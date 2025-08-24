Before we begin, the Grey Hair Reversal Guide is now available on gumroad.

“I would rub vitamin A and vitamin E (sometimes with DHEA), or a solution of copper acetate, into the skin around the white hairs. Within a few weeks, the bottom of one of the white hairs had begun to darken” - Dr Ray Peat.

Although there are many unknowns, the current medical world has accepted genetic factors and aging as the main underlying cause of grey hairs.

However, all the available treatments fail to have encouraging success rates, leading to a delay for greying rather than a complete stop. The underlying causes of greying has to be searched somewhere else. Let us see where.

#1 Grey hairs and Vitamin D

Vitamin D has been shown to decrease TSH levels which is thought to be the result of an increase in thyroid hormone levels

(Grey hairs and lower thyroid hormone t3 levels are strongly linked - more on that later on)

Vitamin D deficiency is also associated with autoimmune hypothyroidism, and that there was a negative correlation between vit D levels and anti-TPO antibodies in patients

“…Trace element deficiencies such as vitamin B12, vitamin D3 and calcium may also be associated with premature hair greying. In an early body of research published in the International Journal of Trichology, researchers found that premature greying often coincided with low levels of vitamin D.”

Low vitamin D is associated with grey hair - Healthy levels of vitamin D should range from 35ng/ml and higher

#2 Grey hairs and Vitamin B12

Vitamin B-12 deficiency is one of the most common causes of prematurely graying hair.

“How do I get enough vitamin B12 in my diet?”

Animal foods is your answer.

Animal sources of vitamins and minerals are better than plant sources, because:

Animal sources contain no anti-nutrients so vitamins and minerals are better absorbed from animal sources.

E.g. The assimilability of vitamin B2 from buckwheat and oatmeal is 40-70%, 80% from milk and 90-100% for liver.

Zinc, iron, magnesium, manganese, etc., for animals, are very well absorbed due to the lack of anti-nutrients.

The vitamin and mineral form in animals are often better than plants. For example:

Plants contain pyridoxine whereas animals have pyridoxal. Pyridoxine has to be converted to pyridoxal so that pyridoxal can be activated to pyridoxal 5 phosphate (P5P) as P5P is used as a cofactor in enzymatic reactions.

Plants contain niacin whereas animals have niacinamide and nicotinamide riboside (milk). NAD+ is created from niacinamide.

The “foliates content in dairy products is lower than in vegetables and cereals, nevertheless their bioavailability and stability is much better. High folate stability results from presence of hydro- and lipophylic antioxidants efficiently protecting folates and other bioactive compounds against oxidation processes on synergic way. On the other hand, high bioavailability is a consequence of folic appearing in milk mainly in form of mono glutamates and also of a presence of a protein ready to bind folates (FBP–folic binding protein). FBP makes easier folates transport through cell membranes. Moreover, present in milk sphingolipids and cholesterol stimulate activity of FBP.” (R). 5-methyl-tetrahydrofolate (5-methyl-THF) is the major folate form in milk and beef liver is also a great source of folate.

Iron is animal is heme dominant whereas in plants isn’t non-heme dominant.

Animals products often contain more vitamins and minerals

E.g. Vitamin A (retinol vs carotene), B2, B12, B3, B5, copper, zinc, choline, vitamin K2, vitamin D, selenium, iron (spleen for example), etc.

Low meat intake often leads to nutrient deficiencies, or at least borderline deficiencies, in iron, zinc, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iodine and selenium

#3 Grey hairs and Vitamin B5

Lab studies have shown that vitamin B5 can reverse graying hair. While further research is needed to pinpoint how it affects human graying hair, this vitamin is essential for overall hair health.

Vitamin B5 promotes the production of red blood cells, helping to nourish follicles to encourage growth and prevent shedding.

Vitamin B5 also supports anti-stress steroids and cell division

High dose vitamin B5 can reverse premature grey hair.

