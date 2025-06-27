Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PostPlandemicChronicles's avatar
PostPlandemicChronicles
Jun 28

Xenoestrogens and phytoestrogens all over our environment. Ever wonder why there’s a Soyboy Epidemic? It’s not by accident, it’s by design. That’s why you see a lot of dudes in the modern West that look like they pee sitting down and are outraged by Donald Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
PostPlandemicChronicles's avatar
PostPlandemicChronicles
Jun 28

Add tobacco to the list. Specifically an occasional cigar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moosa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture