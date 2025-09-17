Thyroid receptors are crucial for the proper action and function of thyroid hormones, such as T3 and T4.

A study in 2012 found that it’s the thyroid receptor density that correlates with general intelligence and not the hormone levels themselves.

In this article, I’ll be laying out the foods, which are most effective at increasing thyroid receptor density to maximize energy and improve the quality of your life dramatically.

#1 Eggs

Eggs are a source of several hormones, such as testosterone, 5α-dihydrotestosterone, androstenedione, progesterone and several thyroid hormones, all of which can increase thyroid receptors

The effect might be small because the amount of steroids in eggs is relatively small, since once the liver has dealt with the steroids, there won’t be much left for the rest of the body to have a meaningful impact.

Regardless, eggs are choke full of other nutrients, such as choline, cholesterol, and various other vitamins and minerals that will help to increase thyroid receptors and build strength.

A minimum of 1-2 eggs daily should be enough to offer good benefits, but don’t have to consume eggs if you don’t like them.

Just be sure to get high-quality free-range, organic eggs which chickens have not been fed with GMO, mold and pesticide-laden grains.

#2 Eggshell calcium

Estrogen antagonizes T3 and increases serotonin and inflammation as well as prolactin. Estrogen reduces thyroid receptor sensitivity.

The mineral calcium possesses aromatase inhibiting properties. Estradiol and aromatase increase on a low calcium diet. People who eat a high calcium diet end up with lower aromatase activity and estrogen levels.

Dairy is a good source of calcium, but a lot of people cannot consume it. Eggshell calcium is a great alternative that’s very high in calcium and low in phosphorous. Other good alternatives for calcium are oyster shell calcium, coral calcium, and leafy greens.

I aim to get a greater amount of calcium than phosphorous in my diet.

#3 Cocoa Butter

Polyunsaturated fats inhibit the binding of T3 to thyroid receptors and lower thyroid receptor expression

Saturated fats on the other hand increase thyroid receptors and enhance thyroid binding strength.

Good sources of fat with a high saturated fat to PUFA ratio include beef, lamb, goat and bison fat, butter, coconut oil, nutmeg butter, cocoa butter, dairy fat, etc.

#4 Cocoa powder

Cocoa contains some potent anti-stress and anti-inflammatory properties. Oxidative stress extinguishes the anti-inflammatory effect of cortisol, leading to cortisol resistance, whereas the cocoa flavanol (-)-epicatechin reduces intracellular oxidative stress as well as the development of cortisol resistance. Cortisol is catabolic and in excess or when unopposed by thyroid can degrade the thyroid receptors.

Not only is cocoa anti-inflammatory, but it also reduces the amount of cortisol produced and prevents the negative effect of cortisol on the metabolism and gut. Just 40g of dark chocolate (yielding 15-30mg of epicatechin) daily is enough for this benefit. Cocoa also helps to lower cortisol after a stressful task. Now you know why you might crave chocolate when you are stressed.

#5 Cinnamon

More than 90% of serotonin is created in the gut, which can then enter the body and cause havoc. Serotonin causes vasoconstriction and inflammation, increases estrogen, opposes dopamine and degrades the thyroid receptors

Bacteria in the gut can increase the production of serotonin and also irritate the gut lining, which enhances the absorption of serotonin. Germ free mice have approximately 3-fold lower levels of plasma serotonin compared to conventional mice with gut bacteria.

An excess of gut bacteria can lead to an excess of gut serotonin. So it would be logical to reduce gut bacteria to lower serotonin levels.

Cinnamon has potent antibacterial, antifungal, anti-termitic, larvicidal, nematicidal, and insecticidal properties. You can either take a bunch of cinnamon powder daily or try the essential oil, which is much more potent.

I’d combine cinnamon essential oil with activated charcoal, so that the activated charcoal can bind to it and prevent its absorption in the gut, which then helps it to travel further down the intestine to exert its anti-bacterial and serotonin lowering effects.

#6 Quinoa

Quinoa is a great source of magnesium. Magnesium is a potent calcium antagonist by removing intracellular calcium. Too much intracellular calcium, induced by inflammation, excitatory amino acids, EMF, radiation, shock, stress, low CO2, excess nitric oxide and carbon monoxide, etc., degrades the thyroid receptors.

#7 Fish heads

Fish heads contain the thyroid and thyroid hormones, specifically T3, which up-regulate thyroid receptors, and down-regulate estrogen receptors

If this grosses you out, chicken neck (with the thyroid still intact) is a good alternative, else a good desiccated thyroid would suffice.

#8 Coffee

Drinking coffee promotes mental effectiveness, well-being, increases testosterone, DHT, inhibits the aromatase and increases thyroid receptors.

#9 Oysters

Oysters are very high in zinc. A zinc deficiency significantly increases estrogen receptors and decreases thyroid receptors. Oysters also contain many other minerals needed for proper health. You don’t have to buy raw-shelled oysters, just as long as the oysters aren’t soaked in a high PUFA/vegetable oil. Brine or olive oil would be a much better option.

If youre not getting enough zinc in your diet, then even 50g of oysters would give you 50% of your of your daily requirements.

#10 Habanero

Capsaicin, the hot component of chili peppers, increases thyroid receptor expression.

But if you’re not a chili lover, then you really don’t have to eat it just for the sake of boosting thyroid receptors.

#11 Beef Kidney

Selenium boosts thyroid hormone conversion, which increases thyroid receptors.

Beef kidney is very rich in selenium, even richer than seafood. Just 100g beef kidney has 140% of your daily requirements to selenium.

Brazil nuts are considered to be the richest source of selenium, but the selenium is only found in the skin of the nut and the amounts vary quite a lot. I’d personally just avoid the nut in general because it’s so high in PUFAs, unless you only want to eat the skins.

Other good source of selenium include red meat, oysters and shrimp.

There you have it, 11 dietary foods to eat more of, keeping your thyroid healthy, strong and well-functioning.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

T3 optimisation guide: The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look more attractive - Click here to join and optimise your T3.

References:

1.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4839971/

2.https://www.ardeola.org/uploads/articles/docs/545.pdf

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19810704/

4.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109714015836?via%3Dihub

5.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19143008/

6.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-15832-5

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22960312/

8.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7232453/

9.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4586554/

10.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8568470/

11.https://academic.oup.com/jn/article/126/4/842/4724266

12.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4586554/

13.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285549/

14.https://www.nature.com/articles/ncpendmet0424

15.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987705003579

16.https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/14/2/198

17.https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2014.00040/full