Salicylic acid and its derivatives/metabolites have so many benefits, yet many people have been fearmongered of some “side effects” that aspirin is thought to cause.

In this guide I’m reviewing those side effects, look at the evidence and see if it’s real or not. I’ll be addressing:

Aspirin and intestinal bleeding

Bleeding risk in general

Is aspirin really harmful to the mitochondria?

What I’ll also be covering:

How aspirin influences T3, dopamine, cortisol, estrogen and prolactin

Aspirin on erectile function

Aspirin on hairloss

Determining the correct dose of aspirin

Summary

Here we go…

Demystifying Aspirin Supplementation

"If a newly discovered substance had aspirin's anti-infective, anti-cancer, anti-stress, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions it would be the most researched substance in history." - Raymond Peat, PhD

In 1828, the active ingredient salicin (SA derivative) of the willow tree was isolated which is known to be converted to salicylic acid upon ingestion. Another natural salicylate, called methyl salicylate (MeSA), is found in wintergreen, birch tree, mango, meadowsweet, guelder-rose, and is used as analgesic medicine (for joint and muscular pain) and fragrance.

In 1897, Felix Hoffman, a German chemist working for the Bayer company, was able to modify salicylic acid to create acetylsalicylic acid, which was named aspirin. Before aspirin was made, sodium salicylate was used by arthritic patients to keep inflammation at bay. After aspirin was made, many switched to aspirin because they thought it had higher efficiency, which turned out to not be the case.

Before other NSAIDs were made, most people used aspirin in small and large doses for all kinds of ailments. After other NSAIDs were made, such as paracetamol, massive campaigns were launched to fearmonger aspirin to promote paracetamol sales.

Because of many unfound concerns about aspirin, I decided to create this guide to put things straight.

Let’s dive right in.