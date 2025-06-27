Estrogen or as it’s sometimes called; oestrogen is commonly referred to as the “female hormone”. The three main active estrogens in the body are; estrone (E1), estradiol (E2), and estriol (E3).

Despite being perceived as the female hormone to the general population (you know better than them) – men also have it – sometimes in very high amounts. Women biosynthesize most of their estrogens in the ovaries, whereas in men nearly all of it comes from converting testosterone into estrogen by the actions of the enzyme aromatase within adipose tissue, aka. body fat.

Not many people know this but estrogen is actually classified as a stress hormone - NOT the female hormone!

It increases in times of stress, both physical and emotional - which is why we need to ensure it stays LOW - do NOT do what the general population is doing by increasing estrogen - this is the WRONG thing to do.

There are several reasons as to why low estrogen levels are beneficial:

Excess estrogen suppresses LH release, and thus, testosterone production

High levels of estrogen stimulate body-fat formation, inducing more estrogen

Estrogen promotes anxiety

Estrogen lowers metabolic rate via boosting serotonin and lowering thyroid

Estrogen increases brain excitation and can contribute to seizures . Aromatase inhibitors are useful against epilepsy

Estrogen can promote thyroid dysfunction as well as autoimmunity by enhancing NADPH oxidase and excess free radical production

Estrogen stimulates prolactin which induces ED via dopamine suppression.

Do you now understand why we don’t want estrogen in excess? We have been brainwashed into thinking estrogen is the female hormone but this is FALSE and completely WRONG.

It honestly upsets me that people are not aware of the toxic side effects of high estrogen so you are basically now at an advantage compared to the rest of humanity.

Without further rambling, here are 21 anti-estrogenic foods:

#1 Red Grapes

Red grapes contain some very powerful anti-estrogenic properties.

For example: they’re loaded with reservatrol and various other polyphenols which are known for their estrogen lowering effects. Reservatrol may also increase testosterone and inhibits aromatase.

There’s also this compound called proanthocyanidin which is anti-estrogenic and cardioprotective…

…And the skins are loaded with this flavonoid called quercetin, which is anti-estrogenic and increases nitric oxide synthase.

#2 White button mushrooms

All mushrooms, but more so white button mushrooms, inhibit aromatase. The problem is that most mushrooms inhibit DHT formation, with white button mushrooms being the least inhibitory. Thus making it the best mushroom!

#3 Cheese

The mineral calcium possesses aromatase inhibiting properties. Estradiol and aromatase increase on a low calcium diet. People who eat a high calcium diet end up with lower aromatase activity and estrogen levels

#4 Beef kidney

The word selenium is most often synonymous with Brazil nuts. Few people know that beef kidney is actually a better source of selenium. Selenium doesn’t inhibit the aromatase directly, but it does so indirectly. It does so by downregulating aromatase promotors, such as excess cortisol, FSH, LH and prostaglandins.

In summary, selenium inhibits the cortisol, LH and prostaglandins induced activation of the aromatase.

#5 Coffee

Coffee is a recurring food when it comes to boosting androgens and cognition. Coffee can help block aromatase and increase testosterone and DHT.

DHT itself inhibits aromatase as well as the estrogen receptors.

#6 Cocoa smoothie

Stress can skyrocket aromatase. A good way to calm down is to have a smoothie with cocoa. Make the smoothie with milk, fruit, gelatin and cocoa powder (and some honey or syrup, such as maple or date syrup) for extra yum-ness. Cocoa itself also has aromatase inhibiting properties apart from lowering stress.

#7 Oranges

Oranges contain many aromatase inhibiting compounds, such as apigenin, hesperidin and naringenin.

Grapefruits actually contain more naringenin that oranges and also contain kaempferol. On the flip side, grapefruit juice inhibits the enzyme that detoxifies estrogen. Research shows that grapefruit juice can decrease estradiol, but increase estrone-sulfate in the body.

Oranges are also a great source of fructose and glucose. Carbohydrates can stop the stress response (cortisol and noradrenaline) and lower stress-induced aromatase. Some people add salt (or sodium bicarbonate) and gelatin to their OJ to supercharge its stress-reducing effect.

#8 Pomegranates

Pomegranate is one pretty awesome fruit and I believe that everyone should bulk up with it.

There seems to come new studies about the health benefits of this magical fruit every week now.

First I found out about this study, where the researchers found out that after 2 weeks of drinking pure pomegranate juice, their participants salivary testosterone levels increased by a nice 24% on average.

The very same study also found out that both, systolic and diastolic blood pressure dropped by a very nice 20% on average.

Then this study found out that 3 solid years of drinking 1,7 oz pomegranate juice daily, reduced arterial plaque by a staggering 35% on human subjects.

There’s also this study where the researchers saw that pomegranates inhibited aromatase enzyme (which is the enzyme that converts testosterone into estrogen).

#9 Beef liver

Vitamin A, as retinol and all-trans retinoic acid, blocks aromatase. Beef liver, one of the richest sources of retinol, is also abundant in other vitamins and minerals. Those include B-vitamins, iron, copper, zinc, selenium and cholesterol, all of which can increase testosterone.

