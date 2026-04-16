The cause of ED is rarely because of just one thing, but it’s often multifactorial, with lifestyle, neurologic (neurotransmitters and neural health), hormonal (testosterone, estrogen, DHT, prolactin, etc.), vascular, and psychological factors playing a role.

Many are quick to pull the trigger on the doctor’s prescribed solutions such as Viagra or Cialis rather than seeking out natural erection foods that can alleviate erectile problems, but the honest truth is that neither one of those will fix the underlying problems causing the weakened erections.

Sure they work in most cases, but it’s always good to remember that they deliver a chemical erection which your body still cannot naturally produce.

What if you forget the blue pill somewhere right before the big bang? Wouldn’t it be better if your diet, training, and lifestyle habits were in check so you would not have to resort into pharmaceutical solutions with something as natural as sex?

In this article, you’ll discover nine scientifically proven erection foods that will naturally help you overcome erectile dysfunction and get back the lost mojo…

let’s go.

9 Natural Foods For ED

…Use these erection foods as you want – regardless – they’ve proven to work

1. Garlic

There’s animal research suggesting that garlic can significantly increase testosterone levels, which is a necessary hormone for libido and erectile quality. Another benefit seen in studies with garlic is a reduction in inflammation, lowered blood pressure, and increased nitric oxide output.

In fact, garlic directly activates the eNOS system of the human body, which is the nitric oxide synthase enzyme that triggers your body to produce nitric oxide, a molecule widening arteries and improving blood flow.

Garlic consumption has also been shown in humans to be more potent at reducing blood pressure than most pharmaceutical solutions, needless to say, that this is beneficial for erectile quality, as high blood pressure is one of the leading causes of ED.

One interesting human study showed that when garlic extract is combined with high-dose vitamin C supplement, the increases in nitric oxide (+200%) along with drops in systolic (-27mm/Hg) and diastolic (-15mm/Hg) blood pressure are massive.

2. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C and as you can see from the study above when combined with garlic they can provide very significant reductions in blood pressure, as well as increases in the artery-relaxing nitric oxide.

Citrus fruits are also a rich source of bioflavonoid quercetin which has been found to reliably increase arterial nitric oxide levels and reduce blood pressure.

A study of 805 Finnish men aged between 65-84 years old actually showed that those men with the highest intake of flavonoids (including quercetin) were found to have a 68% smaller chance of dying from coronary heart disease (remember, a healthy vascular system is key for healthy erectile function).

Another beneficial effect of quercetin is largely related to its ability to lower “bad” LDL-cholesterol while simultaneously increasing the “good” HDL-cholesterol.

With the punch-packing combination of vitamin C and quercetin it’s no wonder that this study noted 14% reduction in erectile dysfunction among men with a high fruit intake, the number rose to 21% with exercise + fruit consumption.

3. Ginger

Ginger testosterone might sound like an odd pairing, but it’s a topic that deserves attention.

Why? Many men experience the adverse effects of low testosterone levels, from fatigue to sexual dysfunction.

The symptoms can be debilitating – from fatigue to sexual dysfunction. It’s no wonder guys are constantly on the hunt for natural ways to boost their T-levels!

Enter ginger. This humble root is not just a spice for your favorite dishes or a remedy for nausea. Recent research suggests ginger could play a significant role in boosting testosterone production hence improving sexual function.

Increasing blood flow in the testes

It has been shown that the reduction in blood flow to the testes decreases the production of testosterone.

Ginger (specifically 6-gingerol) has been shown to stimulate cGMP and NO, thus inducing vasodilation and enhancing blood flow to the testes for better testosterone production

Increasing testicular weight

Testicular weight is directly proportional to the level of testosterone produced. Male rats supplemented with ginger or ginger extracts, for at least one week, had a higher testicular weight compared with a control group; Hence, they had a higher testosterone level, given that it is well-known that testicular weight is proportional directly with the level of testosterone produced.

However, keep in mind that testicular size also correlates stronger with fertility than testosterone, so it’s still possible to have smaller testes but high testosterone.

Ginger increases libido

Ginger has been shown to increase libido. A few mechanisms include:

Reduced disgust

Increased nitric oxide

Elevated LH

Increased testosterone

The Blood Flow Boost from Ginger

So how does it work? It’s all about blood flow. When consumed regularly, ginger promotes circulation throughout our bodies, including the crucial areas involved in sexual performance. Healthy blood flow is essential for maintaining robust erectile function.

Ginger boosts blood flow by increasing nitric oxide (NO) and cGMP and inhibiting arginase (the enzyme that breaks down arginine; thus more arginine for NO production

A study published by BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies discovered significant improvements in both penile blood flow and testosterone levels among rats that were fed a regular diet of ginger. While we need more human studies to confirm these findings, they certainly suggest that incorporating dietary ginger can be part of an overall strategy for improved male health.

4. Honey

Honey has a highly complex chemical and biological composition that consists of various essential bioactive compounds, enzymes, amino and organic acids, acid phosphorylase, phytochemicals, carotenoid-like substances, vitamins and minerals.

Some of the benefits of honey include:

Reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, immune system decline, cataracts and inflammatory processes due to being a rich source of natural antioxidants and phytochemicals

Having antiallergic, antithrombotic and vasodilating effects

Improving gastrointestinal health (it has antimicrobial properties)

Enhancing energy metabolism (ATP production)

Having nootropic benefits, such as memory-enhancing effects, as well as neuropharmacological activities, such as anti-anxiety, antinociceptive (become resilient to toxins), anticonvulsant, and antidepressant activities

Improve blood sugar level compared to other carb sources

and much more.

More recently, honey has been marketed to improve sexual function.

Benefits of honey for erections and sexuality

Honey on testosterone

Mechanistically, honey may increase serum level of testosterone by:

Increasing the production of luteinizing hormone (LH)

enhancing the health of Leydig cells

reducing oxidative damage in Leydig cells

enhancing StAR gene expression (the enzyme that transports cholesterol into the Leydig cells)

inhibiting aromatase activity (the enzyme that’s involved in the conversion of testosterone to estrogen)

Protecting the testes against xeno-estrogens, such as BPA

You can make the most out of honey by consuming 1-3 teaspoons after waking with some nice fresh cold water.

If you’d like to learn more about testosterone optimization, check out this article.

5. Oysters

The rumors say that Casanova ate 50 oysters for breakfast to keep his libido up, that might only be a legend, but there’s some truth to the aphrodisiac effect of this tasty seafood.

There isn’t any research about oysters being an erection food that directly affects vascular function or blood flow, however, they’re packed with zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper, and vitamin D. All of which are crucial for healthy testosterone production.

Testosterone is vital for erectile quality, in a way that without it, you wouldn’t desire any action in the first place.

Luckily oysters are among the best foods to increase testosterone levels naturally, and even if you’re no Casanova, you should still eat some.

6. Beets

Beets are nothing short of a cardiovascular system super-hero, as they’re jam-packed with natural nitrates, compounds which convert to nitritines via the bacteria in your tongue, and eventually into nitric oxide in your gut.

The more you consume nitrate-rich foods, the more nitric oxide gets released into your bloodstream, and luckily, beets are one of the foods with highest natural nitrate content. For this reason, beets are one of the best foods that improve erectile function.

It’s no wonder that supplement industries have caught up to the benefits of beets and many now include beetroot extract in their pre-workout supplements. More nitric oxide -> increased blood flow -> better muscle pumps.

7. Blueberries

Blueberries are incredibly dense in just the right nutrients for improving erectile quality naturally. Their antioxidant content is impressive, but more importantly, they also contain the erection boosting flavonoids and phenols;

quercetin

resveratrol

proanthocyanidin

and of course the good old vitamin C

Not so surprisingly, daily blueberry consumption has been associated with a decline in blood pressure and arterial stiffness, as well as improving the health of the contractile machinery of the vascular smooth muscle tissue.

Blueberries are tasty and can be easily incorporated into many foods and desserts, you can also blend these bad-boys with some beets and other nitrate-dense foods to make a natural pro-circulation smoothie.

8. Chili Peppers

All of the chili peppers have varying doses of capsaicin, an alkaloid responsible for the ‘heating’ effect of them.

Capsaicin has been extensively studied for its nitric oxide boosting, circulation enhancing, and blood pressure dropping effects (study, study, study, study) and if you observe your vascularity after eating a food laden with chili peppers, you should see a notable improvement in vascularity (if you’re lean and have visible veins that are).

Strangely enough, capsaicin seems to protect testosterone molecules from the stress caused by low-calorie diets, and high-testosterone men seem to be keen on eating hot foods.

9. Pomegranate

Pomegranates might be the best thing to ever happen to your erection strength and testosterone levels, and yes, I’m seriously over here. The description “natural viagra” isn’t too far off from this fruit.

If we take a look at some of the pomegranate research, you quickly see why this antioxidant-rich fruit is like a godsend to hormonal health and circulation.

In an Israeli study, long-term (up to 3 years) daily consumption of pomegranate juice was associated with;

30% reduction in arterial plaque.

Significantly increased nitric oxide levels and drops in blood pressure.

The increased amount of cells responsible for healthy arterial wall function.

Reductions in the “bad” LDL-cholesterol and its rate of degradation by oxidization.

Furthermore, another human study has shown that pomegranate juice consumption increased testosterone levels by 24% on average. What a fruit I’d say…

Conclusion on Erectile Dysfunction Foods

If including these nine natural foods for ED into your daily diet doesn’t provide any benefits to erection quality… feel free to drop me a note on the substack and I’ll eat my hat.

The combination of these natural erection foods, natural testosterone optimization, and basic lifestyle improvements (more sleep, weight loss, proper training) should normalize erection function – heck supercharge it – in the majority of men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED).

Thank you for reading.

-Moosa

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