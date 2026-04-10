You’re not stupid or “dumb”, you just need to consume these foods regularly.

Your brain is not slow, your brain is malnourished.

Your brain is either being fed or starved right now and most people are starving their most important organ without even realizing it.

While there’s lots of discussion about brain boosting supplements (nootropics, smart drugs, etc), many forget that some naturally occurring foods are awesome for improving cognitive functions.

They hold within crucial micronutrients that nourish the complex functions of the brain, provide building blocks for neurotransmitters, and provide metabolic energy for our bodies most important organ.

Below is a list of seven brain boosting foods.

pencils out, let’s get into it.

#1. Egg Yolks

Many throw away the yolk from the eggs, and that’s a grand mistake.

The yolk actually holds in nearly all of the micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) necessary for life and survival.

It just so happens that many of these are also very good for brain health (memory, focus, attention, learning, etc).

Not to mention that the natural fatty-acids and cholesterol in the yolk actually boost the absorption of those micronutrients.

On top of the other micronutrients, the yolk also holds in two serine compounds that have been shown to greatly enhance cognitive functions in studies; phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylserine.

#2. Cocoa

Cocoa is a fantastic food to lower inflammation, reduce stress and increase dopamine (elevated dopamine is responsible for super-charged and advanced cognition).

Cocoa contains both bromocriptine and caffeine which increases dopamine. Cocoa increases cognitive performance and decreases free dopamine urine excretion. Epicatechin (a flavonoid in cocoa) consumption increases tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) levels in both hippocampus (1.51-fold) and cortex (1.79-fold) and decreases monoamine oxidase-A (MAO-A) expression. Epicatechin also decreases myostatin, a muscle growth inhibitor, and increases muscle building ability.

After the ingestion of carbohydrates, brain serotonin concentrations rise only when the protein component of the meal is less than 2%. 20-40% of cocoa’s calorie content is protein (depending on the source), which would be sufficient to negate any serotonin effect. Cocoa causes a release of opioids, such as β-endorphins in the hypothalamus , thus producing an euphoric and pain killing effect. Cocoa is also one of the richest sources of magnesium. Cocoa can really lift up your mood, calm you down, make you feel happy and induce a pain-killing effect.

Now you know why people get some serious chocolate cravings when they’re under stress.

#3. Blueberries

Blueberries are amazing brain boosting food, and for that matter, so are all of the other dark berries too.

Firstly, dark berries are a rich source of vitamin C, which is necessary for protecting the brain from oxidative damage.

Secondly, blueberries and other dark berries are extremely dense in a wide variety of antioxidants, which have been found to benefit cognitive functions.

Lastly, it has been shown in several studies that consumption of blueberries in the form of smoothies, juices, or powders leads to significant improvements in cognitive functions of animals and humans.

#4. Bone Broth

Traditionally, humans ate the whole animal, using the bones, joints, skin and organs too.

But in modern times, we only consume the muscle-meats, tossing away all the collagen/connective tissue protein.

This is problematic, since muscle-meats and connective-tissue share different amino acid profiles, and when we only consume the muscle, we get too much tryptophan and cysteine and too little proline and glycine.

Why would you need more proline and glycine then?

Proline and glycine are important neurotransmitters in the brain.

Glycine has been shown to significantly improve sleep quality.

Balancing the amino acid intake reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

NOTE: Unless you want to make bone broth, there’s an even easier way of getting plenty of proline and glycine, which is plain simple gelatin.

#5. Coconut Oil

One of the best sources of dietary fat is without a doubt coconut oil.

Not only is it great for hormonal health and thryoid function...

...It can also fuel the brain by converting into ketones - which your brain can use as direct source of energy - quickly after ingestion.

NOTE: Be sure to get raw extra virgin coconut oil, none of those “baking oils” which are commonly just hydrogenated oils with coconut taste.

#6. Chillies

You don’t have to if you don’t like it, but if you’re like me, hot food makes you mouth water (unless it’s too hot like you).

Capsaicin, the compound in chilies which make it hot, causes an increase in catecholamines, namely epinephrine, norepinephrine and dopamine (remember how increasing dopamine essentially supercharges your cognitive capacity). Capsaicin is neuroprotective and prevents dopamine neural degeneration as it is anti-inflammatory and an anti-oxidant. Capsaicin also reduces the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines (tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and interleukin-1β (IL-1β)), and lowers the production of excess reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (ROS & RNS).

Capsaicin also increases thermogenesis and resting energy expenditure, and can aid in fat loss via β-adrenergic stimulation. However be careful not to take too much cayenne pepper powder on an empty stomach (who does that anyway lol), as it may burn your throat and gut like crazy. It’ll make you heave over like you got sucker punched in the gut; it’s not fun…trust me.

#7. Coffee

“Caffeine has remarkable parallels to thyroid and progesterone, and the use of coffee or tea can help to maintain their production, or compensate for their deficiency.” - Dr Ray Peat

The naturally occurring xanthine alkaloid; caffeine is one of the natural compounds for improving attention and focus.

It just so happens that coffee is - as you know - filled with the stuff.

Another benefit of coffee is that it’s a rich source of antioxidants, which further improve the cognitive benefits by reducing brain oxidative damage and improving celebral blood flow.

There are many studies proving the cognitive benefits of coffee. Not only as in aiding with focus, but also improving memory, learning, and wakefulness.

There you have it, 7 powerful foods that you can consume regularly to essentially supercharge your brain’s capacity to get ahead of the general population.

Thank you for reading.

Take it easy.

-Moosa

ps. check out some of my other posts.

the rabbit hole goes deeper. come find it.

References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20129497/

2.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2850944/

3.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3575938/#b86

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15123336/

5.http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1467-3010.2007.00665.x/full

6.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3699483/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28255166/