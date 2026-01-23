Everyone has habits, good and bad.

Habits can make or break us, take us closer or further from our goals.

Here follow the 10 fundamental habits to optimize your energy production and improve the quality of your life dramatically…

#1 Daily Blackseed Supplementation - The cure for every disease except death

“In black seed there is healing for every disease, except the Sam.” “Sam means death.” - Prophet Muhammad

Nigella sativa, commonly known as black seed, is a flowering plant native to South Asia. Their medicinal use has now spread across the globe.

Here are just some of the most powerful evidence-based benefits of black seeds that I have previously identified:

Just 2g of Nigella sativa seed powder can significantly lower BMI, IL-23 levels, TSH and anti-thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO), while increasing serum T3 in 8 weeks

A study in 2017 found that a hair treatment containing black seed oil resulted in a reduction in hair fallout of up to 76%. Using black seed oil for hair loss is common.

Black cumin seeds (Thymoquinone) reduced symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in a study of 40 female patients, at a dose of 500 mg of the oil 2X day.

They determine its therapeutic effects, including anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, anti-cancer, hypoglycemic, antioxidant, hypotensive, hypolipidemic, and immunomodulating properties”

Blackseeds are my favourite supplement by far and I take 30-50 seeds daily.

Alternatively, you can take 1tspn of blackseed oil on a daily basis.

It is your duty to pick either option and see what works best for you.

Let the healing begin.

#2 Sunlight

Sunlight is a very unutilized, totally free, method of promoting health and increasing thyroid hormone T3 (Thyroid hormone is known as the beauty hormone).

The T3 difference is quite significant when having adequate vitamin D levels vs being deficient.

However, sunlight is not only necessary for vitamin D production, but also helps to kill pathogens, improve mood, reduce excess appetite, improve sleep, energize your cells, purify your blood, and so much more

Low vitamin D also weakens your immune system, increasing the risk of conditions like Hashimotos, type 1 diabetes and MS.

30-60 minutes of sunlight exposure everyday is again, free to do, easy to do, simple to do and is essential for your body.

A few ways to supercharge sun exposure is to combine it with exercise (walking/sprinting/parkour), earthing and proper breathing, preferable where there is greenery (more on greenery below).

#3 Regular Physical Activity

Doing some sort of physical exercise/movement is great for overall health.

Exercise (done right):

Increases dopamine

Increases T3

Improves blood flow

Enhances mitochondrial effeciency

Improves metabolic syndrome (lowers lipids, blood sugar, improves insulin sensitivity, etc.)

Improves metabolic flexibility

Lowers overall inflammation

Reduces all cause mortality

Improves cognition

and much more!

For me, moving makes me feel good, improves creativity, helps me come up with solutions and improves bonding with my loved one.

Walking, sprinting, free running give me different benefits than just training, specifically in terms of stress relief and creativity. There is also evidence showing that physically active guys do have higher sperm counts and T3 levels (due to lower stress levels).

I like to do these stretches/poses:

Most people are extremely restricted in their bodies (due to excessive mobile phone usage, computer usage, slouching etc) - tightening and restricting their fascia - specifically their frontlines.

However, after practicing these, you will look and feel better as a result (especially the last one - wow).

Move your body, for a restricted body is a restricted mind.

#4 Miswaak Stick

If you want beautiful white attractive teeth, use miswaak stick 3-7 times daily.

“A number of scientific studies have demonstrated that the miswak (Salvadora persica) possesses antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-cariogenic, and anti-plaque properties. Several studies have also claimed that miswak has anti-oxidant, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory effects” “All studies reported a positive effect of miswak as an anti-plaque, anti-gingivitis, anti-cariogenic, promotion of gingival wound healing, whitening properties, orthodontic chain preservation, and biocompatibility with oral cells.”

Regular daily usage of the miswaak stick has many benefits:

Strengthening Tooth Enamel

Combats Bad Breath

Plaque Protection

Whitens teeth naturally

Preventing Gum Disease

Again, you can brush with it as many times as you like, you are restricted to 2 times a day with a regular toothbrush but with a miswaak stick you are not.

It’s hard to ask for more.

#5 Sleep on time

Sleep is very important for all aspects of health. It’s one of those things you can’t miss out on, but also can’t force. It’s very important to optimize the condition and quality thereof, as it has to be prioritized just like anything else in your life that is important to you.

Poor sleep:

Increases cortisol

Lowers T3

Increases appetite

Increases inflammation

Reduces mental function and creates conditions such as depressed mood, poor focus, impaired memory, anxiety, anti-social, brain fog, etc.

Reduces mitochondrial effeciency and function

Enhances the risk of getting medical conditions such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, weight-related issues, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and cancer, such as colorectal cancer

A few tips to improve sleep quality:

Take time to relax at least one hour before bed (e.g. drink a cup of tea and look at the stars or listing out everything you are grateful for).

Get sunlight on your eyes in the morning when you wake up.

Minimize mouth breathing by taping your mouth. Micro tape works great for this.

If your nose is clogged at bed time, apply some salt water on an earbud and apply that in your nose. It might burn slightly, but it will open up your nose. Gut irritating foods are a common offender for clogged noses. Vitamin B1 at doses of roughly 300mg about 30min before bed might also be helpful.

Supplements like magnesium, glycine, theanine, lemon balm and taurine have been found to improve sleep quality when taken before bed.

#6 Forest Bathing

It’s not just the sounds of nature that lower stress and cortisol, but actually also seeing and smelling nature. Another major benefit of being in nature is the ability to do grounding (barefoot contact with the earth, hands on grass/trees etc)

Being in direct contact with the earth is great for lowering inflammation (and inflammatory-related conditions) and cortisol.

As a result, you’ll experience better blood flow, better mood, feel more stress-resilient, etc.

As we earth, free electrons are “absorbed” into the body, which then neutralizes reactive oxygen species (ROS). Less ROS leads to less inflammation. Inflammation thickens the blood, causes insulin resistance, degeneration, gut dysbiosis, leakage of the blood-brain barrier and much more.

That’s why I recommend a daily grounding habit to improve thyroid function. That’s why I created T3 Optimisation.

When I go out, I try to earth at least 10 min per day when I get my sun exposure or when I go for my daily 1-3 hour walk.

Also, you can use an earthing mat for your bed, so that you can earth uninterrupted for roughly 8-9 hours.

#7 Gratitude

“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” - Nikola Tesla

Gratitude, as a state of being, has a vibrational frequency that is associated with positive emotions such as joy and love.

According to quantum physics, everything in the universe is made up of energy and vibrates at specific frequencies.

Our thoughts, emotions, and actions emit vibrations that interact with the energetic field around us.

When we express gratitude, we emit a high-frequency vibration that resonates with love, joy, and abundance.

Practicing gratitude is extremely easy and almost effortless to do. All you need to do is say two words “I’m grateful”

If you want to challenge yourself and take it a step further say:



“I am grateful for my sight”



”I am grateful for my hearing”

”I am grateful for my intellect” etc

Scream it if you have to.

Gratitude will also change your brain state - putting your body into a state of relaxation - speeding up digestion , hairgrowth and ultimately helping you become more attractive.

Being scared or sad all the time has the opposite effect on your body.

#8 Get your breathing right

Rapid breathing, especially if it’s chest dominant, can increase cortisol and lead to anxiety,light headedness and dizziness. Breathing is one thing that you can control and controlling your breathing is super powerful for taking control of your physiology. Every time you feel burdened/frustrated/light headed, think to yourself: “Control your breath.”

It’s important to do slow nose breathing (ideally with proper tongue posture) even when you’re active. I like slow breathing in general as opposed to other breathing styles. For example 5 sec in, 5 sec out. But instead of shooting for a certain number, just focus on breathing slow.

#9 Eat T3 Boosting Foods

Let’s face it, some foods are just better than others when it comes to boosting T3 levels.

Much of this comes down to things like; high micronutrient density, high amount of protective antioxidants, high SFA or MUFA with low PUFA/trans-fats, quality animal-based muscle-meat and collagen protein, low-gluten starchy carb sources etc. In fact, I do have an article with 13 T3 boosting foods over here…

…But in case you’re looking for a condensed version with no additional ramblings and even some extras, you can see one below:

extra virgin olive oil

grass-fed butter

milk

extra virgin coconut oil

animal-fats

dates

beef gelatin

eggs

rice

pomegranates

minced meat

oranges

potatoes

onions

garlic

bone marrow

brazil nuts

raisins

dark berries

coffee (“Caffeine has remarkable parallels to thyroid and progesterone , and the use of coffee or tea can help to maintain their production, or compensate for their deficiency” - Dr Ray Peat)

watermelon

ginger

unprocessed salt

figs

white button mushrooms

blue cheese

beef liver

#10 Eat organic

In the case of eating organic foods for better T3 production, it’s not about what you’re getting from the organically grown produce, but rather what you’re NOT getting from the conventional kind.

Specifically, I’m talking about pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and growth/fat-promoting hormone traces.

Sure, organic foods are more expensive, and surely you don’t HAVE to switch everything organic in order to maintain high-T3, and yes not all pesticides are harmful…

…But some can be. Research from Denmark has shown that farmers who spray their crops with conventional pesticides experience lower sperm production and lowered sex hormones when compared to farmers who produce organic foods who have higher sperm quality and higher sex hormone levels.

I hope this was helpful.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

