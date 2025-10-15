Moosa

Moosa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joana | My Pretty Mess's avatar
Joana | My Pretty Mess
3h

Extremely informative! Thank you! 👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DayDawnBreaking's avatar
DayDawnBreaking
5h

Thanks for the information. I do take extra vitamin c. Make sure it is liposomal or ascorbic acid. Not the vitamin c with sodium in it. Anyway, it works for me. But everyone should do their own research.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Moosa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture