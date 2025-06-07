Just like there are many foodstuffs which can increase T3 levels, there are also many foods that lower T3 levels

In this article, we’re looking at 11 possible foods and/or food groups that can have a negative effect on your thyroid levels.

Without further ramblings, let’s check out the eleven dietary foods that lower T3:

#1 Fish oil

Like everyone, I used to consume fish oil before. I had heard – from many respected authorities – that fish oil, due to its omega-3 content, would be extremely healthy for us.

Just look around and you can see people touting how fish oil could; “make you lose weight”, “reduce inflammation”, “improve cardiovascular health”, and I could go on whole day listing the claims accounted to this “supreme healing substance”.

If we take a closer look, we can easily find many problems with fish oil, which should explain why it doesn’t work, and could actually be more harmful for us than many realize.

You rarely hear these facts about fish oil from the sellers:

Fish oils (EPA and DHA) are the most volatile and sensitive of the PUFAs, making them extremely prone to lipid peroxidation, which increases oxidative damage and inflammation, lowering testosterone and thyroid levels in the process.

Due to the fact that humans efficiently contaminated fresh waters with industrial pollutants and waste (DDT, PCB, dioxin, etc), these persistent compounds can still be found in a large number of fish oil supplements.

“In 1988, Chan's group found that DHA and other polyunsaturated fatty acids added to cultured cells from the cerebral cortex produced free radicals and stimulated production of malondialdehyde and lactate, and inhibited the uptake of glutamic acid, which suggests that they would contribute to prolonged excitation of the nerves” - Dr Ray Peat

#2 Gluten, Found in Bread and Pasta

A very high percentage of people with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis or just hypothyroidism in general have leaky gut. This can be caused by gluten, SIBO, nutrient deficiencies, etc

Leaky gut is when the intestine allows undigested food particles, toxic waste products, bacteria and bacterial products, etc., to “leak” through the intestines and flood the bloodstream. Then the immune system reacts with it and causes an immune response and massive inflammation or cross-react with extraintestinal tissues, such as the thyroid gland.

Either way, this damages the thyroid gland and reduces its function.

Resolving gut inflammatory by avoiding gluten and restoring the gut lining is one way to improve thyroid function.

Endotoxin-thyroid connection

Endotoxins, also known as Lipopolysaccharides, are found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. (they are mainly found in the gut)

They are large molecules consisting of a lipid and a polysaccharide composed of O-antigen, outer core and inner core joined by a covalent bond. Different bacteria can create different kinds of endotoxins, some being much more inflammatory than others.

Endotoxins can antagonize thyroid function through a variety of ways:

#1 By increasing inflammation (through activation of the endotoxin receptor TLR4). Endotoxins suppress thyroid hormone production and can result in hypothyroid symptoms, such as fatigue, water retention, etc

#2 Endotoxins inhibit the conversion of T4 into T3, by suppressing the enzyme, type 1 iodothyronine deiodinase (D1)

#3 Endotoxins increase type 3 iodothyronine deiodinase (D3), which increases reverse T3 (rT3). rT3 directly blocks the effect of T3. So you might have enough T3 on your blood test, but if you don’t look at rT3, then you won’t know why you’re still experiencing hypothyroid symptoms.

#4 Endotoxins have been shown to decrease the expression of thyroid receptors, specifically in the liver

As you can see, endotoxins are bad news. So the best way to lower endotoxins is to lower gram-negative bacteria (specifically the Enterobacteriaceae family) and you can do this by you can do this by increasing transit time, lowering gut inflammation by avoiding gluten and using organic raw honey.

#3 High-PUFA Vegetable Oils

The majority of the cooking oils used all around the world in this 20th century are refined vegetable oils, aka. liquid oils extracted from plant sources, which are then processed in various ways.

To begin with, most of the vegetable oils are incredibly bad choices for cooking, due to their low smoke point, and the often used refining process (bleaching, deodorizing, degumming, etc) which strips them of micronutrients and can leave traces of sulfates.

Furthermore, the fats found in these sources (PUFAs) will lower thyroid hormones and inhibit the enzymes that produce T4 and T3. Shocking, I know.

Eliminating PUFAs are impossible apart from eating a laboratory-made diet and who wants to do that? (A few comes to mind lol).

Sticking to natural organicc foods that are high in saturated fat and staying away from factory produced foods will dramatically help to lower the intake of rancid oil and inflammation associated with them (PUFAs).

Foods to stay away from include:

Salad dressings

Mayonnaise

All baked and fried goodies

Canned food in oil

Packages food (a lot of them are coating with vegetable oils)

Peanut butter and other nut butter (this will be discussed later)

Foods with 10+ Ingredients

#4 Soy Products

There are many controversial topics around soy consumption, one of them which is the effect on T3 levels.

Soy is considered to be highly “goitrogenic”, meaning that it can disrupt the production of thyroid hormones by interfering with iodine uptake in the thyroid gland.

In humans, infants fed with soy formula have been shown to develop goiter. However, in post-menopausal women soy intake did not affect thyroid function

Furthermore, because of the high amount of phyto-estrogenic isoflavones (genistein, daidzein, glycitein) present in soybeans , it’s often claimed that soy would elicit similar effects in the body as the principal female sex hormone; estrogen.

In-vitro research has shown that although having a significantly lower affinity for the receptors than that of estrogen itself, isoflavones can still activate the estrogen receptors (estrogen is one of the most potent inhibitors of thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation.)

#5 Peanuts

Peanut butter and peanuts can worsen hypothyroidism.

They contain goitrogens, which are substances that can interfere with thyroid function when consumed.

However, for most people, moderate consumption of peanuts or peanut butter is not likely to cause any issues.

#6 Seaweed

Seaweed consumption increases TSH, showing that it decreases T3 levels and receptor sensitvity.

“Studies in euthyroid humans have observed an increase in TSH levels after seaweed consumption. However, Noahsen et al., observed a transient 150% increase in TSH levels in euthyroid individuals after consumption of seaweed (while fT4 levels remained unchanged) that returned to normal within three days [145].”

#7 Trans-Fats

Trans-fats are a common byproduct of a process called “hydrogenation”. In a nutshell, this is what happens:

Raw oils (usually soybean, cottonseed, safflower, corn, or canola) are hardened by passing hydrogen atoms through the oil in high pressure with the presence of nickel (which acts as an alkaline catalyst for the process).

As an end result, some of the unsaturated molecules in the raw oils become fully saturated (and therefore also solid at room temperature). However, due to the demonization of saturated fat in mass-media, the hydrogenation process is often continued only to the point where the required texture is reached.

So, if you’re wondering what foods are high in trans-fats, the most common ones would be the kind that includes the use of “hydrogenated” or “partially hydrogenated” vegetable oils:

industrial vegetable oil shortenings for baking and confections

margarine and vegetable oil spreads

fast-foods, especially: Burger King, McDonald’s, and KFC

potato chips (not all, but some)

muffins and doughnuts

cookies, cakes, cake mixes, and frostings But why are trans-fats bad for your health and T3 production? Firstly: Trans-fats promote systemic inflammation in the body, and a recently published large review study concluded that each 2% increase in calories from trans-fats was associated with a 23% increase in cardiovascular disease risk.

Secondly: trans-fats are high in T3 lowering PUFAs.

#8 Alcohol

Alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on both thyroid hormone levels in the body and the ability of the thyroid to produce hormones, according to this study.

Alcohol appears to have a toxic effect on the thyroid gland and suppresses the ability of the body to use thyroid hormone. Ideally, if you have hypothyroidism, you should cut out alcohol completely.

#9 Flaxseed Products

Flaxseed products are incredibly popular at the moment, and this is due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content (now we know this is a lie!), which in itself, can be ruled as a perceived benefit of flax consumption to the general population.

However, when it comes to flaxseed products, I believe that the negative effects outweigh the benefit.

You see, flax products are incredibly dense in compounds called “lignans”. In fact, flaxseeds are known of having dietary lignan levels 800-fold over that of most other foods.

Why would this be a problem?

Well, not only are the lignans highly estrogenic, there’s some evidence suggesting that they reduce total and free T3 levels!

The studies on the subject point heavily towards the conclusion that flaxseed products and T3 are not exactly a match made in heaven.

#10 Lima Beans

Lima Beans contain cyanogenic glucosides; they are metabolized to thiocyanates that compete with iodine for thyroidal uptake - eventually lowering thyroid function

#11 Cruciferous Vegetables Like Broccoli and Cauliflower

You may have heard that you should avoid cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and cabbage, when you have hypothyroidism. The concern has been that they will interfere with the production of thyroid hormone if you have an iodine deficiency.

Research has shown that digesting these vegetables will block the thyroid’s ability to utilize iodine, which is essential for normal thyroid function.

This is because they contain glucosinolates; (metabolites that compete with iodine for thyroidal uptake.).



They also contain many anti-nutrients - such as oxalates- which inhibit the absorption of vitamins and minerals which is detrimental for proper thyroid function

There you have it, 11 dietary foods to avoid eating, keeping your thyroid healthy and well-functioning.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

