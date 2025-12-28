Since ancient times, figs have been used to improve vitality, sexuality, stamina, sex drive, T3 and fertility.

In Asia, figs and egg yolk are used to improve health and enhance vitality.

In Egypt, the traditional use of figs is one of the potential remedies for infertility and vitality enhancement.

Figs have a highly complex chemical and biological composition that consists of various essential bioactive compounds, enzymes, amino and organic acids, acid phosphorylase, phytochemicals, carotenoid-like substances, vitamins and minerals.

5 Big Benefits of Eating Figs

1) Figs on sexual health

Stress, and high cortisol, kill libido and erections. How likely are you to be horny when you’re stressed? Figs helps to get you out of a stressed state.

Figs can help to lower cortisol via 2 mechanisms.

#1 is by providing carbs. Carbs help to lower the cortisol-to-T3 ratio. This helps you feel more relaxed and resilient to stress.

#2 is by providing anti-oxidants, such as quercetin. In stressed rats, the administration of quercetin could significantly reduce the plasma corticosterone level.

Figs improve cardiovascular health

Roughly 80% of all erectile dysfunction cases are of vascular origin. The penis is highly vascularized. As blood vessels relax and expand, blood flows into the penis which then promotes an erection.

When the vasculature becomes damaged, it can’t relax as it should and blood can’t flow in as it should. This leads to ED.

There are many causes of vascular dysfunction, and a few include diabetes, oxidative stress, nutrition deficiencies, polyunsaturated fat, etc.

Diabetes is a major risk factor for atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease and weak erections.

The prevalence of ED is approximately 3.5‐fold higher in men with diabetes than in those without.

Figs have potent anti-atherosclerotic effects and has been shown to lower elevated cholesterol, oxidized LDL and triglycerides and reduce vascular damage (thus reducing plaque accumulation)

Figs can help prevent ED induced by diabetes or a state of elevated reactive oxygen species.

Figs for erectile dysfunction on a carnivore diet

Figs is a great carb source to add to your diet when on a carnivore die. On a carnivore diet (without milk), you’re typically eating zero carbs. This will dramatically increase cortisol levels, which are used to create glucose in the body.

A high cortisol-to-testosterone ratio is non-ideal for libido and erections.

Figs are very easy to digest and contain very little anti-nutrients.

You also don’t have to eat a ton of figs. Around 3-5 daily should give you good benefits.

2) Figs support hair growth

One of fig’s superpowers is that it can powerfully lower oxidative stress.

Free radicals cause oxidative stress (damage) to proteins, lipids, DNA, etc., and damage tissue in the body.

Once specific tissue has become damaged by free radicals and inflammatory lipid byproducts, proper function declines.

Oxidative stress is a massive contributor to hair follicle damage, which contributes to hairloss. Figs improve hair-growth by preventing damage done.

Above, I mentioned that you can lower cortisol levels by eating figs. That is a solid move because chronically elevated cortisol is inflammatory and destructive. It destroys the hair follicles and reduces blood flow to the scalp by diverting it to the muscles.

Another powerful way to lower cortisol and stress is by simply activating your parasympathetic nervous system.

How do you activate your parasympathetic nervous system?

Massage - Massage therapy can lower cortisol by up to 30%

Breathe deep and slow. My favorite method is 4 seconds in, 5 second hold, 7 second exhale.

Bright light, such as sunlight, significantly lowers stress

Practice vagus nerve stimulation

Get your posture right: hunching over and maintaining low power poses lowers testosterone and increases cortisol, whereas keeping your spine straight and shoulders back increases testosterone and lowers cortisol.

I teach this in Rapid Regrowth Formula

3) Figs on Thyroid Function

Mechanistically, figs may increase serum level of T3 by:

Being a rich source of calcium - People with the highest calcium intake had the lowest levels of estrogen. High calcium consumption appears to suppress parathyroid hormone (PTH), which in turn inhibits thyroid function and is associated with inflammatory and catabolic processes. Research shows that people that consume the most calcium have the highest T3.

Being a rich source of magnesium - Significantly low serum magnesium levels are correlated with a higher incidence of positive thyroid antibodies (TGAb), as well as an increased prevalence of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and hypothyroidism.

Being a rich source of vitamin B6 - Vitamin B6 has been shown to reduce levels of prolactin and TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone). This effect may be due to it’s ability to decrease excess TRH (thyrotropin-releasing hormone), which is responsible for stimulating the release of TSH and prolactin.

4) Figs on vascular health

Fig consumption has been shown to improve vascular health by:

Increasing nitric oxide

Reducing oxidative stress by increasing antioxidants, such as vitamin E, vitamin C, glutathione, etc.

Increasing LDL resistance to oxidation

Reducing blood pressure

etc.

5) Figs have a solid positive effect on androgens

Calcium-binding protein, calmodulin, that subsequently activates (by phosphorylation) protein kinase C, analogous to cAMP and diacylglycerol, activates other specific protein kinases. Meaning, this activation of PKC leads to the synthesis of androgens and also their receptors. As seen here, a calcium deficiency decreases androgen receptors.

Calcium intake also leads to higher free and total testosterone, and the effect is amplified by exercise in athletes.

This could be due to lower PTH which increases thyroid, which increases androgen production. Overactive PTH leads to significantly lower testosterone and increases prolactin. The higher prolactin could be due to elevated PTH, which suppresses the thyroid. Elevated thyroid stimulating hormones (TSH), which is elevated to stimulate the thyroid to release more thyroid hormones, also increases prolactin.

Calcium increases total and free testosterone, T3 and lowers prolactin.

How to have more figs in your diet

Snack on them alone (3-5 / day) - This is the easiest way

Dip them in honey and enjoy

Use dried figs instead of raisins for your favorite cookie recipe

Figs can also be halved and grilled for 2-3 minutes. This method intensifies their sweetness

Pair with morning coffee or tea

All in all, figs can be a great tool to boost your sexual health, libido, energy, vitality and mood.

Begin eating this powerful fruit as soon as possible.

Sitting around and doing nothing keeps you trapped in a low consciousness state.

After all, knowledge without action is futile.

“The true method of knowledge is experiment” - William Blake.