#4 Grey hairs and Copper

Copper is low in people with grey hair.

This is due to copper's role in the enzyme tyrosinase, which helps produce melanin for hair color

The more grey the hair - the lower the copper

Excellent dietary sources of copper include beef liver, cocoa and oysters

Eating beef liver once a week will absolutely help you replenish your copper levels once and for all.

#5 Grey hairs and Calcium

Lower calcium levels are also associated with grey hairs.

“There was a reduction in serum levels of iron, copper, and calcium in patients with premature hair greyinh in comparison with controls. There was a statistically negative significant correlation between the severity of PHG and serum iron and calcium levels”

Why is this?

When you have low dietary calcium intake - your body releases a hormone called PTH

Excess PTH is inflammatory and can contribute to vascular calcification - making blood vessels stiff and hard.

When this happens, blood flow to your scalp and hair is restricted - causing obvious hairloss, cell tension and greying of hairs.

Figs,milk,cheese are all excellent dietary sources of calcium to consume

#6 Grey hairs and Iron

Although it’s bad in excess, we do need some for proper function.

Iron is involved in the synthesis of thyroid hormones, and its deficiency can alter thyroid hormone levels and grey hairs in several ways.

High iron can actually contribute to oxidative stress, driving hair greying, while low iron can cause it from nutrient deficiency.

When it comes to iron, balance is key.

#7 Grey hairs and Thyroid Hormone T3

Grey hairs increase as we age because thyroid hormone (T3) declines with age.

Thyroid hormone can make grey hairs black again.

Thyroid hormone is known as the youth hormone associated with beauty.

“…Fortunately, hair pigmentation loss caused by nutritional deficiencies could be reversible. There is evidence that thyroid hormone may help reverse greying caused by autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto’s.”

Thyroid hormone (T3) reverses gray hairs by increasing melanin synthesis (hair pigment) and copper absorption:

Here are a few tips to optimize your thyroid hormone production:

Avoid goitrogenic foods (they inhibit the uptake of iodine by the thyroid), such as cruciferous vegetables such as bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, canola, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, coy sum, collard greens, horseradish, kai-lan, kale, kohlrabi, mizuna, mustard greens, radishes, rapeseed, rapini, rutabagas, and turnips.

Avoid halogens , such as fluoride (found in drinking water, toothpaste and other chemical production), chlorine (found in swimming polls) and bromide (found in baked goodies)

Don’t overtrain . Overreaching with proper deloading is still perfectly fine.

Eat enough calories . A caloric deficit lowers thyroid hormones

Eat enough protein .

Eat lots of nutritious foods . A deficiency in vitamins and minerals (specifically magnesium and selenium) can lower thyroid hormone production.

Avoid excess stress. Stress is incredibly common these days and seems almost impossible to avoid apart from moving to the forest and staying out of society. But that is definitely not a practical option for most of us, or not that we even want to do that, so we have to look at other options to keep stress at bay.

Stress stimulates the adrenal glands to secrete cortisol and catecholamines, such as noradrenaline and adrenaline, all of which are pretty beneficial and harmless if it only happens in the short term.

But chronic stress is very harmful to the body and will lower the metabolism, T4 and T3 production and increase the aromatase - a negative feedback cycle which we don’t want.

Bottom line: Cortisol lowers thyroid hormone production as well as the conversion of T4 to T3. Cortisol also makes the body resistant to thyroid hormones. I teach this in T3 Optimisation.

#8 Grey hair and Stress

A lot of us experience stress responses and we don’t even know it.

Why?

Because we don’t know what that means.

If we’re not under immediate stress, why would we get a stress response right?

This is to bring awareness to help you identify a stress response and how to stop it.

