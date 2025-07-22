Estrogen, the pesky man-boob-inducing, water retention-promoting, infertility and cancer-causing hormone is all about to get eradicated in this article.

Like everyone else, I was told that estrogen was the female “beauty” hormone.

I was fed the information from doctors,mainstream media and teachers that solidified that narrow worldview.

The information injected into my mind was:

Estrogen is the female hormone

Estrogen decreases after menopause

Estrogen is responsible for beauty in women

I didn’t realise I was being lied to.

I knew there was an explanation as to why there were so many estrogenics in the environment today.

Just look around the world today.

Plastic bottles, harmful chemicals, estrogenic toxins everywhere.

Estrogen and prolactin levels are at an all time high.

Could it be that the synthetic estrogens in our environment are the reason of why so many people are sick, overweight, and infertile today?

I decided to dive deeper.

Eventually, after a lot of research, the truth made itself apparent to me.

My mind couldn’t fathom how they are openly lying to us.

In 2022, I discovered Dr Ray Peat’s work.

I still remember how weird it felt to read his information for the first time.

Completely different from the modern mainstream medicine point of view.

With time and progress, I became obsessed with his work, reading all of his books and articles.

The only channels I watched were metabolic health channels.

Georgi Dinkov, Danny Roddy, Dr Raymon Peat…

If you are aware of this era in YouTube health, you’re welcome for the good memories popping up in your head.

After years of failures,research, being lied to and eventually seeing success with regrowing my hair… I found what I was looking for.

My intention with this article isn’t to scare you.

I am simply sharing this “hidden” knowledge with you. Those who learn it will thrive.

Those who can’t stop identifying with mainstream medicine, on the other hand, will not.

Before we begin:

Estrogen is not the female hormone

Estrogen actually increases in females and males with age, symptoms of high estrogen include:

Pelvic pain

Night wakings and sweats (can’t sleep through the night)

Hot flashes

Edema, puffiness, water retention

Increased risk of a migraine

Low body temp (can also be low thyroid)

Brain fog

Frequent urination during the night (small bladder feeling)

Struggle to build muscle

Gyneostema

Fatigue and depression

Poor memory

Mood swings

Aggression

This explains why men and women typically experience mood swings, muscle loss, fat gain around the belly, migraines and increased cancer risk with age. - HIGH ESTROGEN.

Fact: the world health organisation admits to estrogen being a known carcinogen (cancer-causing!) (Reference)

“Estrogens are in the list of carcinogenic chemicals from the World Health Organization (WHO).”

Do you now understand that estrogen is not the female hormone but rather a powerful stressor cancer-causing hormone (they admit this openl!)

Estrogen must be kept balanced at all times.

High Estrogen keeps you depressed.

High Estrogen keeps you anxious.

High Estrogen keeps you overweight.

It upsets me that young women in the world are taking birth control pills containing estrogen.

They take the pill of estrogens, thinking they are taking the female hormone, when in reality, they are slowly poisoning themselves - without even realising.

Do not make the same mistake as them.

Do not against natural methods.

The diagram below illustrates the possible side effects of birth control and increasing estrogen levels in the body:

9 Foods That Increase Estrogen

To reiterate, you are keeping estrogen balanced and are preventing it from getting to such high levels.

That is step one.

Notice how I didn’t say “you are completely lowering estrogen,” I said you are “preventing it from getting to such high levels”

Now, how do you avoid estrogen from getting to such high levels? To avoid fat gain? To set yourself up for a future of happiness?

Let’s check out the nine dietary foods that increase estrogen that we must avoid.

I will put these in order of most importance:

#1 High-PUFA Vegetable Oils

The majority of the cooking oils used all around the world in this 20th century are refined vegetable oils, aka. liquid oils extracted from plant sources, which are then processed in various ways.

To begin with, most of the vegetable oils are incredibly bad choices for cooking, due to their low smoke point, and the often used refining process (bleaching, deodorizing, degumming, etc) which strips them of micronutrients and can leave traces of sulfates.

Even if not used for cooking, but just as is, high-PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty-acid) vegetable oils are a disaster for your estrogen levels.

There’s a well-done study from the 90’s.

Which clearly demonstrates in human male subjects, how:

increased total fat intake boosts testosterone levels

increased intake of saturated fatty acids (SFA) boost testosterone levels

increased intake of monounsaturated fatty-acids boosts testosterone levels

and increased intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) reduces testosterone and increases estrogen levels!

Nearly all vegetable oils are LOADED with PUFAs (with the exceptions of coconut oil, palm oil, avocado oil, and olive oil).

In my opinion, this is why cancer has increased in almost half a million people in the last 5 years in the UK, more of these oils are being put into the foods - be careful of what you eat- check your ingredients list - avoid these oils:

Sunflower

Soy

Cotton seed

Safflower

Corn

Ricebran

Grapeseed

Canola/Rapeseed

#2 Soy Products

There are many controversial topics around soy consumption, one of them which is the legumes effect on estrogen levels.

Because of the high amount of phyto-estrogenic isoflavones (genistein, daidzein, glycitein) present in soybeans, it’s often claimed that soy would elicit similar effects in the body as the principal female sex hormone; estrogen (you now know this is a lie - estrogen is not the female hormone!).

In-vitro research has shown that although having a significantly lower affinity for the receptors than that of estrogen itself, isoflavones can still activate the estrogen receptors and downregulate the androgen receptor.

Aside from isoflavones,soy is considered to be highly“goitrogenic”, meaning that it can disrupt the production of thyroid hormones by interfering with iodine uptake in the thyroid gland. The suppressed activity of the thyroid is considered to be one of the leading causes of high estrogen levels in men.

I teach this in T3 Optimisation, but if you have hypothyroidism, you must avoid all goitrogenic foods, including soy.

Your thyroid cannot function correctly and your hormones cannot be balanced if consuming soy or soy milk daily.

So at least on paper, soy seems to be a hormonal disaster, but what does the research say?

a) On multiple human and animal studies, it has been shown that a high intake of soy (even if it’s coming through a low-isoflavone soy protein extract) can suppress both; testosterone and DHT and increase estrogen.

b) Surprisingly enough, many studies also show that increased soy consumption does not correlate with lowered testosterone levels.

Bottom line: Even though the research is relatively inconclusive, I see no point in consuming high amounts of soy products (that is, at least if you’re a carnivore). There are many theoretical reasons for soy being a food that increases estrogen levels, and the possible negative effects greatly outweigh the positive effects. In fact, the only positive effect of soy consumption seems to be the fact that it’s quite high in protein, and since being a plant, vegans/vegetarians could cover their dietary protein needs by eating a lot of soy products (though it’s worth mentioning that according to this study, animal protein is superior to plant protein when it comes to testosterone production).

#3 Trans-Fats

Trans-fats are a common byproduct of a process called “hydrogenation”. In a nutshell, this is what happens:

Raw oils (usually soybean, cottonseed, safflower, corn, or canola) are hardened by passing hydrogen atoms through the oil in high pressure with the presence of nickel (which acts as an alkaline catalyst for the process). As an end result, some of the unsaturated molecules in the raw oils become fully saturated (and therefore also solid at room temperature). However, due to the demonization of saturated fat in mass-media, the hydrogenation process is often continued only to the point where the required texture is reached.

Now, the hydrogenation process flips some of the molecular “carbon-carbon” bonds into “trans” bonds, effectively creating trans-fatty acids. And when the hydrogenation process is completed only to the point where the optimal texture is reached (but not full hydrogenation), high amounts of trans-fatty-acids will remain in the end product.

So, if you’re wondering what foods are high in trans-fats, the most common ones would be the kind that includes the use of “hydrogenated” or “partially hydrogenated” vegetable oils:

industrial vegetable oil shortenings for baking and confections

margarine and vegetable oil spreads

fast-foods, especially: Burger King, McDonald’s, and KFC

potato chips (not all, but some)

muffins and doughnuts

cookies, cakes, cake mixes, and frostings

NOTE: There are many of the products above that are labeled “trans-fat free”, but this doesn’t automatically mean that they don’t include the stuff since the FDA allows them to contain up to 0,5 grams of trans-fatty acids while still being “trans-fat free”. It’s also worth mentioning that during the summer, FDA announced a complete ban on all man-made partially hydrogenated fats from American foods by 2018.

But why are trans-fats bad for your health and testosterone production?

Firstly: Trans-fats promote systemic inflammation in the body, and a recently published large review study concluded that each 2% increase in calories from trans-fats was associated with a 23% increase in cardiovascular disease risk.

Secondly:trans-fats are high in estrogen increasing PUFAs. They lower the amount of “good” HDL cholesterol. And a high intake of trans-fatty-acids is associated with lowered sperm counts,testosterone levels and increased estrogen levels in male rodents and humans.

#4 Alcohol

Drinking alcohol of any kind has a significant trend of increasing estrogen levels.

In rodent studies, it’s often shown that alcohol has a dose-dependent estrogen increasing effect. One alarming study shows that when the rats are fed a diet where 5% of the calories come from alcohol, testicle size is reduced by 50%.

In humans, heavy alcohol consumption is strongly correlated with lowered testosterone level, and chronic alcoholics tend to have much higher estrogen levels and much lower testosterone levels when compared to their non-alcoholic peers.

#5 Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans)

Chickpeas are high in isoflavones, a type of phytoestrogen that mimics estrogen in your body.

One study from 2021 demonstrated that chickpeas may stimulate estrogen production sites.

#6 Nuts and Seeds

Seeds and nuts are also an easy to consume food that spikes estrogen levels- be careful of eating too many.

Seeds and nuts that contain phytoestrogens include:

Pistachios

Sesame seeds

Sunflower seeds

Almonds

Peanuts

#7 Whole Grains

Barley, corn, rice, wheat - these are just a few grains that contain lignans or plant compounds that are also known as phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens mimic estrogen found in your body.

After your body digests and metabolizes foods with phytoestrogens, the chemical is absorbed by the intestine and sent to the liver.

Phytoestrogens circulate in your blood before being excreted through urine.

However, because such a small amount of phytoestrogens naturally occur in plant-based foods-compared to how much estrogen the body naturally makes on its own-researchers suggest it’s not a cause for concern - I would still avoid these foods!

#8 Cruciferous Vegetables

Many vegetables, especially cruciferous vegetables, are known to be harmful sources of phytoestrogens. They include:

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Collard greens

Garlic

Alfalfa sprouts

Winter squash

Celery

Potatoes

Spinach

Sweet potatoes

#9 Flaxseed Products

Flaxseed products are incredibly popular at the moment, and this is due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content, which in itself, can be ruled as a perceived positive benefit of flax consumption to the general population (you should know by now that omega 3s are toxic and unstable!)

You see, flax products are incredibly dense in compounds called “lignans”. In fact, flaxseeds are known of having dietary lignan levels 800-fold over that of most other foods.

Why would this be a problem?

Well, not only are the lignans highly estrogenic, there’s some evidence suggesting that they reduce total and free testosterone levels, while also suppressing the enzyme 5-a reductase which converts testosterone into its more potent form of dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Lignans work by increasing the levels of SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin), which binds into free-testosterone molecules and renders them “inactive” for the direct use of the androgen receptors.

The studies on the subject point heavily towards the conclusion that flaxseed products and estrogens are not exactly a match made in heaven.

Few older in-vitro/animal studies have also shown that the lignans in flaxseed can increase SHBG count, thus resulting in lower bio-availability of testosterone for the receptors.

There you have it. Nine possible estrogen increasing foods.

Sure, there are likely more than 9 foods that can increase your estrogen, but these are the ones with a good amount of research behind them.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

