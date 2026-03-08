Erectile dysfunction has become one of the most prevailing sexual disorders of today and one of the most common health concerns men have.

Could it be related to the increased availability of porn and the increased frequency of masturbation?

There is most certainly a strong correlation and lots of scientific evidence to back it up.

Erectile dysfunction has always been considered an “old man’s disorder”, but nowadays guys even under the age of 20 are starting to suffer from it.

Around and before the year 2000, rates of ED were low in sexually active men under 40, and did not begin to rise steeply until thereafter. A major 1999 study reported erectile dysfunction and low sexual desire in only 5% of sexually active men between the age of 18 to 59

A 2002 meta-analysis reported that less than 2% in men under 40 suffered from ED

But things changed quickly.

A 2016 study found that nearly 6 out of 10 of 3962 visitors seeking help on the prominent “MedHelp.org ED Forum”, who mentioned their ages, were younger than 25 .

What has so radically changed? Why is there such a massive increase in ED in young men?

Is it a decline in food quality, lack of sunlight, EMF, polyunsaturated fat intake, poor sleep..?

All of these factors and more are involved, but for men under 40, only 15–20% of cases are organic in origin. Meaning, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc, contribute to only 15-20% of people under 40 with ED. Something else is at play with the other 80-85%.

For men, sexual performance carries an identity and a sense of self-esteem in his society.

That’s why many are quick to pull the trigger on the doctor’s prescribed solutions such as Viagra or Cialis rather than seeking out natural erection points that can alleviate erectile problems, but the honest truth is that neither one of those will fix the underlying problems causing the weakened erections.

Sure they work in most cases, but it’s always good to remember that they deliver a chemical erection which your body still cannot naturally produce.

In this article, you’ll discover five scientifically proven erection pointss that will naturally help you overcome erectile dysfunction and get back the lost mojo…

Before this, let’s understand what erectile dysfunction is.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction refers to an issue where the body is unable to maintain or have a continuous erection which is essential to have fulfilling sexual performance.

You may experience symptoms like the inability to maintain an erection when having sexual intercourse.

You may have an erection before intercourse, but only sometimes, you don’t have an erection at all, or you may have to give in a lot of effort so that you can maintain the erection.

Many natural erectile dysfunction treatments can help you cure it.

Different massaging techniques for ED and acupressure points can improve erectile dysfunction.

Causes Of Erectile Dysfunction

Before moving to erectile dysfunction treatment, let’s understand the causes of the same because even if you go for different treatments without working on these causes, erection dysfunction can be cured.

1) Oxidative stress

Oxidative stress is probably the biggest driver of disease, aging, neurological damage, erectile dysfunction and penile fibrosis.

Research shows that oxidative stress and inflammation are elevated in people with ED. Look to markers such as homocysteine and hsCRP, both of which are usually elevated in ED

Physical symptoms, such as psoriasis, IBS, eczema, arthritis, etc., are also present together with ED.

Anti-oxidants, such as vitamin E, selenium, zinc, manganese, glycine, taurine, aspirin, etc., are able to reduce age-related erectile dysfunction.

2) Endotoxins

Endotoxins or lipopolysaccharides, found in the cell membrane of gram-negative bacteria in the gut can be highly toxic to the body when absorbed in large quantities.

Small amounts of endotoxins are normally absorbed and the liver just detoxes it. However, when you have leaky gut, when you exercise in the heat, when blood sugar drops too low or when there is inflammation in the gut, large amounts of endotoxins are absorbed.

This overwhelms the detox capacity of the liver and then these endotoxins go and create damage and inflammation everywhere in the body.

Endotoxins bind to the toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) in order to induce inflammation. TLR4 overactivation impairs the ability of the smooth muscle of the penis to relax for an erection to occur, by:

increasing inflammation

increasing ROCK, which inhibits relaxation. Testosterone inhibits ROCK.

reducing NO bioavailability

All of this leads to vascular and structural dysfunction of the penis and contributes to ED and eventually fibrosis.

The fastest way to get rid of endotoxins is to lower excess gram-negative bacteria in the gut with anti-bacterial substances, such as monolaurin, oregano -, cinnamon -, clove -, thyme essential oil, olive leaf extract, flowers of sulfur, etc.

Then to bind that dead bacteria to something and excrete it from the body, you can use activated charcoal, bentonite clay, grated carrot, cooked white button mushrooms, etc.

3) Kidney failure

Kidney function directly correlates with erectile function. Kidney deficiency is believed to be the cause of impotency in Chinese literature.

Poor kidney function can lead to erectile dysfunction and this blocking activity is inversely correlated with glomerular filtration rate (GFR). The ED causing effect of poor kidney function is almost entirely eliminated after kidney transplantation

Kidney function is essential for health. The kidney is responsible for:

regulating blood pressure

maintaining fluid balance

regulating/balancing minerals in the blood

the synthesis of erythropoietin. Erythropoietin stimulates nerve regeneration. Remember, nerve degeneration leads to ED.

the excretion of toxins and metabolic byproducts

activating vitamin D

regulation of pH

etc…

Poor kidney function can be caused by:

oxidative stress

excess dietary phosphate – found in high amounts in grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, beans and meat. Phosphorus is a significant predictor of ED and a strong factor that can be modified in the middle-age

elevated parathyroid hormone (PTH) – due to low vitamin D and calcium intake and high phosphorus intake.

excess omega 6 . The 12/15-lipoxygenase enzymes appear to create pro-resolving lipid mediators that improve kidney function. Aspirin has been shown to increase resolvins

low vitamin K2 levels

Olive leaf extract, rosemary, glycine, vitamin K2, coffee, etc., are beneficial to the kidney and can improve kidney function.

4) Mental disorders

ED is very prevalent in men with mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety. Rates of depression in men with erectile dysfunction are reported to be as high as 56%, if not higher.

Anxiety might be even worse as the mind has a direct effect on erection. The more anxious someone is, the less likely they’re going to get a full or lasting erection.

This anxiety increases a man’s focus on the firmness of his erection, leading to self-consciousness and cognitive distractions that interfere with arousal and contribute to poor performance. And this bad experience just contributes to further anxiety, depression and low self-confidence.

Your neurotransmitters directly influence your mindset and mood. Excess glutamate and sympathetic nervous system activation contribute to anxiety.

Excess cortisol release, low DHEA-S, low T3 and dopamine and high serotonin and prolactin can contribute to depression and impotence.

So focusing on optimizing the right neurotransmitters and balancing thyroid hormones can do wonders for your mood and erections.

Your hormones, such as testosterone and DHT is proportional to your thyroid hormones. When thyroid hormones drop, so does your testosterone and DHT. When thyroid hormones go up…you get the idea.

Furthermore, in the hyperthyroid state, testosterone production is dramatically increased while their clearance rate is decreased.

Here are a few tips to optimize thyroid hormone production:

Avoid goitrogenic foods (they inhibit the uptake of iodine by the thyroid), such as cruciferous vegetables such as bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, canola, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, coy sum, collard greens, horseradish, kai-lan, kale, kohlrabi, mizuna, mustard greens, radishes, rapeseed, rapini, rutabagas, and turnips.

Avoid halogens , such as fluoride (found in drinking water, toothpaste and other chemical production), chlorine (found in swimming polls) and bromide (found in baked goodies)

Avoid excess stress . Cortisol lowers thyroid hormone production as well as the conversion of T4 to T3. Cortisol also makes the body resistant to thyroid hormones.

Don’t overtrain . Overreaching with proper deloading is still perfectly fine.

Eat enough calories . A caloric deficit lowers thyroid hormones

Eat enough protein .

Eat lots of nutritious foods. A deficiency in vitamins and minerals (specifically magnesium and selenium) can lower thyroid hormone production.

Thyroid hormones are essential for stronger and harder erections.

If libido is low and you have weak erections, look to PTH and thyroid levels.

But don’t just check for TSH alone, check for total and free T4 and T3 and reverse T3 as well.

Both hypo and hyperthyroid lead to a higher chance of ED. Most people have hypothyroid, so don’t worry about the hyper part.

Having your thyroid hormones in the right place will help you get the best boners for your buck.

5) Elevated Aldosterone

Aldosterone is part of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. Renin promotes the conversion of angiotensinogen to angiotensin I. Angiotensin I is then converted to angiotensin II by the enzyme ACE1 (angiotensin-converting enzyme). Angiotensin II is pro-inflammatory and promotes the release of aldosterone. Angiotensin II is then broken down by ACE2, into the anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory angiotensin 1-7.

So excess ACE1 is harmful and ACE2 is protective. Taurine, olive leaf extract, Tulsi, honey, milk, egg protein, pomegranate, cocoa powder, etc., can all lower excess ACE1.

Vitamin A and D increase ACE2, thus lowering inflammatory angiotensin II and increasing anti-inflammatory angiotensin 1-7.

Aldosterone is greatly involved in erectile dysfunction. It promotes vasoconstriction, oxidative stress, inflammation and inhibits nitric oxide synthesis, which contributes to vascular injury and ED.

Cortisol is a more potent aldosterone receptor agonist than aldosterone itself and progesterone can block both.

A low salt diet increases aldosterone in order to retain the little sodium that you ingest. Losartan is a good drug used to lower angiotensin II production and subsequent aldosterone release. Losartan can help to reduce vasoconstriction and inflammation in the penis.

Aldosterone is also elevated during stress. Low testosterone (due to stress) together with elevated estrogen, aldosterone and inflammation, promotes penile fibrosis. Staying in an unhealthy state long term could have permanent side effects.

Topical testosterone and T3 on the penis might be able to reverse penile fibrosis.

6) Elevated Prolactin

Prolactin is a hormone released from the pituitary gland which has erectile and sexual inhibitory properties.

Prolactin is able to block steroidogenesis, inhibit the conversion of testosterone to DHT, lower dopamine and block its actions, causing ED. If you’re feeling icky and not in the mood, it’s most likely prolactin.

But prolactin is rarely increased all by itself. It usually goes hand in hand with stress, low dopamine, elevated serotonin, estrogen and parathyroid hormone.

A few natural ways to lower prolactin include, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin E, dopamine boosters, such as Catuaba bark extract, aromatase inhibitors, such as olive leaf extract and serotonin inhibitors.

7) Elevated Parathyroid hormone

This is an important hormone and it’s often overlooked.

Parathyroid hormone (PTH) is a hormone secreted by the parathyroid gland that regulates the serum calcium through its effects on bone, kidney, and intestine. It increases calcium absorption in the gut by converting vitamin D into its active form and it also mobilizes calcium from the bone.

You can probably see where this is going if PTH remains elevated for too long?

Excess PTH is inflammatory and can contribute to osteoporosis and vascular calcification. The inflammation produced by excess PTH usually manifests as autoimmune conditions either in the joints or on the skin, such as psoriasis, eczema, arthritis, osteoporosis, etc.

Removing the parathyroid gland significantly lowers inflammation, reduces skin itching and skin conditions, improves bone density, improves sleep quality, lowers prolactin, increases the metabolism (PTH is a thyroid antagonist) and improves erections.

Not that we should all go and get our parathyroid gland removed if we have ED, but lower PTH levels instead. Vitamin D and dietary calcium are the best ways to lower PTH. The decline in serum PTH concentration by treatment with 1,25(OH) 2 vitamin D 3 correlated with the recovery of erectile function in dialysis patients.

Zinc, magnesium, vitamin K2, selenium, iodine and some of the B-vitamins are also effective.

Dietary phosphorus is a significant predictor of ED and a strong factor that can be modified in the middle-age. Grains, nuts, legumes, beans and red meat are significant sources of phosphorus.

Calcium helps to balance the phosphorus. Leafy greens are good sources of calcium, and so are eggshell calcium, oyster shell calcium and milk.

Best Acupressure Massage Points To Treat ED

Among the best massaging techniques for erectile dysfunction, acupressure techniques also help in overall well-being.

