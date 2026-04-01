Fat burners are a huge market all around the world, and why wouldn’t they be?

Most of the people on this planet at some point of their lives want to lose some weight.

For those people, there’s a market full of different fat burner supplements, all claiming to help with those stubborn pounds…

The awful truth is that most of the products on the market are just a complete waste of money with no real science backing up their effects, but as long as people keep buying them, the market will keep thriving and new BS-supplements and “revolutionary breakthroughs” will pop up day after day.

From raspberry ketones to Garcinia Cambogia and all the way to the snake oil supplements, people are getting ripped off daily by the clever marketing and hyped up pseudo docs.

After you follow the industry for a while with healthy skepticism, one obvious question raises its head.

What actually works?

let’s get into it.

1. Capsaicin

Capsaicin is an alkaloid that makes all chili peppers hot. Basically the higher the capsaicin content, the hotter the chili.

Capsaicin is also the reason why hot foods are often linked to increased fat loss. Just type in “fat burning foods” to Google and you’ll be surprised how many of those hot foods are actually presented in those fancy lists.

And that’s not a big surprise. Capsaicin has some really cool science backing up its fat melting effects.

Just take a look at these studies:

All-in-all, capsaicin is a pretty solid fat burner in terms of science.

And what makes it even better, is the fact that you can get it simply by using some cayenne pepper (or other hot chili peppers) in your diet, and if heat is a problem, there’s also plenty of capsaicin supplements on the market

2. Calcium

Calcium/dairy supplementation promotes fecal fat loss and fat oxidation, increases thermogenesis and inhibits fatty acid synthase (which is overexpressed in cancer, diabetes, etc.).

Not only does Ca increase fat oxidation, but also glucose oxidation. Ca activates the enzyme pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH), which takes the pyruvate produced by glycolysis, converts it to Acetyl-Co-A and also activates isocitrate dehydrogenase and α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase, which are two enzymes in the TCA cycle.

This will help that glucose is more effectively burned and not turned to lactate.

Intracellular calcium (which is bad, and is a sign of hypothyroidism) inhibits lipolysis and fatty acid oxidation. The thyroid helps to keep calcium out of the cells, Mg in the cells and to keep metabolic rate fast. This could all be explained by calcium-lowering PTH.

When PTH is kept low, cells increase their formation of the uncoupling proteins (UCPs), that cause mitochondria to use energy at a higher rate, which increases heat production (thermogenesis), and decreases the enzyme that makes fat, namely fatty acid synthase. Again, this is what thyroid can do, only is PTH is low.

Although studies on calcium and fat-loss are conflicting, calcium enhances fat-loss when 1) you are in a caloric deficit, 2) when ≥1.2g of calcium a day is consumed and 3) when calcium is ingested in the form of dairy.

As a matter of a fact, in a study, one group consumed more dairy (and calories, due to the extra dairy) and gained no extra weight, despite the extra calories even while not being in a caloric deficit.

The RDA for calcium is 1000mg daily. That’s because the absorption rate of food is roughly 30%, which will provide you with 300mg calcium a day, which all you need apparently. However, the absorption rate of foods differ.

Animal sources of calcium:

Milk, full cream (11% Ca per 100g) Requires 1L for RDA.

Milk, skim (12% Ca per 100g) Requires 1L for RDA

Bone meal (90% Ca per 3g) Requires 3.4g for RDA

Fish (salmon & sardines), with bone (38% Ca per 100g) Requires 265g for RDA

Plant sources of calcium:

Collard greens (61% absorption, 23% Ca per 100g) Requires 212g for RDA.

Bok choy (54% absorption, 11% Ca per 100g) Require 545g for RDA.

Turnip greens, boiled (52% absorption, 19% Ca per 100g) Require 304 for RDA.

Kale (49% absorption, 15% Ca per 100g) Require 408g for RDA.

Mustard greens (40% absorption, 12% Ca per 100g) Require 652g for RDA.

Supplemental Ca:

Ca citrate malate (35% absorp.)

Ca carbonate (27% absorp.)

Tricalcium phosphate (25% absorp.)

Dietary protein and sugars enhance calcium absorption. Dietary protein is required to provide serum IGF-1 which in turns interacts with the renal system (kidney) to transform vitamin D into its active form. The active vitamin D then binds to vitamin D receptors and move the calcium across luminal, basolateral, or intercellular compartments as needed to maintain serum levels. Low vitamin D levels will also decrease the enzyme that converts it to its active form. (more on vitamin D later in this article, stick with me)

Low calcium is associated with elevated PTH, which in turn increase aldosterone. Aldosterone causes less sodium to be lost in the urine and sweat, but it increases the excretion of potassium, magnesium, and calcium. This leads to hypertension, inflammation, bone and muscle loss. Increased intake of salt decreases PTH and increase ionized calcium. Thus salt is also pro-thyroid. Low salt intake also increases serotonin, which is associated with depression, low energy, no motivation, etc… high levels of aldosterone (due to low salt) also increases PTH. Moral of the story, eat salt to taste. If you crave salt, ingest some. And I’m not talking about junk food with artificial salt flavors, but real sea salt/mountain salt or meat or something.

Calcium absorption is also better with a meal.

Inulin-type fructans significantly increase calcium absorption and enhance bone mineralization during pubertal growth

3. Caffeine

“Caffeine has remarkable parallels to thyroid and progesterone, and the use of coffee or tea can help to maintain their production, or compensate for their deficiency.” “Coffee drinkers have a low incidence of suicide.” “caffeine tends to locally activate thyroid secretion by a variety of mechanisms, increasing cyclic AMP and decreasing serotonin in thyroid cells, for example, and also by lowering the systemic stress mediators.” “Many studies over the last 30 years have shown caffeine to be highly protective against all kinds of carcinogenesis, including estrogen’s carcinogenic effects on the breast.” “Since caffeine tends to correct some of the metabolic problems that could interfere with pregnancy, it is possible that rationally constructed experiments could show benefits to the fetus from the mother’s use of coffee, for example by lowering bilirubin and serotonin, preventing hypoglycemia, increasing uterine perfusion and progesterone synthesis, synergizing with thyroid and cortisol to promote lung maturation, and providing additional nutrients.” - Dr Ray Peat

Everyone knows caffeine, it’s the compound in coffee that’s behind the energy you get from a cup.

But not only does caffeine make you more energetic, but it also has a fat burning effect, which is probably why some “fat burners” on the market have it.

The sheer amount of studies done on caffeine is staggering.

And here are some of the ones that are linked to the fat burner like effects:

I’ve been anti-caffeine previously as the substance tends to increases cortisol secretion, which can lead to lowered testosterone levels over time. However, I managed to find 2 very interesting studies about caffeine’s effect on male testosterone levels when taken pre-workout.

…Firstly, this study shows that pre-workout caffeine was able to actually increase serum testosterone levels in resistance trained males (cortisol also increased).

…Secondly, the researchers in this study gave their subjects some caffeinated chewing gum, their subjects saw increases in serum testosterone, and surprisingly also decreases in cortisol.

So maybe I have been too judgemental about caffeine before.

If you’re not a big fan of coffee, caffeine can also be supplemented with.

4. Collagen

Not what you might have expected right? Collagen has been found to greatly aid in building muscle, increasing strength and promoting fat loss.

This is not only because it’s so rich in glycine and proline or that it’s low in inflammatory amino acids, such as methionine, tryptophan or cysteine, but that it contains peptides.

Peptides such as the short linear and cyclic hydroxyproline (Hyp)-containing peptides (e.g. prolyl-hydroxyproline, Alanine-Hyp, Proline-Hyp, Alanine-HydroxyprolineGlycine, Serine-Hydroxyproline-Glycine, Phenylalanine-Hyp, Pro-Hyp-Gly, Gly-Pro-Hyp, Isoleucine-Hyp and Leucine-Hyp and Gly-Pro-Hyp).

These peptides are what contribute the most to the anabolic and shredding effects of collagen.

There are probably more, but this is what is known for now. All we need now is research that shows which one is better for building muscle, losing fat, etc.., and then add additional amounts of those peptides to our already anabolic and fat burning collagen/gelatin.

So collagen is much more important than just the free amino acids, glycine, proline or hydroxyproline.

Only about 15g of collagen daily is usually used in studies, but I’d say bump it up to 30g or even up to 50g daily.

“A small dose of glycine taken shortly after suffering a stroke was found to accelerate recovery, preventing the spreading of injury through its inhibitory and antiinflammatory actions. Its nerve-stabilizing action, increasing the amount of stimulation required to activate nerves, is protective in epilepsy, too. This effect is important in the regulation of sleep, breathing, and heart rhythm. Glycine’s antispastic activity has been used to alleviate the muscle spasms of multiple sclerosis. It is thought to moderate some of the symptoms of schizophrenia.” Dr Ray Peat

5. Synephrine

Synephrine can be found in bitter citrus fruits, such as the bitter orange for example.

It’s a naturally occurring chemical and structurally similar to catecholamines (adrenaline and noradrenaline) which are the compounds that cause the breakdown of fat cells.