Beef liver is also EXCELLENT for thyroid function - More in depth tips, tricks and tools for better thyroid hormones are discussed in my T3 Optimisation guide,click here to join!

#10 Olive Oil

Olive oil has been shown to convert cholesterol more easily into testosterone inside the testicular leydig cells…

…Also olive oil is ridiculously high in this compound called lutreopin, which in this study was seen to inhibit aromatase enzyme in the body (aromatase converts testosterone into estrogen).

#11 Oats

I’m not really a fan of grain products, as they’re linked to inflammation and increased prolactin, both of which are linked to lowered testosterone levels…

…But there’s one grain that I still like to consume, despite the fact that it’s a grain.

Oats.

Oats are filled with steroidal saponins (which boost testosterone and inhibit aromatase) and they’re also filled with plant sterols (which do the same as saponins).

#12 Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are also kind of a solid staple in the world of anti-estrogen diets.And that’s completely understandable as citrus fruits are rich in flavonoids and antioxidants.

In fact, all the following compounds in citrus fruits are known to have some anti-estrogenic effects:

Calcium-D-Glucarate, quercetin, limonoids, naringenin, along with most likely multiple other compounds too…

I like to make sure that my diet includes plenty of grapefruits, limes, and lemons, as they all taste pretty amazing and are extremely beneficial.

#13 Onions

Onions can be used in multiple dishes. Throw them in with your meats, add them to sauces, pizzas, whatever you can imagine.

Why would I do that?

a) Onions taste pretty darn good.

b) onions are filled with quercetin, which is a flavonoid that decreases estrogen

#14 Turmeric

Turmeric has been praised to be one of the most healthiest foods in this planet.

It can be found in curcumin, and it’s for certain that you’ll find plenty of this stuff in your curry.

Why is turmeric good?

a) turmeric is anti-estrogenic.

b)turmeric is naturally anabolic.

#15 Coconut oil

Coconut oil is good for testosterone production while it also has some anti-estrogenic properties.

The best thing for sure is the fact that coconut oil enhances the conversion from cholesterol to testosterone inside your leydig cells.

The thing that makes coconut oil anti-estrogenic, is the fact that the oil (and whole coconuts too) is filled with sterols, which are anti-estrogenic and natural aromatase inhibitors

#16 Garlic

Garlic is a superfood that’s filled with some serious health benefits…

For one, when combined with vitamin C it drops blood pressure levels better than any known drug in the market.

And garlic has also been linked to increased testosterone production.

The thing that makes garlic anti-estrogenic is the fact that it’s loaded with quercetin (which is again the flavonoid that inhibits aromatase enzyme activity in the body while also increasing your erectile strength).

#17 Dark Berries

Dark berries such as the blueberry, elderberry, black currant, and chokeberry have about 50% more antioxidants and flavonoids in them than other berries.

Antioxidants and flavonoids like the anti-estrogenic quercetin and reservatrol…

..There’s also something else in that dark skin of certain berries:

They’re ridiculously high in this fiber called Calcium-D-Glucarate, which has an unique ability to bind into estrogen molecules located inside your intestines.

#18 Potatoes

Potatoes will help to increase T3 and lower estrogen since it’s rich in potassium. Adequate intracellular potassium is essential for normal thyroid function which is essential for normal estrogen detoxification in the liver.

Optimal magnesium, calcium, and sodium intake and low PUFA intake help to keep potassium inside the cell. Milk, orange juice, potatoes (and other tubers) are also great sources of potassium.

#19 Chives

Chives belong to the same family of Alium’s as onions and garlic do.

And it’s probably not that big of a surprise that chives have the same anti-estrogenic benefits as onions and garlic both do…

…You see, chives are also loaded with natural quercetin…

…And like I have said few times already in this article, quercetin was the flavonoid that inhibits aromatase enzyme in the body, and the aromatase enzyme was the enzyme that converts your testosterone into estrogen.

Therefore: chives = anti-estrogenic.

#20 Maca

Maca is called a herbal supplement, but, basically it’s food, like a super nutritious root vegetable, or a potato in steroids.

It’s mainly used for testosterone boosting purposes, even though there’s some inconclusive evidence in those regards.

But one thing about Maca is for sure, and it’s the fact that it has some estrogen lowering purposes.

That’s because Maca is also classified as a cruciferous vegetable, which actually contains more estrogen lowering DIM compound than any other cruciferous veggie I’m aware of.

#21 Raisins

Raisins are a great food that lowers estrogen levels for multiple reasons.

Firstly, they’re anti-inflammatory and chock-full of antioxidants, such as resveratrol, which has been linked to increased testosterone,T3 levels and lowered estrogen levels in a few studies (study, study).

Secondly, 100 grams of raisins contain ~3 mg of boron, which is a not too popular mineral that has increased testosterone levels quite significantly in a few scientific studies (study, study).

Got enough? There’s a 21 anti-estrogenic foods list above for you with science backing up each one of them.

Be sure to add these into your anti-estrogenic diet - ensuring that you stay looking strong, confident and beautiful and better than those who are simply not aware that this type of information even exists.

Thank you for reading.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

T3 optimisation guide: The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look more attractive - Click here to join and optimise your T3.

