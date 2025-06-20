It was about time I made a comprehensive guide on how to naturally raise the key androgen of the human body; testosterone.

Maximizing your natural production of testosterone will turn you from a dude into a man.

Testosterone and DHT are the center of manly hormones that will improve the quality of your life dramatically.

I’m sure you have seen the endless list of the benefits of optimal testosterone levels, which include (but are not limited to):

Testosterone helps you grow facial hair.

increased ability to build lean mass

improved rate of lipolysis, aka. fat loss

improved mood, confidence, and motivation (Men, women, and children respect you)

Making you more determined (endless energy and motivation to achieve your goals)

better erections, libido, and sexual performance (sex life is great)

increased desire for success, dominance, and power.

stronger bones, improved cardiovascular health

Confidence & feeling less intimidated. I used to feel intimidated by big and tall men, but after maximizing T, I feel so calm and secure in myself.

And the list goes on and on.

Since testosterone is literally the hormone that makes a man a man, it’s safe to expect increased manly qualities in nearly every area of your life after increased testosterone levels.

Not everything is controlled by testosterone obviously, but if you start looking at the studies, it’s pretty clear that from the womb to tomb, this one hormone determines A LOT in a guy.

What I’ll be covering

How Testosterone is created in the body

9 Proven supplements that can increase Testosterone in humans

11 Basics of increasing Testosterone

12 Foods that Boost Testosterone Levels Naturally

7 Additional ways to increase Testosterone

How Testosterone is created in the body

Testosterone is mainly synthesized in the testes, whereas a small amount of adrenal steroids (such as DHEA) contributes to the overall testosterone levels. Cholesterol is transported into the testes via the rate-limited enzyme steroid transport regulatory protein (StAR), which is then converted to pregnenolone via the cholesterol side-chain cleavage enzyme (P450scc or CYP11A). Pregnenolone then gets further converted all the way down to testosterone through a series of enzymes.

Testosterone is then bound to albumin or sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), that prevents detoxification of testosterone and transports it around in the blood.

Testosterone binds to androgen receptors to exert its anabolic effect. Testosterone is also a weak cortisol antagonist, which is anabolic.

Furthermore, testosterone can be converted to estrogen via the aromatase (CYP19A1) or to DHT via the enzyme 5 alpha reductase, which is a much stronger androgen than testosterone.

Side effects of low testosterone:

Reduced muscle tone, little to no vascularity and increased fat

Emotional instability

Greater remorse

Low confidence, depression, no motivation, little competitiveness

Unrealistic goal setting and self-defeating behavior

Causes dry skin and rapid skin aging

Low libido, small testicles (excess estrogen may promote libido)

Higher pitch voice with an uneven tone

Impaired exercise performance

And again, the list goes on…

Testosterone is really an amazing hormone to have maximized for overall well-being and reaching the great goals you have set for yourself.

Without further ado, let’s get into the ultimate guide to optimising your testosterone: