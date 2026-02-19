In our daily lives, we’re constantly in contact with T3 lowering substances, without knowing it ourselves.

Luckily science has helped us to find some of these things and by actively avoiding them, you can make a big difference in your hormone levels.

Here’s 7 of the big time T3 killers that you probably weren’t aware of.

#1) Myco-estrogens

You’ve probably heard about the T3 lowering xenoestrogens found in various cosmetics and plastics before, but unfortunately, those are not the only environmental estrogens that you can be in contact with.

Myco-estrogens are equally as bad, if not worse.

Myco-estrogens are estrogens produced by certain fungi and mold. The most common being zearalenone which can be found in maize, barley, oats, wheat, rice, and sorghum (yes, I do recommend sorghum as it increases DHT levels, just make sure there’s no mold in it).

Then there’s also fusarium, which is actually mass produced by Marlow Foods, Ltd to be sold as a product called Quorn, a meat substitute for vegetarians. It’s a myco-estrogen, but also sold to vegans as meat substitute (the people who often already have lowered T3).

Myco-estrogens are structurally similar to estrogen and they excert similar T3 lowering effects inside the body.

2) Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is one of the most destructive things to health, thyroid hormones and longevity. Elevated inflammatory markers, such as IL-6 and CRP, have significant inhibitory effects on the synthesis of T3 by inhibiting DIO1. Oxidative stress also has similar inhibitor actions

Promoters of inflammation include polyunsaturated fat, high phosphate intake, excess iron and heavy metals, etc.

Anti-biotics, vitamin E, aspirin and a few other herbs are very effective at lowering inflammation and can increase T3.

3) Plastics

Although the increased use of plastics has made our lives much easier in many aspects, they do also come with some drawbacks.

One is the obvious environmental problem, since many types of plastics aren’t biodegradable, and the other is the lesser-known endocrine disrupting chemicals that can leach out from plastic bottles, cooking utensils, microwave-food packaging, etc.

Quite many of these chemicals have been identified as xenoestrogens and antithyroid, meaning that they are structurally similar to estrogens, so much so that many of them can directly bind estrogen receptors, causing feminizing effects in men, and suppressing T3 production through disrupting enzyme functions or blocking thyroid receptors.

Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthlates are two of the most notorious estrogenic compounds found in many common plastic bottles and containers, both have been linked to increased estrogen and lower T3 & T4 in several human and animal trials

One study screening for commercial water bottles for their estrogen traces says;

When comparing water of the same spring that is packed in glass or plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), estrogenic activity is three times higher in water from plastic bottles. These data support the hypothesis that PET packaging materials are a source of estrogen-like compounds. Furthermore, the findings presented here conform to previous studies and indicate that the contamination of bottled water with endocrine disruptors is a transnational phenomenon. - Wagner et al.

It goes without saying that the simplest methods of avoiding exposure to BPA, phthalates & Co. are to drink from a glass or metal bottles, avoid Tupperware containers and especially microwaving your foods in them, and switching to non-plastic cooking utensils.

4) High-PUFA Vegetable Oils

"Keeping energy efficiency high, while reducing wasteful excitations, has a long history in health optimization. Avoiding excessive polyunsaturated fats and phosphate in the diet, and regularly getting the essential nutrients needed to maintain thyroid and progesterone production, is simple. Choosing foods that contain substances that protect against the many known pro-inflammatory, age-accelerating processes is relatively simple-citrus fruits, for example, contain a great variety of substances related to nobiletin, naringin, fisetin, and quercetin,"

- Dr Ray Peat, PhD

The majority of the cooking oils used all around the world in this 20th century are refined vegetable oils, aka. liquid oils extracted from plant sources, which are then processed in various ways.

To begin with, most of the vegetable oils are incredibly bad choices for cooking, due to their low smoke point, and the often used refining process (bleaching, deodorizing, degumming, etc) which strips them of micronutrients and can leave traces of sulfates.

Multiple studies in isolated cells and humans show that polyunsaturated fatty-acids stimulate estrogen production and increase its activity towards the estrogen receptor

The unsaturated fatty acids, but not the saturated fatty acids, free estrogen from the serum proteins that bind it, and increase its availability and activity in tissue cells. - Dr. Raymond Peat, PhD

Furthermore, the fats found in these sources (PUFAs) will lower thyroid hormones and inhibit the enzymes that produce T4 and T3. Shocking, I know.

Eliminating PUFAs are impossible apart from eating a laboratory-made diet and who wants to do that? (A few comes to mind lol).

Sticking to natural organicc foods that are high in saturated fat and staying away from factory produced foods will dramatically help to lower the intake of rancid oil ((with the exceptions of coconut oil, palm oil, avocado oil, and olive oil) and inflammation associated with them (PUFAs).

Oils to stay away from include:

Sunflower

Soy

Cotton seed

Safflower

Corn

Ricebran

Grapeseed

Canola/Rapeseed

5) Chlorinated Pools

Chlorine is a toxic halogen, one that drives away iodine from the human cells...

…Now iodine is also a halogen, but it’s a beneficial one. It’s essential for human survival and can be found in every cell of your body.

Be in contact with too many iodine displacing halogens (fluoride, chlorine, bromine) and you’re going to end up iodine depleted and that’s a sure fire way to end up with lowered T3 levels.

To avoid this, swim in the real oceans and lakes, and supplement with iodine to get it back in your cells.

6) Sunscreens

Sunscreens and all sorts of UV lipbalms etc. are filled with chemicals that act as endocrine system toxins.

Firstly, they’re filled with xeno-estrogens such as BPA and phthlates, both destructive for your thyroid hormones.

Secondly, they tend to contain this chemical called oxybenzone, which is pretty good at lowering T3

If you’re so scared of the sun that you can’t go out without a thick layer of sunscreen, then at least buy the “baby” versions , they’re much more safer as there’s obviously far less chemicals used in them to “protect the children”.

7) Calorie Deficit

Being on a calorie deficit is mandatory if you want to lose weight, but it’s not an easy thing to handle for your body, at least if you’re doing it for prolonged periods of time.

The reason is simple. When your body doesn’t get the energy it needs, it starts slowing and shutting down certain functions that are unnecessary for survival…

…And one of the first things that’ll take the hit is the endocrine system, and along with that, T3 production.

The bigger the deficit, the bigger the drop in T3.

NOTE: This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be on a caloric deficit if you’re a fat-ass. High fat percentage is even worse than calorie restriction is. So get down to your desired weight and then stay there.

Conclusion

So there you go, 7 T3 killers to avoid.

And remember, even if it seems like a miniscule thing, something like swapping your brown rice to potatoes, it’ll make a big difference in the long run.

Thanks for reading.

-Moosa

If you want to dive deeper:

