production to become a man!
How Smart People Will Regrow Their Hair In 2025
"Yes, topical aspirin and caffeine stimulate hair growth." - Dr Ray Peat
Aug 21
•
Moosa
84
Moosa
How Smart People Will Regrow Their Hair In 2025
3
Thyroid Boosters: 11 Supplements to Increase T3 & T4
"The first time I took enough desiccated thyroid to make my heart speed noticeably, there was a pleasurable pushing up from my abdomen through my chest…
Aug 18
•
Moosa
155
Moosa
Thyroid Boosters: 11 Supplements to Increase T3 & T4
11
Thyroid Hormone T3: 21 Ways to Increase T3 Naturally (The Beauty Hormone).
"Thyroid makes the hair strong, a high metabolic rate can create a static field that helps it to stand up." - Dr Ray Peat.
Aug 15
•
Moosa
523
Moosa
Thyroid Hormone T3: 21 Ways to Increase T3 Naturally (The Beauty Hormone).
41
How Intelligent People Will Heal Their Thyroid in 2025 (Most People Ignore This)
Without adequate thyroid, we become sluggish, clumsy, cold, anemic, and subject to infections, heart disease, headaches, cancer, and many other…
Aug 14
•
Moosa
295
Moosa
How Intelligent People Will Heal Their Thyroid in 2025 (Most People Ignore This)
20
The Relationship between Hairloss and Gut issues (What They Don't Tell You)
"All disease begins in the gut" - Hippocrates.
Aug 13
•
Moosa
24
Moosa
The Relationship between Hairloss and Gut issues (What They Don't Tell You)
July 2025
Lower estrogen: a 11 quick tip guide
Cancer, abnormal blood clotting, and infertility were known to be caused by estrogen before 1940, but at the same time the drug companies began calling…
Jul 26
•
Moosa
38
Moosa
Lower estrogen: a 11 quick tip guide
1
Avoid these 9 Foods that Increase Estrogen Levels (What They Don't Tell You)
"If aging involves the same processes that are created by estrogen, then our knowledge of how to protect ourselves against estrogen can be used to…
Jul 22
•
Moosa
55
Moosa
Avoid these 9 Foods that Increase Estrogen Levels (What They Don't Tell You)
7
How to interpret your thyroid test results in order to focus on what’s most important
"The amino acids cysteine and tryptophan, released in large quantities during stress, have antimetabolic (thyroid-suppressing) and, eventually, toxic…
Jul 20
•
Moosa
32
Moosa
How to interpret your thyroid test results in order to focus on what’s most important
1
How to lower excess histamine: the ULTIMATE guide
"Unsaturated fats promote the release of histamine, while short chain saturated fats, and glucose, inhibit it." - Dr Ray Peat
Jul 19
•
Moosa
12
Moosa
How to lower excess histamine: the ULTIMATE guide
