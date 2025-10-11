Sleep is crucially important for overall health and T3 production. After all, the majority of your hormones are being produced while you’re sleeping, and several studies show how reduced sleep can significantly lower T3 levels. Not to mention the fact that you’ll just feel like shit if you sleep too little, everyone knows that.

Before we start, there are a few things I recommend reading before or after this.

The complete guide to lower cortisol - so you have deep refreshing rejuvenating sleep (cortisol needs to drop for you to sleep peacefully). How to lower excess histamine: the ULTIMATE guide - so you can practice easy strategies to lower chronic inflammation (that transfers over to lowered stress levels very well) The true cause and solution for your gut issues - because most people have great supplement stacks, but their gut health sucks so nothing works

Those alone will teach you almost everything you need to know to get started with improving sleep.

I’ll link a few more at the end of this that will also help.

You’d love to get some sleep, but you hate the quality of your sleep.

You might struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep, or experience light unrefreshing sleep.

What we want is deep refreshing rejuvenating sleep that feels like a clear crisp morning breeze brushing against our face. That would make you very happy and content wouldn’t it?

I want to discuss with you how to achieve that high quality of sleep.

How sleep cycles work

There are two main stages of sleep, REM (rapid eye movement) and non-REM (NREM) sleep. NREM consists of 3 stages, each with increasing “intensity” or depth so to speak.

REM sleep is similar to being awake, but with total body muscle paralysis (except for the extraocular muscles). This paralysis is thought to be a mechanism to prevent you from reacting physically from dreams so that you don’t accidentally punch someone in your sleep.

You have mostly alpha and theta brain waves in the REM phase and this is where most of the dreaming and lucid dreams happen. Weed, which suppresses dreaming, reduces REM sleep. REM sleep is also called paradoxical sleep because it’s so similar to being awake.

During REM sleep excitatory neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, acetylcholine and histamine are elevated, which are associated with dreaming, memory consolidation, learning and creativity.

NREM sleep used to consist of 4 phases, but now it’s only 3 phases, as they “fused” stage 3 and 4.

Stage 1 is very light sleep where you’re basically nodding off but can be awoken easily. This phase lasts about 10 minutes. Here you experience brain waves between alpha, beta and gamma. You also experience alpha waves when you are daydreaming or in light meditation.

Stage 2 is a little deeper where you’re not awakened as fast, but you can still be awakened. Brain waves during this phase is mainly in the theta wave range and here you also experience sleep spindles (short bursts of brain activity in the region of 12-14 Hz, lasting maybe half a second each, also known as “sigma” waves) and K-complexes (short negative high voltage peaks, followed by a slower positive complex, and then a final negative peak, with each complex lasting 1-2 minutes). This aids in sleep-based memory consolidation and information processing. Stage 2 lasts approximately 10 to 25 minutes in the initial cycle of sleep but progresses to consume about 50% of the total sleep cycle later in the night.

Stage 3 is deep sleep or slow-wave sleep (SWS), which lasts 20-40min initially, where you experience delta brain waves. Getting enough of this phase is very rejuvenating. It’s during this phase where sleepwalking and sleeptalking can occur. This is also the phase where most of the growth hormone is released, muscle and joint repair take place and it’s very difficult to awake you. If you are awoken, you feel very groggy and need about 30-60 minutes to fully wake up.

This is also why taking a mid-day nap should be short else you go into deep sleep and experience delta brain waves and when you awake, you feel groggy and the day feels wasted.

Each sleep cycle is about 60-120 minutes and occurs 4-6 times per night. Total awake time should be 1-5%, light sleep at around 50-55%, deep sleep at 15-20% and REM sleep at 20-25%.

NREM sleep usually occurs in the greatest quantities during the first hours of sleep, whereas REM sleep increases during the later hours of sleep.

So let me diss out a few benefits of why we want proper sleep:

The brain clears out waste when you sleep Neurogenesis & memory consolidation Muscle repair and just repair all over Strengthen the immune system. Sleep deprivation leads to a greater risk of viral infections. Reduces oxidative stress. Poor sleep and sleep apnea causes oxidative stress Repletion of brain glycogen stores during non-REM sleep Probabilistic learning during REM sleep Bad sleep leads to less muscle gain, more muscle loss and less fat loss and actually more fat gain Optimal T3 production Stress resilience Maximize strength gains Bad sleep lead to reduced accuracy and reduced skill gains Bad sleep leads to a greater chance of injury

But then again there is a U-curve. Either too little or too much can be problematic and these people have an average higher mortality rate and greater incidences of myocardial infarction and type 2 diabetes mellitus

There are many things you can do for free to naturally improve your sleep time and quality, such as:

reducing your exposure to bright “blue light” before sleep

going and getting out of bed at the same time every day

a diet that supports hormone function

sleeping in a completely dark room

and of course, regular exercise

But what about supplements? Surely there are some over-the-counter options that can significantly improve sleep quality? And, Well, yes there is: