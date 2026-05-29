Moosa's Substack

Moosa's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorg Mardian RHN, CPT's avatar
Jorg Mardian RHN, CPT
3h

A very good article on DHT, the apex male hormone. Many will sleep on this, to their detriment. I appreciate this piece. Thanks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Moosa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture