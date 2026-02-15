“Worry and anxiety cause sickness and when sickness reaches the limit death follows” - Kwan Tzu

Welcome to part 3 of our acupressure series, where we’ll discuss some of the best acupressure points to reduce feelings of worry, anxiety and danger.

Check out part 1 and 2 of the series if you haven’t already. I’ll assure you that you’ll find it very interesting.

This article will make a lot more sense to you by reading and understanding the previous two.

The 10 Best Acupressure Points for Hair Growth: Part I

How To Launch Into A Completely New life: Part II

Let’s dive in.

5 Pressure Points for Anxiety Relief

Acupressure is one of my favourite tools because it’s simple, gentle and available to you anytime. No needles, no equipment - just your hands, your breath and a few minutes of focused attention:

1) Shen Men

Shen Men, is situated in the upper part of the ear at the apex of the triangular fossa.

Applying pressure to this point can help reduce stress, improve mental focus, and promote relaxation and calmness through vagal nerve stimulation.

Use this point when:

You feel as though everybody around you is watching you and only you

You are on the verge of losing consciousness and have nobody around to help

You are standing on a stage delivering a speech to hundreds and are extremely nervous that you will make a mistake

You can stimulate this point by gently massaging it with your thumb and forefinger for 30-60 seconds.

Clinical trials have shown that auricular acupressure at Shen Men can significantly lower anxiety levels.

2) Kidney 1 (Yong Quan)

Location: On the sole of your foot, about one-third down from the toes, between the second and third toe line.

Use it for: Grounding, calming the mind, improving sleep and breathing.

It’s your anchor point - great when you feel “in your head” or ungrounded or even if you feel that everyone around you is focusing intensely on your hair or skin (this unfortunately used to be me - extremely paranoid and insecure of my appearance but if I can improve - so can YOU!).

Focus on breathing in for a count of 4 through the nose and out for a count of 8 through the mouth as you apply pressure to this point.

Hold this point for 1-3 minutes each side.

You will feel calmer and more grounded as a result.

3) An Mian (Peaceful Sleep)

Sleeping is the time when the body recovers, repairs and prepares for the following day.

Sleep deprivation increases cortisol and many other unwanted side effects such as irritability, anger, anxiety, brain fog, headaches, aching body etc.

Getting adequate sleep is very important if you want your body to function optimally, have optimal energy, brainpower and if you want to build muscle or perform better at a sport etc.

Good, sufficient sleep increases T3 and decreases cortisol.

Just be sure you have enough liver glycogen to make it through the night without disruptive sleep. Eat a piece of fruit and protein (poultry, fish, dairy) about 30 min to 1 hour before bed and this will help to keep blood sugar levels constant during the night. A drop in blood sugar will cause a rise in cortisol which will wake you.

However, if you have tried everything and still struggle, then stimulating “An Mian” will give you something new to try and help you succeed.

To clarify, An Mian, or Peaceful Sleep, is found behind the ear, near the base of the skull. This point is particularly effective for promoting restful sleep and reducing anxiety - hence the name.

Use this point at night when your trapped in your mind and your mind is flooded with thoughts like these:

“Why did I say that?"

“I shouldn’t have said that to her”

To stimulate this point, you can gently massage the area in a circular motion with your thumb for 1-3 minutes, applying moderate pressure.

You will notice the decrease in overthinking and negativity after stimulating this point - no doubt about it.

Research highlights that acupressure on “An Mian” can significantly improve sleep quality and reduce symptoms of anxiety and insomnia!

4) Gall Bladder 21 (GB-21) “Shoulder Well”

GB21 is a common point for relieving muscle tension, especially in the shoulders and neck. It is also used to promote the flow of Qi, alleviate pain, and aid in conditions like stress and anxiety (which is what we are discussing today).

“The mean anxiety level in the GB-21 group was 55.21 and 44.41 before and one hour after the intervention, respectively. These measures were respectively calculated at 55.86 and 43.43 in the SP-6 group and at 55.43 and 63.38 in the control group. According to the results of paired-samples t test (Table 2), the mean reduction in anxiety was significant in all the three groups.” “Pain reduction was significantly higher in GB21 groups compared with sham and control groups (P = 0.001).”

However, It’s strong action in moving Qi makes it a point of caution during pregnancy.

The acupressure point Gb 21 is pressed with the thumb for 60 to 90 seconds. The pressure is applied with sufficient force to produce a pain stimulus that is easy to tolerate.

Acupressure on this point can be repeated several times a day (2 to 3 times) in case of acute problems or cases of extreme anxiety and panic.

You’ll also notice that when you’re upright with shoulder back after massage, your breathing is deep and easy, which has a great anti-stress effect. Hunching over results in short and shallow breaths which reduces tissue oxygenation and leads to a host of negatives.

This is why I recommend to my clients that they use acupressure because I want them to stay confident and joyful despite the problems they are experiencing.

5) Spleen 6 (SP-6)

This acupressure point is located on the inside of your leg, just above your ankle. To find this point, (1) locate the highest peak of the ankle, then (2) four finger widths up your leg, slightly behind the bone (tibia).

This point nourishes the spleen to help revive weakness of the organ, helps resolve dampness in the body presenting as that heavy feeling and edema/swelling in the legs, regulates urination when there is difficulty urinating, retention of urine, night time urination, painful or cloudy urine, and among many more things, this point can help cool the body and invigorate circulation.

It also helps calm the mind for anxiety and insomnia.

This point can be activated by applying firm acupressure on one leg at a time for approximately one minute, then using it on the opposite leg 20 - 30 minutes later.

Conclusion

Well, that was an interesting article to write, hopefully, you got some actual information out of it.

Would there be any other acupressure points to consider for reducing anxiety? Maybe, Governing Vessel 20 for example would be a good choice to make sure neurological balance is supported regularly, as would be Fengchi (GB 20), which boosts the drainage of lymph and reduces pain in the occipitalis muscles.

Anyways, if you made it so far. Thank you for reading and hope this article serves you well the next time you look into reducing feelings of fear and worry to change your emotional state to one of love,gratitude and joy.

– Moosa

References:

1.https://journals.lww.com/anesthesia-analgesia/abstract/2001/02000/the_response_of_neuropathic_pain_and_pain_in.39.aspx

2.https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00207450290025937

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22903446/

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23342781/

5.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4332991/#tbl16366

6.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0965229921000248

7.https://www.meine-tcm.com/en/acupuncture-points/acupuncture-point-gb-21/