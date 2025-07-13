Most people don’t know that blackseeds are known as the “cure for every disease except death” but now you do. (you should feel proud of yourself)

Let me pause here to highlight why this detail matters - “the cure for EVERY DISEASE except death” - every disease:

Cancer

COVID-19

Arthritis

Diabetes

Alzheimers

Do you now understand the true power of these seeds and why modern medicine hides this knowledge and information from you? - (no longer!)

I genuinely believe the world and humanity would be a different place if more people were aware of powerful natural healing methods like taking blackseeds daily or even how to look after their own bodies (the right way) - instead of relying on doctors who prescribe pills for even the smallest of things!

For example, person A who is a beginner complains of low mood, depression and anxiety yet spends all his time indoors (lacking sunlight and vitamin D), isolated with poor posture, eating low nutrient dense processed foods containing toxic seed oils.

Person A eventually decides to do something about his low mood and decides to go to the doctor (unaware of how his diet and lifestyle affects his mood and energy levels).

Do you think the doctor will tell him to correct his poor nutrition and lifestyle habits or simply tell him that his issues are genetic/unknown and that the only thing he can do is take a pill to correct his low mood?

Do you now see the issues and problems of the modern medical system?

Now that you are know of the right path and know how important nutrition and correct lifestyle habits are for health and mood, it is your job and mission to spread the message of natural healing methods to the rest of humanity - Are you willing to take on this task?

Without further rumbling, back to the topic of this article - black seeds.

Nigella sativa, commonly known as black seed, is a flowering plant native to South Asia [1].

Altough black seed is also sometimes called black cumin (or black cumin seed), it shouldn’t be confused with regular cumin (Cuminum cyminum) that belongs to an entirely different plant family.

Any mention of black seed or black cumin in this post refers specifically to Nigella sativa.

Blackseeds are my favourite supplement and I take 30-50 seeds daily.

People traditionally use black seeds to improve inflammation, allergies, immune defense, and even weight loss.

Let’s go over nine of the most impressive science-backed benefits of black seeds.

1) Supports hair growth

You don’t need finasteride or minoxidil. You need topical blackseed oil.

Black seed oil is packed with vitamins that can have benefits for hair regrowth. One study from 2014 found that when mixed with coconut oil, black seed oil promoted hair growth in its participants.

As well as having the ability to promote hair growth, black seed oil may also be able to reduce hair loss too.

A study in 2017 found that a hair treatment containing black seed oil resulted in a reduction in hair fallout of up to 76%. Using black seed oil for hair loss is common.

In addition, antioxidants in the oil neutralize the damaging effects of free radicals on your hair. (more in this below)

How to use black seed oil on your hair:

Mix together equal parts of black seed oil and coconut oil in a bowl. (1-2tspns each) Just before you’re about to shower, apply a handful of the oil mix to your scalp and massage it in. Allow it to soak in for 30 minutes, then rinse your hair in the shower and do your haircare routine as normal.

You will look better as a result.

2) Stabilising blood sugar levels

Another potential of black seeds for your health is its ability to lower blood sugar levels.

A study from 2015 published in Contemporary Therapies in Medicine improved the glycemic status and lipid profile in participants with diabetes, but further studies are needed to clarify the right dosage.

“N. sativa can modulate hyperglycemia and lipid profile dysfunction with various potential mechanisms including its antioxidant characteristics and effects on insulin secretion, glucose absorption, gluconeogenesis and gene expression. Some studies compared effects of various types (extract, oil, powdered) of N. sativa with each other and they reported different characteristics with various types of black seed.”

3) Packed with antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that neutralize harmful free radicals and prevent oxidative damage to cells. Research shows that antioxidants can have a powerful effect on health and disease.

Some studies indicate that antioxidants may protect against several types of chronic conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Several compounds found in blackseeds, such as, carvacrol, t-anethole and 4-terpineol, are responsible for its potent antioxidant properties.

Black seed also contain a powerful antioxidant by the name of thymoquinone. (more on this below)

4) Anti-Seizure properties

Thymoquinone reduced seizures in children with epilepsy in a pilot study of 22 children [3].

Thymoquinone also had an anti-seizure effect in mice. Scientists speculate it may reduce seizures by boosting GABA in the brain [4, 5].

5) Fixing hypothyroidism

Blackseed is anti-stress, anti-inflammatory, pro-metabolic and last but not least, pro-thyroid.

The beneficial effects of nigella sativa on thyroid function and overall health in Hashimoto’s and hypothyroidism patients may be attributed to several bioactive compounds:

P-cymene and Carvacrol: These compounds also contribute to the overall therapeutic effects of nigella sativa - aside from thymoquinone.

Nigella sativa supplementation led to a significant decrease in thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPOAb). This antibody reduction suggests a potential modulation of the autoimmune response in Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Just 2g of Nigella sativa seed powder can significantly lower BMI, IL-23 levels, TSH and anti-thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO), while increasing serum T3 in 8 weeks

This is what I teach in T3 Optimisation.

6) Antiparasitic

Black seed helped clear a malaria-causing parasite in mice.

“The extract, at a dose of 1.25 g/kg body weight significantly (p<0.05) suppressed P. yoelli infection in the mice by 94%, while CQ, the reference drug, produced 86% suppression when compared to the untreated group after the fifth day of treatment. P. yoelli infection caused a significant (p<0.05) increase in the levels of red cell and hepatic malondialdehyde (MDA), an index of lipid peroxidation (LPO) in the mice.”

The oil may protect against a parasite that damages the liver in mice.

In test tubes, black seed protected against several parasites that can cause serious gut issues in humans.

7) Antibacterial

Some scientists found that black cumin seeds acts against:

Staphylococcus aureus, a common cause of skin infections

MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), a big problem when it comes to hospital-acquired infections that are hard to treat

H.pylori, a common cause of stomach ulcers

The formation of “Biofilms”

8) Arthritis

Black cumin seeds (Thymoquinone) reduced symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in a study of 40 female patients, at a dose of 500 mg of the oil 2X day.

It reduced overall symptoms, joint stiffness, and swelling.

9) Allergies and Hayfever

A couple of small-scale human studies suggest that black seed may help reduce allergic symptoms, especially in people with breathing difficulties.

One review (of 4 studies, a total of 152 patients with allergic diseases) concluded that black cumin seed oil may help with allergies. When used as an add-on to conventional therapy, it reduced subjective allergy symptoms, including asthma, eczema, and stuffy nose.

According to the review, patients received black seed oil capsules 40 to 80 mg/kg daily, which would be about 2 – 4 g of oil daily for someone who weighs about 110 lbs.

In another study of 66 patients with allergic rhinitis, black seed oil reduced symptoms such as itching, runny nose, sneezing, and congestion after 2 weeks. And in 39 patients with similar symptoms, 2 g daily of black seed cumin seeds after immunotherapy reduced symptoms and increased neutrophils.

“The results show that N. sativa could reduce the presence of the nasal mucosal congestion, nasal itching, runny nose, sneezing attacks, turbinate hypertrophy, and mucosal pallor during the first 2 weeks (day 15). Moreover, N. sativa should be considered for treating allergic rhinitis when the effects of other antiallergic drugs need to be avoided.”

There you have it.

All in all, blackseeds will provide better hair growth, thyroid levels, produce a more intense antioxdant system and a stronger immunity with a healthy overall body.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

– Moosa

