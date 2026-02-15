Moosa

Moosa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
2d

You are giving aspiring healers a huge boost with this class. It is not as demanding a skill as many others. I will try to find your earlier 2 posts and save all 3 unless I read it incorrectly.

Reply
Share
Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
2d

Your highly instructive series on Accupressure put me on a "wayback" excursion to times in the early 1970s when I studied these techniques and practiced them on friends. May I thank you kindly for the efforts you are making to encourage people to take up this legitimate healing art.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Moosa
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Moosa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture