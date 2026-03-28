Boron might not be one of the 24 essential micronutrients for human survival, but it still has some interesting benefits in terms of testosterone production.

You already know that there are multiple micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) that contribute to testosterone and T3 synthesis, such as: vitamins A, C, D, K2, zinc, magnesium, iodine, calcium, etc…

…But what is often left unmentioned is the trace mineral boron.

When in fact it’s the boron that currently holds the most impressive results on natural T production in terms of scientific evidence.

Many experts believe that we’re getting significantly less boron through the diet than our ancestors did, and this is because the modern day “power farming” quickly depletes the soil in which our food is grown, leaving less boron – and less of multiple other naturally occurring micronutrients – into the end product.

But is boron something you’d want to miss from the diet? Definitely not according to the research which shows the benefits of boron.

pencils out, let’s get into it.

Boron and Testosterone Levels

Boron is a rare mineral in Earth, and in this whole universe. And this is because boron is a “trace leftover”, arriving Earth via cosmic dust and meteor materials…

…Hence why only about 0.001% of the Earths crust is boron.

Not only is boron rare in the Earth, but it’s also somewhat uncommon as a supplemental micronutrient. It isn’t even included in the list of “essential vitamins and minerals for human survival”, and there isn’t a set minimum requirement for dietary boron (although it has an RDI of ~3 mg/day).

However – as unnecessary as boron may seem like – what most of the population don’t know is that boron can be easily labeled as a natural testosterone booster.

Take this study from Naghii et al. as an example.

The researchers in this trial gave eight of their male subjects ~10 mg’s of boron supplement, every morning for 7 consecutive days.

After the week had passed, the scientists compared their subjects blood results from day 1 to day 7 and found out that:

free testosterone levels had increased by 28%

free estrogen levels had decreased by -39%

dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels rose by 10%

many inflammation biomarkers (hsCRP, TNF-α) dropped significantly

NOTE: The same researchers measured testosterone levels on their subjects in a study conducted in 1997 set to examine boron’s effects on cardiovascular risk, in that trial 10 mg’s of daily boron increased total testosterone levels by 15%, slight increases were also seen in total estrogen levels, which should be noted.

Another study from Mjilkovich et al. looked at how boron supplementation impacts serum vitamin D levels, but on the side, they also measured free testosterone levels. After 2 months of giving their 13 subject males 6 mg’s of daily boron (calcium fructo-borate) the levels of free testosterone had increased by 29,5% on average, a number similar to the findings of Naghii et al.

Two rodent studies (study, study) examining boron’s toxicity have also found significant dose-dependent increases in testosterone levels after boron supplementation, highest dose (500 mg/day) leading to a massive 160% increase. Though this amount – not only crazily expensive – would be highly toxic also, since dosages exceeding 25 mg/day start showing symptoms of toxicity and are not recommended.

Other benefits

Boron:

Is essential for the growth and maintenance of bone as it helps with calcium and magnesium retention

greatly improves wound healing

Beneficially impacts the body’s use of estrogen, testosterone, and vitamin D

Boosts magnesium absorption

Reduces levels of inflammatory biomarkers, such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and tumor necrosis factor μ (TNF-μ)

Raises levels of antioxidant enzymes, such as superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, and glutathione peroxidase

Protects against pesticide-induced oxidative stress and heavy-metal toxicity

Improves the brain’s electrical activity, cognitive performance, and short-term memory for elders

Influences the formation and activity of key biomolecules, such as S-adenosyl methionine (SAM-e) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD + )

Has demonstrated preventive and therapeutic effects in a number of cancers, such as prostate, cervical, and lung cancers, and multiple and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

May help ameliorate the adverse effects of traditional chemotherapeutic agents

Improve joint discomfort (as calcium fructoborate)

Might increase free T3

Best sources

1) Raisins

The densest known nutritional source of boron is raisins.

100 grams of them contain a whopping 3mg’s of boron, which is 100% of the RDA and about half of the recommended amount to impact testosterone production.

Fitting in a cup or two of raisins per day is a great way to make sure you’re getting enough boron on a daily basis.

Raisins can also further benefit T3 production by being a good source of resveratrol, which may also stimulate T3 synthesis by reducing serum estrogen levels.

I truly love to eat raisins.

2) Avocados

Avocados are pretty great for testosterone and T3 production. They’re very dense in nutrients, and the fatty acid profile is great for Testosterone and T3 levels.

When it comes to boron, 100 grams of avocados have 2mg’s of the trace mineral, which accounts to about 65% of the RDA.

Getting the boron requirements to impact testosterone levels (6-10mg) solely from avocado might not be wise, as this would mean eating at least 300 grams of the fruit, which is pretty dense in calories and can easily aid in putting you to a caloric surplus (sure this isn’t bad for skinny people, but if you’re trying to lose weight, maybe just eat raisins or get a boron supplement).

When buying avocados, remove the small stem part on the top, if you find that the stem peels of easily and there’s green underneath it, you’ve got yourself a perfectly ripe specimen.

3) Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts are awesome.

They’re mainly praised for their very high selenium content (2 of them is actually enough to fulfill the daily need), but Brazil nuts are also a good source of boron.

100 grams of them contain 1.7mg’s of boron, which is 55% of the RDA, making Brazil nuts a good testosterone boosting food to use for covering the daily needs of boron.

Maybe make a snack trail mix with Brazil nuts and raisins? Just remember to choose the kinds with plenty of skin, as that’s where most of the minerals are.

4) Prunes

Similarly to raisins, prunes (dried plums) and dates, are also loaded with boron.

100 grams of prunes provides you with 1.1mg’s of boron, which is about 35% of the RDA.

Combine them into a snack mix with raisins and Brazil nuts, and you got yourself a great boron-rich testosterone boosting snack.

Prunes are also loaded with antioxidants, which is as you might know, great for testosterone and T3 production.

5) Dried Apricots

Dried apricots are not only delicious, but also a nutritional powerhouse providing decent amounts of vitamins A, C and E…

…Along with plenty of important antioxidants.

What makes apricots awesome for testosterone production, is their relatively high amount of boron, as 100 grams of dried apricots provides 2mg’s of boron (66% RDA).

Add them to a trail mix of raisins, prunes, and Brazil nuts, and you got yourself boron to spare.

Conclusion on Boron Testosterone Supplementation

There’s a good amount of scientific evidence speaking for the health benefits of boron. It has the ability to increase testosterone levels in healthy human males, and in rodents, and also in women (with boron deficiency). That is why I recommend you take a boron testosterone supplement.

A dose range that should be able to increase testosterone levels (without becoming toxic) falls in between 3-25 mg/day.

Aside from supplementation, some good dietary boron sources include raisins, gelatin, prunes, dates, avocados, almonds, dried apricots, Brazil nuts, and honey.

There you have it.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

ps. if you read up until this point, just know i truly do appreciate you. it means a lot that you're here engaging with this stuff. if you want to go deeper, paid subscribers get access to posts on ADHD, the dopaminergic system and the nervous system, gut healing tactics, beauty and youth dynamics + many more to come. £9/month gets you everything. click this if you're looking to upgrade or try the button below

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References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21129941/

2.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21129941/

3.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0955286396001027

4.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0041008X78901199

5.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3678698/

6.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35924451/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30343480/