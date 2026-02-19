Moosa

This is a punchy list, and I appreciate the behavioral intent: take “thyroid optimization” out of vague symptom talk and into concrete exposures people can actually change. As a physician-scientist, I’d add a few guardrails so readers don’t accidentally turn a useful idea into a thyroid anxiety spiral:

1. T3 isn’t a “beauty hormone” so much as a “metabolic throughput” hormone. The goal isn’t “maximize T3,” it’s restore normal thyroid signaling in context (sleep, nutrition, illness state, training load). Acute illness, chronic inflammation, and calorie restriction can all lower T3 as an adaptive response (“non-thyroidal illness syndrome”), and chasing T3 without context can backfire.

2. The strongest, most evidence-aligned “T3 killers” on your list are actually the big three: (1) inflammation/illness, (2) prolonged energy deficit/low energy availability, and (3) endocrine disruptor burden (plastics are a reasonable practical target even while the human effect sizes vary). The rest (chlorinated pools, sunscreens) can be framed as possible contributors for some, but they’re not the first levers I’d pull for most people.

3. PUFAs: the “high-PUFA oils crush T3” framing is more controversial than the post implies. Seed oil debates often outrun the direct human thyroid data. A safer, higher-integrity version is: ultra-processed foods correlate with worse metabolic health and inflammation; swapping toward whole foods and stable cooking fats is reasonable, but “PUFA = thyroid toxin” overstates the evidence.

4. Myco-estrogens / Quorn: zearalenone is a real mycotoxin with estrogenic activity, but the leap from “can be present” to “clinically meaningful T3 suppression in most people” needs tighter human data and dosing context. Mold exposure matters; blanket food fear often doesn’t help.

If you wanted a “clinically clean” closing CTA, it might be something like: If you’re cold-intolerant, constipated, losing hair, bradycardic, or persistently fatigued or you’ve got abnormal labs; don’t DIY this off social media. Get a proper workup (TSH, free T4 ± free T3, antibodies when indicated, iron/ferritin, B12, vitamin D, meds review) and interpret it in context.