Knowing and doing the best acupressure massage points to treat ED can help to gradually overcome erectile dysfunction. So, let’s know about it.

1) ST36

There are many best acupressure treatment for ED, beginning with the first ST36 also known as Zusanli in Chinese.

It is not only used for erectile dysfunction but also for other various health issues. It is situated on your lower leg, and that is 4 fingers below kneecaps, and 1 finger towards the outside of the leg.

Gently apply pressure from your fingers and thumbs in a circular motion, first clockwise and then in an anticlockwise direction, for 3 to 5 minutes 2 to 3 times a week.

It improves blood flow to the genitals and adrenal glands, which helps with the sexual function of the body. But if you feel pain, avoid it.

2) SP10

SP10 or Xuehai is an acupressure massage that you can do easily.

It is situated about 2 fingers above your knee and around 1 finger towards the midline of the body.

To feel the point first you would feel a bulge first and then move till you feel a slight indentation.

This is where you should firmly and gently apply pressure from your thumb or fingers slowly for a few minutes and repeat it a few times a day.

You should breathe deeply while doing it. It helps in relieving menstrual cramps, bloating, blood flow, and blood stagnation; further, in terms of sexual health, it supports fertility, helping in ejaculation and erection flow.

This is how massaging acupressure points treat ED with gentle precautions.

3) BL23

The BL23 acupressure point, known in Chinese as Shenshu, is located in the lower back around the 2nd lumbar vertebrae, 1.5 inches towards the lateral side of the spine and is the best acupressure massage point to treat ED.

You can either consult someone to spot the location or find the spot when you feel the spinous spot of the L2 and then move your fingers 1.5 inches to the side until you feel a slight indentation.

This is the spot you are looking for. Gently pressing this point for a few minutes and then repeating it a few times a day can help you with regulating fertility and sexual functions like erections and blood flow, gradually curing the issues of erectile dysfunction.

4) GV4

Mingmen or GV4 is another acupressure home remedies for ed. It is located in your lower back, in the lumbar vertebrae between the 2nd and the 3rd vertebrae, and 2 to 3 inches away from the spine

As you locate the point, try to apply gentle and firm pressure, directing it towards your spine while taking deep breaths. Do it for 3 to 5 minutes by repeating it 2 to 3 times a day.

This can be one of the best acupressure massage points to treat ED as it helps you in standing your lower back and pelvic region which is very essential for proper erection and sexual performance along with increasing libido and balancing your hormones.

5) HT 7

Last but not least, erectile dysfunction treatment is the HT7, which is termed Shenmen and is located in your wrist.

The work of this acupressure point is to calm the mind and the soul. It works on reducing stress and anxiety and also regulates the sleep cycle, As it works on making you fall asleep and improving the quality.

Further, it calms down irregular heartbeats and other cardiovascular diseases.

All these factors contribute towards treating ED.

To do it you must hold your arm straight with farms facing upwards. Now mark the point where your hand and wrist meet. Now, just below the crease, you will have a depression near the thumb side.

There, you must apply gentle yet firm pressure with your index finger or thumb

How To Do Acupressure At Home?

There are many reasons your partner is losing interest in sex, and that is due to ED causing low sexual desire; knowing how to acupressure can help deal with it.

Acupressure can become the best ed treatment when done correctly.

So, if it comes to the best acupressure massage points to treat ED, it is also essential to know how to do acupressure by yourself.

To do acupressure correctly, first, you must locate the point. After you have correctly located it, apply gentle yet firm pressure in circular motion for a few minutes to 3 to 5 minutes a few times a day.

For some acupressure points, you might have to perform it a few times a week only. You must know well about each pressure point accurately.

Conclusion

As we conclude the article, we have come to the best acupressure massage points to treat ED.

It can help you work on your erectile dysfunction and improve your sexual health. These natural remedies to cure erectile dysfunction work on improving your blood circulation, sexual desire, fertility and other reproductive health.

You should be careful with acupressure points as they focus on the blood vessels, and therefore, applying pressure on the wrong vessels can lead to immense pain and discomfort.