Being similar to the catecholamines, synephrine also has similar effects in the body.

Here’s some research:

This study found out that a single dose of 50 mg synephrine was able to increase metabolic rate by 65 kcal in the following 75 minutes after ingestion in humans that were in a rested state. Even better, synephrine did this without altering blood pressure or cognitive abilities.

This study found out that synephrine increases the thermic effect of food, meaning that you can basically eat a bit more when taking it.

One study found out that synephrine and caffeine work synergistically with each other, and therefore can be stacked.

This study saw that synephrine is an antagonist to the receptors A1 and A2, which work by preventing fat mobilization.

The researchers in this study saw that synephrine increases lipolysis and metabolic rate.

All-in-all synephrine is a well documented fat burner. It can also be particularly useful against the mysterious “stubborn body fat” as that’s mainly caused by the high density of A1 and A2 receptors (in males these are located at lower belly and lower back, and in women they’re most dense in legs and ass), synephrine seems to block the activity of these receptors.

You can get some high-quality synephrine from Amazon.

6. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is inversely correlated with adiposity.

It’s able to decrease leptin, resistin and inflammation (inhibiting NF-κB signaling and cytokines such as IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-12 and TNFα), it also increases adiponectin (which increase fat oxidation, insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation), boosts thyroid, metabolism and uncoupling protein (UCP).

1,25(OH)D controls the expression of UCP and is also able to increase thyroid hormones. As vitamin D deficiency is associated with hypothyroidism, metabolism will be slower and UCP will be less due to low thyroid hormones. UCP ‘leak’ protons, which enables the mitochondria to burn energy faster to make up for the ‘loss’ of energy, thus increasing fat/energy burned, hence speeding up your metabolism.

More vitamin D = more thyroid hormones + UCP = faster metabolism = more fat burned.

Vitamin D also helps with fat loss by reducing estrogen and cortisol

Calcitriol lowers estrogen in three ways.

By reducing the levels of prostaglandins (PGs), which are major stimulators of aromatase transcription Directly decreasing the expression of aromatase. Down-regulating the expression of estrogen receptor alpha (ERα) and thereby attenuates estrogen signaling

Cortisol

Corticosteroids (cortisone) can reduce calcium absorption, which results in impaired vitamin D metabolism, which will lead to increased PTH. Cortisol will also increase aromatase, stimulate fat synthesis and inhibit muscle protein synthesis, to name a few.

A 40% decrease in cortisol is seen when supplementing with 2000IU of vitamin D a day from just 2 weeks.

7. Yohimbine

Yohimbine is one of the active ingredients in a herb by the name of Yohimbe bark. It’s most commonly used as an aphrodisiac, mainly because this study shows it to be somewhat of a natural erection booster.

It’s also sold as a testosterone booster despite the fact that human studies show how it doesn’t even budge the big T (it did increase penile girth in that study, however, which indicates that it should work as a natural libido booster).

As for the fat burning effects, yohimbine works as an antagonist to the A1 and A2 receptors, and can, therefore, be particularly helpful against “stubborn body fat”. This human study actually found out that 21 days of yohimbine supplementation (2 doses of 20 mg daily) was able to reduce body fat levels from 9,3% to 7,1% when compared to placebo in elite soccer players.

The catch is that you need to take yohimbine and then exercise in a fasted state to get the benefits out of the herb, as insulin completely negates the fat burning effects.

Also, avoid megadosing with the substance, high doses can increase blood pressure, spike cortisol, and even cause anxiety and panic attacks in sensitive subjects.

If you’re not afraid of the possible side effects and like to workout in a fasted state (think intermittent fasting), then yohimbine supplementation might be particularly useful for you.

Conclusion

There you go. 7 scientifically proven fat burners that actually work in humans. No pseudo-bs or half-assed studies done on retarded ducks.

Those seven should be enough to make a drastic difference in your dieting efforts, provided that you’re actually watching what you eat and exercising…

…Because quite frankly, not a single fat burner will help you if you can’t control your eating habits or can’t get up from the couch

Thank you for reading.

-Moosa

ps. if you read until here, i truly appreciate you. your attention span is already better than 90% of people i hope you know that, and now you’re leaving with knowledge that fundamentally changes how you see the world around you.

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References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10743483/

2.https://raypeat.com/articles/articles/caffeine.shtml

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15182402/

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17347480/

5.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8926537/

6.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2876434/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9362118/

8.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17615999/

9.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2898892/

10.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17347480/

11.https://raypeat.com/articles/