Symptoms of a stress response

Cold hands and feet

Sweating under your arms even though you’re feeling cold/normal

Feeling clammy, especially your feet, even though you’re feeling cold/normal

Experiencing neck tightness, twitchiness or slight tremor

Want to clench your jaw to get rid of tension

Have slight, moderate or severe anxiety

Feeling tired but wired

Heat waves/flushes

Anger fits and being frustrated. Being easily triggered

Eyes being light sensitivity

Can’t look people in the eye (especially strangers)

Restless

Voice fluctuations

These are some of the basic common, evident symptoms of a stress response.

So why does stress cause grey hair? Here’s what the study said.

The study was funded in part by NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) and other NIH components.

The findings appeared in Nature on January 22, 2020.

The research team, led by Dr. Ya-Chieh Hsu of Harvard University, used mice to examine stress and hair graying.

The mice were exposed to three types of stress involving mild, short-term pain, psychological stress, and restricted movement.

All caused noticeable loss of melanocyte stem cells and hair graying.

Having established a link between stress and graying, the scientists then explored several potential causes.

They first tested whether immune attack might be responsible for depleting melanocyte stem cells. But stressing mice with compromised immune systems still led to hair graying.

The team then investigated the role of the stress hormone corticosterone, but altering its levels didn’t affect stress-related graying.

The researchers eventually turned to the neurotransmitter noradrenaline, which, along with corticosterone, was elevated in the stressed mice.

They found that noradrenaline, also known as norepinephrine, was key to stress-induced hair graying.

By injecting noradrenaline under the skin of unstressed mice, the researchers were able to cause melanocyte stem cell loss and hair graying.

Noradrenaline is produced mostly by the adrenal glands. However, mice without adrenal glands still showed stress-related graying. Noradrenaline is also the main neurotransmitter of the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the “fight-or-flight” reaction in response to stress.

The team ultimately discovered that signaling from the sympathetic nervous system plays a critical role in stress-induced graying.

A few simple ways to destress and lower noradrenaline are:

Take a moment to breathe. Inhale deeply and slowly using your diaphragm, allowing your stomach to expand forward and sideways, while keeping your chest still. Quick, shallow breaths caused by stress, fatigue, or poor posture can trigger your body's stress response. By sitting or standing up straight with your shoulders relaxed, you can breathe more fully and peacefully. Inhale for four seconds and exhale for eight seconds. After about four breaths, you should start to feel significantly more relaxed. As you breathe, concentrate on something uplifting.

Take a walk somewhere, ideally in nature or somewhere with less pollution

Ensure your blood sugar stays balanced throughout the day

Get your posture right - Hunching over and maintaining low power poses lowers testosterone,T3 and increases cortisol

Laughter - People who laugh more tend to have lower cortisol, higher dopamine, stronger immunity and have a better sense of well-being

#9 Grey hair and Oxidative Stress

Grey hair is also driven by oxidative stress.

This is the process where free radical production outpaces our antioxidant support.

People with premature grey hair have higher markers of oxidative stress:

High MDA

Low glutathione

Low superoxide dismutase

The amount of oxidative stress is directly proportional to how bad the greying of the hair is.

Antioxidants can reverse grey hairs (more on that later)

Grey hairs have less antioxidant support and have HIGHER markers of DNA damage from oxidative stress and a higher accumulation of methionine sulfoxide

How can you support the antioxidant system?

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

B1

B2

Selenium

Copper

Zinc

NAC

Glycine

Taurine

Red / near infrared / sun light (30 minutes daily)

Foods rich in these nutrients (liver, oysters, meat, gelatinous foods)

Foods rich in flavonoids (fruits, whole juices, coffee, chocolate)

Edible mushrooms (ergothioneine) - I prefer White Button Mushrooms

Plenty of carbohydrates (avoid low carb/keto diets)

Avoid polyunsaturated fat (seed oils) like the plague

Hormones, nutrition and oxidative stress plays an important role in greying: indeed it is the real underlying cause and factors that gives predisposition to greying.

Thank you for reading this article.

I hope it helped.

-Moosa

