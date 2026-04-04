Need a ton of magnesium just to feel it?

That’s because optimizing magnesium absorption and retention is key for getting the full benefit.

Magnesium is the 2nd most prevalent intracellular cation in the body after potassium. Most of the total body magnesium (60%) is in bones and soft tissues, predominantly skeletal muscle and liver; only about 1% is in serum, and therefore the serum magnesium concentration may not represent the true tissue magnesium concentrations. There are 3 forms of serum magnesium: the protein-bound, non-ultrafilterable form (accounting for about 25% to 30%) and the ionized and chelated forms (together accounting for the remaining 70% to 75%), both ultrafilterable. Sources: 1 , 2

Mg is involved in numerous processes in the body, which includes:

heart rhythm

vascular tone

nerve function

muscle contraction and relaxation

bone formation

energy metabolism – adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production

DNA and RNA synthesis

reproduction

protein synthesis

blood pressure (lowers high blood pressure by antagonizing calcium and also increasing endothelial nitric oxide synthesis)

insulin metabolism

metabolism of Ca, K, P, Zn, Cu, Fe, Na, Pb, Cd, HCl, acetylcholine, and nitric oxide (NO)

the intracellular homeostasis and the activation of thiamine

activation of vitamin D

synthesis of the most important intracellular antioxidant, glutathione

Methylation

…You see magnesium is also the primary electrolyte used by virtually all of the bodily enzymes. It maintains fluid balance, gives energy to the cells (ATP), activates creatine, improves sleep quality, and increases the amount of bio-active (free) T3.

The benefits of magnesium are vast, widespread and this is definitely not a mineral to simply overlook.

Of all the choices out there, which one should you get though?

When a supplement has more than 10 and close to 20 different forms, things become a bit confusing and you might feel hesitant.

Let’s clear up all this confusion.

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An Mg deficiency is staggering: hypertension (cardiovascular disease, kidney and liver damage, etc.), peroxynitrite damage (migraine, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, Alzheimer’s disease, ADHD, etc.), recurrent bacterial infection due to low levels of nitric oxide in the cavities (sinuses, middle ear, lungs, throat, etc.), fungal infections due to a depressed immune system, thiamine deactivation (low gastric acid, behavioral disorders, etc.), causes a calcium deficiency (osteoporosis, hypertension, mood swings, etc.), tooth cavities, hearing loss, diabetes type II, cramps, muscle weakness, impotence (lack of NO), aggression (lack of NO), fibromas, contribute to a vitamin K deficiency (arrhythmia, hypertension, some forms of cancer), iron accumulation, malignant tumors, kidney stones, alteration in blood lipids, psychiatric disorders, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, etc.

The ionized magnesium is considered the biologically active fraction of circulating total Mg.

I’m going to discuss how to enhance its absorption and how to retain it better.

Let’s dive into the strategies