DHT, the apex male hormone.

Testosterone is only thought to be a precursor hormone in the body for the synthesis of DHT, which is the most potent alpha hormone. It’s like cholesterol that’s the precursor to pregnenolone and testosterone.

Many of the beneficial effects of testosterone are actually through DHT, and blocking the conversion of testosterone to DHT eliminates those benefits.

How DHT is created in the body

DHT can be created through 2 pathways.

#1 Testosterone is converted to DHT via the 5-alpha reductase (5-AR) enzyme in the body. Thus boosting 5AR can increase the production of DHT.

#2 DHT is produced via the backdoor pathway from other male sex hormones, such as DHEA, androstenedione, and androsterone. DHEA is converted to androsterone via 5AR, which is then converted to androstanedione and then DHT.

A few really cool facts about DHT and why it’s superior to testosterone

DHT is 2.5-10 times more potent than testosterone and here’s why:

DHT has 4 times higher affinity to AR (androgen receptors) than testosterone The binding of DHT to the AR transforms the AR to its DNA-binding state DHT upregulates AR synthesis and reduces AR turnover The dissociation rate of testosterone from receptors is 3-5 fold faster than DHT (meaning DHT exerts a much more powerful effect on AR than testosterone)

However, high concentrations of intracellular T can shift AR binding away from DHT by mass action, as only 10% of T converts to DHT via 5-AR and DHT is roughly 7- to 10-fold lower in the circulation than T. So DHT is clearly outnumbered.

In the blood, DHT is also bound to SHBG (sex hormone-binding globulin) (5 times high affinity and longer binding half-life (43 sec) than T (12 sec)) and more weakly to albumin. In general, protein-bound DHT is inactive except in some reproductive tissues in which megalin, an endocytic receptor, acts as a pathway for cellular uptake of DHT when bound to SHBG.

And finally, DHT can’t be aromatized to estrogen and actually inhibits the aromatase enzyme and blocks the estrogen receptors.

Ok, enough geeking out.

Let’s discuss why you even want high DHT in the first place.

As I mentioned, the benefits of high testosterone are mostly due to the conversion of DHT.

Having high DHT will make you feel:

Calm and collected

Confident & non-intimidated by others

Fearless, but not reckless

Protective of those you love

Assertive

Energetic

Motivated

Stress resilient

Mentally quick and sharp

…and a host of other benefits as well.

DHT also plays an important role with:

Sexual differentiation, including facial hair (beard growth), deep voice, pubic hair and other male characteristics

Muscle mass, muscle strength and density

Sex drive

Sexual health

Erectile dysfunction

Vasodilation (dilation of blood vessels)

Blood sugar levels

Cognitive function

Low levels of DHT have many negative effects including:

Long refractory period

Erectile problems

Ejaculation problems

Mood disorders (anxiety and depression)

Watery semen

So yeah, it’s a good idea not to lower DHT, but rather optimize it naturally. You can with prescription medications, such as Andactrim, but that’s not proper treatment IMO and I’d rather not go that route. The good news is that you can do it naturally and everything I’m going to list will have a significant effect on DHT concentrations.

DHT controversies

Even though it’s the male hormone of the male hormones and a lot more androgenic than testosterone, some are still scared that high levels of it could lead to hair-loss and prostate enlargement.

Whereas the prostate claim has proven to be inaccurate in multiple studies (for example: in this study, 10-fold increase in serum DHT levels had no significant effects on prostate size), the hair loss side-effect of DHT still remains partially unclear (even though in this study with 315 male subjects, it was noted that high DHT levels were associated with a -35% reduced risk of hair loss).

I’m not going to dig deeper into the subject of possible DHT side-effects in this post since I already wrote a larger post about ways to increase DHT naturally.

But it seems there is a very high demand to write more about the subject of boosting the king of androgens via good nutrition.

And that’s exactly what we’re covering here today. How to squeeze out more DHT from your everyday diet.

I’m going to share with you 7 dietary DHT boosting guidelines and then give you my list of 9 foods that can help to increase DHT.

In this article, I want to answer “What do I have to eat to increase my DHT?” by giving you 9 foods, or more like principles and categories to help guide you on your journey to maximizing your DHT

Top 7 DHT boosting foods guidelines

#1 Eat carbs

Carbs, and especially insulin release, increase DHT production. But it’s not only the insulin that’s important, people on a low-carbohydrate diet have less DHT than people on a high-carb diet

#2 Eat high-protein foods

High protein foods like milk, yogurt, eggs, meat, organ meat, shellfish, etc., are really high in vitamins and minerals that will help to stimulate 5-alpha reductase and increase DHT.

#3 Eat the right kinds of fats

Dietary fat is one of the most important factors in healthy testosterone production, and not that surprising, also in dihydrotestosterone production.

This is because the increased intake of dietary fat boosts testosterone levels, and about 5-15% of that testosterone eventually converts into DHT by the actions of the 5 alpha-reductase enzymes.

Eating more dietary fat will also increase the levels of the 5-a enzyme needed for that conversion, so don’t forget to eat your fats.

I generally recommend about 25-35% of daily calories from fat in order to raise T and DHT levels. However, what’s more, important than the number of fats, is the type of them.

Because when it comes down to DHT boosting fatty-acids, all of them are definitely not created equal:

a) It’s a well-known fact that PUFAs, aka. polyunsaturated fatty acids (especially the rancid ones from processed vegetable oils) lower testosterone levels, and therefore also DHT levels. PUFAs also directly inhibit the formation of 5 alpha-reductase enzyme in the following inhibitory potency: Gamma-linolenic acid -> Alpha-Linolenic acid -> Linoleic-acid -> Palmitoleic-acid -> Oleic-acid -> Myristoleic-acid.

b) Saturated fats help to increase testosterone and stearic acid (a specific saturated fatty acid) has been shown to directly stimulate 5-AR and increase DHT.

As you can see in the graph below, 100 is neutral and then 120+ is an increase in DHT (induced by stearic acid).

c) Saturated fatty acids (SFAs) and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) on the other hand seem to increase testosterone and DHT levels (study, study, study, study). However, certain saturated fatty acids can have a slight inhibitory effect on the 5-a reductase enzyme, at least if you believe this test-tube study where medium-chain fatty acids (those commonly found in tropical oils such as coconut and palm oil) reduced 5-a activity.

NOTE: That above study is not strong enough evidence for me to stop using coconut oil since coconut oil can increase testosterone and T3 production, but if your only goal is to get high DHT, then perhaps don’t go crazy with the stuff.

Boosting DHT levels with dietary fat is very similar to that of using dietary fat for testosterone optimization. Just eat a lot of saturated and monounsaturated fatty-acids, while keeping your PUFA intake low. Also, if your goal is to maximize DHT production, then there’s some evidence that lowering the intake of medium-chain fatty-acids (coconut and palm oil) can be beneficial (but it’s not mandatory).

#4 Eat nutrient-dense foods

Vitamins and minerals, from nutrient-dense foods, are what will make the biggest impact on your total testosterone and DHT levels. Create a strong foundation with diet first, then add supplements.

#5 Avoid foods that lower your DHT

Specific foods can lower DHT, such as beta-sitosterol-rich nuts, “medicinal” mushrooms, soy, etc. Be sure to avoid those:

Nuts and seeds (Nuts and seeds have high levels of beta-sitosterol and campesterol, which are strong 5AR inhibitors)

Black tea

Seed oils (PUFAs potently inhibit 5-AR.)

Rosemary

Black pepper (Piperine, a compound found in pepper (and most herbal supplements) inhibits DHT’s effect on AR)

#6 Eat foods that will boost testosterone

DHT is created from testosterone, so having more testosterone will mean more DHT. Certain foods, like onions, dates or ginger, might directly stimulate testosterone production.

#7 Avoid food that causes inflammation for you

Chronic inflammation is one of the most destructive things to health, androgens and longevity. Elevated inflammatory markers, such as IL-6 and CRP, have significant inhibitory effects on the synthesis of DHT by inhibiting 5-AR. Oxidative stress also has similar inhibitor actions

Common dietary offenders are gluten, lectins, nightshade, dairy and high FODMAP.

9 foods that will boost DHT

#1 Drink More Coffee and Less Tea

I have great news for all you coffee fanatics, and some rather bad ones for tea lovers.

First of, the bad news: green tea catechins, at least according to this animal study, have 5-a enzyme inhibiting effects…

…Even worse, in this rodent study, theaflavins from black tea lowered DHT levels by -72% and 5-a enzyme levels by -89%.

Then for the good news: Caffeine has the opposite effect, it has increased testosterone levels in few human studies, and in this rodent study, caffeine increased testosterone by 68% and DHT by 57%. According to another study, caffeine acts as a catalyst to the 5 alpha-reductase enzymes.

Relying on the evidence above, more coffee and less tea = more DHT.

#2 Salt

Salt is a potent inhibitor of the catecholamine noradrenaline. Noradrenaline increases both estrogen and lowers DHT, by increasing aromatase and blocking the 5-alpha reductase by 72% and 39% respectively.

Saltless food is like listening to a conversation you have no interest in; absolutely bland.

#3 Consider Organic Foods

Organic foods may not taste that different than conventional produce, and they’re a hell of a lot more expensive too.

Hence, why a lot of people claim that it’s just a waste of money.

From a hormonal point of view, it’s definitely not a waste of money to eat organic though.

Several pesticides generously sprayed on conventional crops have shown to be strong anti-androgens that work by disrupting testosterone synthesis, DHT conversion, and 5-a reductase enzyme activity in the body (study, study, study).

I’m not saying that you have to completely stop eating conventional foods, but if you want to limit your exposure to anti-androgenic pesticides, then it’s not a bad idea to invest a bit on the quality of the stuff that goes into your mouth.

#4 Raw milk

Raw milk contains a host of different hormones, including 5-alpha reduced steroids, so drinking milk can increase DHT levels. Milk is also great for raising low IGF-1 levels.

But it won’t blow your DHT through the roof however, as milk consumption only increases DHT slightly over time.

#5 Raisins

Boron, a mineral found in relatively high amounts in raisins are able to increase testosterone and DHT.

For its DHT boosting benefits, you have to take 10-12mg daily as 2.5mg daily had no effect on androgen levels.

1 cup of raisins contains 9mg of boron, so you might have to eat a lot daily to get a good amount of boron. Alternatively, use a supplement.

#6 Cocoa butter

Saturated fat is both androgenic and anabolic. Saturated fat consumption increases testosterone whereas polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) lowers testosterone and DHT. PUFAs directly inhibit the 5-AR enzyme.

Cocoa butter is also abundant in the saturated fat, stearic acid, which promotes mitochondrial fusion. Bigger is not always better, but in this case, it is. Bigger mitochondria are able to produce more energy and a high energy state is essential for optimal androgen levels.

Good sources of saturated fat and stearic acid are from the fat of grass-fed cows, sheep, goats, milk, butter, bison, buffalo and other wild game.

Sources of PUFAs that should be avoided are from most nut and seed oils, such as safflower, sunflower, flax, sesame, peanut, soy, canola, cashew butter, almond butter, hemp, etc. Most plant sources of fat (except macadamia and coconuts) are very high in PUFAs and are best avoided. Animal sources are much safer, except commercially raised animals, especially poultry.

#7 Red meat

Powerful DHT boosting compounds, such as creatine, zinc, iron, vitamin B6 and selenium are found in red meat. It’s not for no reason that they say eat red meat to “beef” up.

Red meat contains 350mg of creatine per 100g, so you’ll have to eat about 1.4kg of red meat to get 5g of creatine. Perhaps not the best strategy, but supplementation comes in handy here.

Oysters, liver and kidney are great sources of selenium, even better than red meat. Selenium is involved in the conversion of T4 to T3, which greatly increases steroidogenesis. DHT levels are significantly elevated in hyperthyroidism as T3 potently stimulates the 5-AR enzymes.

Selenium is also important for the functioning of many enzymes (selenoproteins) involved in the synthesis and metabolism of thyroid hormones and protection against oxidative damage.

The thyroid gland has the highest concentration of selenium compared to other organs and many studies have observed selenium deficiency among patients with benign thyroid diseases.

I teach this in T3 Optimisation

#8 Rice

Insulinogenic foods, such as rice, are able to increase insulin and IGF-1 and lower cortisol and this potent combo increases DHT production.

Research also found that men who ate more carbs had higher DHT than those on a lower-carb diet.

Other insulinogenic foods, such as sweet potatoes, potatoes, corn (tortillas), bananas (fried or in smoothies work great) are also a good source carbs, magnesium, vitamin B6, manganese, vitamin A and potassium, all of which have a positive effect on testosterone levels, which can be converted to DHT.

#9 Bone Broth

Bone broth, which is rich in glycine, is a potent activator of 5-alpha reductase type 1 and can increase allopregnanolone in the brain. Additionally, by acting on the NMDA receptor, it’s also able to boost 5α-reductase mRNA and DHT levels.

Gelatin or glycine supplementation will also suffice if you don’t have the time or means to create lots of bone broth for daily use.

There you have it, 9 foods and 7 guidelines to boost DHT levels, ensuring you can stay strong, powerful and masculine for the rest of your life.

I hope this was helpful.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

– Moosa

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References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9349747/

2.https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/0003-4819-153-10-201011160-00013?articleid=746453

3.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4443794/#R15

4.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4443794/#R17

5.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4443794/#R5

6.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1132824/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25797030/

8.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7691320/#:~:text=DHT%20enhanced%20synaptic%20plasticity%2Drelated,improve%20cognitive%20function%20(69).

9.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27832095/