Estrogen, the female hormone, or the modern man hormone?

Men always had estrogen more on the low side of the normal ranges, but nowadays, estrogen is rapidly on the rise and men do experience high estrogen symptoms.

It’s not only due to the rapid conversion of testosterone to estrogen, but also the significant amounts of estrogenic compounds that are found in nature, such as phytoestrogens ( natural estrogens certain foods, such as soy and flax), mold, herbicides, food colorants, especially red colourant, birth control in the water, plastics, and so much more.

But apart from the estrogens in nature, we also convert a lot more testosterone into estrogen than we used to a few decades ago.

Blocking the aromatase is crucial for decreasing excess estrogen, whether you have high testosterone or not. Lower activity of aromatase leaves more testosterone to bind with androgen receptors as well as to be converted to DHT via 5-AR (5 alpha reductase), the most potent androgen.

High Estrogen symptoms include:

Feminization of the physique and face.

Retaining subcutaneous water under the skin.

Weakened libido and dramatically increased emotionality.

In the worst case scenario; development of man-boobs, prostate issues, and hot flashes.

High estrogen in men increases the risk of prostate cancer, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and many other things…

Keep in mind, estrogen and prolactin go hand in hand and some of these symptoms might be the same. More on lowering prolactin here. Estrogen also increases serotonin and inhibits 5-alpha reductase.

Estrogen is classified as a stress hormone. It increases in times of stress, both physical and emotional. Exercise, on the other hand, is a healthy stressor, and actually helps rid the body of estrogen.

This list consists of seven scientifically proven supplements that work by either inhibiting the aromatase enzyme or by down regulating the activity of estrogen towards its receptors.

#1 Zinc

Zinc is one of the 24 essential micronutrients necessary for human survival.

It’s known to regulate hundreds of bodily enzymes, as well as being absolutely necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system.

Some of the scientifically proven benefits of zinc supplementation include (seen up to the point where bodily zinc levels are saturated);

For best results consume 15-30mg’s of high-quality zinc picolinate supplement or have large amounts of some good meat in your diet, best if you do both.

#2 Boron

Boron is a mineral and estrogen supplement that can pack an estrogen-lowering punch.

Although it’s a trace mineral, and not considered absolutely essential to human survival, it still has some interesting benefits for us.

A study from Naghii et al. for example showed the following results after men consumed 10mg’s of boron for a week;

Free-testosterone levels increased by 28%.

Free-estrogen levels had decreased by -39%.

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels rose by 10%.

Inflammation biomarkers (hsCRP, TNF-α) dropped significantly.

Another study saw that 6mg’s/day of boron for 2-months can increase testosterone levels by 29% as well as improve serum vitamin D by increased absorption of the vitamin.

For best results consume 6-10mg’s of high-absorption boron glycinate or eat plenty of raisins.

#3 Apigenin

This flavonoid is found in very high concentrations in dried parsley, chamomile and a few other foods/herbs. It’s good against anxiety (acts in GABA receptors), contains sedative properties at very high doses and is also able to lower cortisol. It increases steroidogenic acute regulatory protein (StAR) expression (rate-limited step), which increases cholesterol transport into the mitochondria to be synthesized to testosterone.

Apigenin is also a powerful aromatase inhibitor. It’s very safe and very well tolerated.

#4 Magnesium

Aromatase activity is decreased in the presence of magnesium.

A deficiency in magnesium increases aromatase, and most people are deficient in this nutrient. Even if individuals eat lots of magnesium-rich foods, they can still have a deficiency due to anti-nutrients in the food as well as being in a low energy state.

Optimal energy production in the body aids in the retention of magnesium and if you have low ATP production, chances are that your body is just wasting the magnesium away. I personally take 140mg Magnesium Bisglycinate to keep estrogen at bay.

#5 Androsterone

Androsterone is structurally very similar to the aromatase inhibitor Aromasin and is almost equally potent at inhibiting the aromatase.

Although no human studies have been done yet, many men have used this an reported that it’s potent anti-estrogen even in low doses. A dose as low as 1mg can have an effect and doses up to 15mg is safe.

I’d recommend that if you are estrogen dominant that you use 15mg daily for about 2-4 weeks and then taper off to 5mg daily and then stick to that dose.

#6 Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed Extract (GSE) high in a valuable compound called procyanidin, this phenol is mostly hailed due to its ability to naturally increase nitric oxide levels (and therefore improve circulation).

One of the lesser-known benefits of grape seed extract is its ability as a natural estrogen supplement to reduce estrogen levels by inhibiting the activity of the aromatase enzyme.

Researchers have identified grape seed extract as a natural compound that blocks estrogen biosynthesis by inactivating the aromatase enzyme (study, study, study).

Due to grape seed extract having low bioavailability in the human body, high doses (up to 2000mg/day) of the extract are needed to see these positive effects in studies. This would translate to about a gallon of grape juice or five pills of high-potency grape seed extract supplement.

#7 Tongkat Ali

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma Longifolia, Pasak Bumi) comes from Malaysia, it has huge popularity as a pro-erectile testosterone booster due to multiple studies supporting its effect at increasing testosterone levels and suppressing the stress hormone cortisol and estrogen.

There seem to be many claimed mechanisms of action in which Tongkat Ali works, but three of the scientifically proven ones include; stimulation of testicular CYP17-enzymes, suppression of SHBG, and inhibition of aromatase enzyme.

The inhibition of the aromatase enzyme has actually been shown in only one rodent study so far, but the results were staggering…

…Injected Tongkat Ali blocked estrogen with comparable potency to Tamoxifen, which is a synthetic – and extremely powerful – prescription aromatase inhibitor.

That’s it for this article.

Hope it helped.

Enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12943704/

2.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16648789/

3.https://www.proquest.com/info/openurldocerror;jsessionid=B3DD32BC2EDAA738AD9F47A537425809.i-0d7406008498d02d7

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7271365/

5.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21129941/

6.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16740737/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16740737/

8.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20665368/

9.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16740737/

10.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22209285/

11.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3745873/

12.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11123516/

13.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC292927/

14.https://www.nature.com/articles/srep39931

15.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11600583/

16.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6630413/

17.http://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2663529/