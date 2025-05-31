Prolactin is a hormone that triggers the milk production in pregnant women.

Believe it or not, most guys have high prolactin levels too, and in this post, I’m going to teach you how to lower prolactin levels naturally.

By now you might already guess what a hormone that induces breast milk production in women does to men?

Answer: High prolactin levels will lower libido and testosterone levels. Prolactin is also highly linked to gynecomastia (man breasts) and is literally known as the “death hormone”.

A few other symptoms of high prolactin include:

emotional instability

depressed well-being (low dopamine)

acne

fatigue and daytime sleepiness

scalp hair loss

sore/itchy nipples

erectile dysfunction

Men should naturally have lower levels of prolactin, and in this article, I’ll show you have to achieve that.

Let’s dive in!

#1 Increase dopamine

Dopamine is the main prolactin antagonist (when dopamine levels rise, prolactin levels drop), Here are a few tips to boost dopamine:

Get sunlight in the morning and during the day is one of the best ways

Get enough sleep

Get out in nature

Laugh

Take dopaminergic herbs, such as Mucuna Pruriens, L-Dopa, Caffeine (200mg 2-3 times a day).

NOTE: Studies have shown that after a guy has an orgasm, prolactin levels will skyrocket and dopamine levels will plummet. This greatly increases the refractory period between ejaculations and makes you want to go to sleep.



However, if a guy has high dopamine along with low prolactin, then the reduction in dopamine is far less significant, and the time between “mating sessions” is decreased. (this is a fancy way to say that low prolactin levels increase your sexual powers).

#2 Lower stress

Stress lowers dopamine and T3 production and increases prolactin. A few tips to manage stress:

Take a moment to breathe. Inhale deeply and slowly using your diaphragm, allowing your stomach to expand forward and sideways, while keeping your chest still. Quick, shallow breaths caused by stress, fatigue, or poor posture can trigger your body's stress response. By sitting or standing up straight with your shoulders relaxed, you can breathe more fully and peacefully. Inhale for four seconds and exhale for eight seconds. After about four breaths, you should start to feel significantly more relaxed. As you breathe, concentrate on something uplifting.

Take a walk somewhere, ideally in nature (like mentioned before) or somewhere with less pollution

Get your posture right - Hunching over and maintaining low power poses lowers testosterone,dopamine,T3 and increases cortisol

Laughter - People who laugh more tend to have lower cortisol, higher dopamine, stronger immunity and have a better sense of well-being

Ensure your blood sugar stays balanced throughout the day (avoid fasting)

#3 Lower parathyroid hormone PTH

PTH increases prolactin and prolactin, in turn, increases PTH. Make sure you’re consuming enough of the following to keep PTH in check:

Vitamin D – sunlight is best, but supplements (2000IU a day) are a great help if you don’t get lots of sun exposure.

Calcium rich foods (Milk, Cheese, Figs)

Magnesium (I personally take 140mg Magnesium bisglycinate)

#4 Glycine

Glycine binds to its receptors and increases dopamine and lowers prolactin in the nucleus accumbens.

Glycine is also a GABA agonist and increases relaxation, calmness, yet not sedative. Use 5g on a daily basis.

#5 Zinc

Zinc lowers cortisol, prolactin and estrogen which prevents the blockage of proper thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation.

50mg of zinc per day is able to quite significantly lower prolactin in uraemic men, from ∼29ng/ml to ∼11ng/ml.



Even as “little” as 25mg per day in normal individuals is able to lower prolactin



Top 2 zinc-rich foods:

Oysters

Red meat (beef,lamb)

#6 Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is an essential part of the B vitamin complex.

Both pyridoxine HCL and pyridoxal phosphate (forms of B6) can lower prolactin in dopamine-dependent and independent mechanisms

Vitamin B6 has multiple functions in the human body, the best one probably being the fact that it’s essential for increasing dopamine and lowering prolactin.

However, B6 is not only beneficial for dopamine.

Vitamin B6 is also crucial for testosterone optimization.

Low B6 can dramatically lower testosterone production

The richest sources of vitamin B6 include beef liver and other organ meats, potatoes, and fruit (other than citrus such as bananas and avocados).

#7 Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that acts similar to a steroid hormone. It protects and aid in the synthesize of androgens, while powerfully decreasing estrogen and prolactin.



300 mg’s of vitamin E for 8 weeks, decreased prolactin levels by a staggering 69% when compared to placebo in healthy human subjects.



That’s a massive decrease.

Vitamin E has also many other benefits, such as the fact that it’s a powerful antioxidant in the body.



Start with 200-400 IU daily.

I’ll leave you with that.

Thanks for reading.

- Moosa

