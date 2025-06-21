Moosa

Moosa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chad Johnson's avatar
Chad Johnson
Jun 22

Aspirin has mild anti-estrogen and anti-stress effects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Moosa and others
TIF's avatar
TIF
Aug 31

What they should do is bring back shop class. We had that when I went to school and I loved it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moosa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture