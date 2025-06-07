Discussion about this post

Gypsy Queen
Jun 14

Consider adding anything with bromine! That will be all products that are processing the United States, including bread, pastas, you name it. Including Mountain Dew, because it has brominated vegetable oil (bromine is illegal in the EU)

Bromine/bromide/fluoride All block the thyroid receptors. What helps us to take iodine, because it will kick those nasty halides off the thyroid receptors.

In addition to avoiding those foods, consider looking at Dr. Brownstein‘s protocol for iodine. Because the food supply is completely wrecked, including the soils.

Luke Cadell
Jun 13

Tap water destroys your thyroid, fluoride in tap water displaces iodine, your thyroid needs iodine to make hormones

