Gynecomastia, gyno, or as they’re commonly known; man boobs, are an embarrassing problem that more and more men seem to be struggling with.

Due to shame and anxiety caused by the issue, many men refuse to seek medical help or talk about it. Even worse, many guys have absolutely no idea what actually triggers the growth of breast tissue in men, and what are the ways to fight back.

Since over 90% of the gynecomastia causes are purely hormonal (too high estrogen, too high prolactin, low testosterone, low DHT), there are a handful of scientifically proven supplements that can actually help fix moobs naturally (by working to reduce estrogens and prolactin, and by increasing the androgens; T and DHT).

Below are seven of the best:

#7. Indole-3-Carbinol

IC3 (indole-3-carbinol) is a byproduct of glucosinolate glucobrassicin, which is a compound found in all cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussel sprouts, kale, and the like.

According to studies done on isolated cells, IC3 can reduce estrogen levels (and thus also man boob growth) by helping the liver metabolize estrogen more efficiently (CYP1A2 enzyme upregulation) and by converting potent estrogens into less potent kind (by downregulating the enzyme CYPB1B).

In an actual human study, 6mg/kg of IC3 taken once per day for a week resulted in significantly lowered estrogen levels in both men and women.

This is good news for anyone battling with gynecomastia. Breast growth is triggered primarily by estrogens, and IC3 has a dual-mechanism in reducing the levels and potency of estrogens in the body.

#6. White Button Mushroom Extract

One of the worst enzymes for men battling with gynecomastia is the enzyme aromatase.

It works by converting free testosterone molecules into the female sex hormone; estrogen.

There are few factors that increase aromatase levels, such as obesity, alcohol, and insulin resistance...

...But thankfully there are also supplements that naturally block the synthesis and activity of the enzyme (thus limiting the production of estrogens, preserving free-testosterone, and relieving gynecomastia).

One of the best natural aromatase enzyme inhibitors is white button mushrooms.

It was shown by the researchers at Beckman Research Institute, that an extract prepared from white button mushrooms, was able to dose-dependently lower estrogen levels and aromatase enzyme activity.

In two other studies (study, study), consumption of white button mushrooms has been found to decrease estrogen levels by blocking the activity of the enzyme aromatase.

#5. Mucuna Pruriens

Mucuna Pruriens is a herb commonly used in the Indian Herbal Medicine; Ayurveda.



Though herbal medicine is often ridiculed due to some of its practitioners being absolute nut jobs, there are a handful of compounds popularized by Ayurveda that actually have fairly strong scientific backing.

Mucuna is one of them. It’s chock-full of L-Dopa, which naturally converts to the neurotransmitter/hormone dopamine in the body. Mainly because of this conversion, Mucuna Pruriens has been shown to...

All of the above, are some effects you want to see when trying to get rid of man boobs naturally.

#4. Vitamin D & calcium

The parathyroid hormone (PTH) promotes the uptake of calcium. A low calcium diet and low vitamin D levels can increase PTH.

Overactive parathyroid hormone (PTH) suppresses T3 and increases prolactin. The high prolactin could be due to PTH which suppresses the thyroid and this leads to elevated TRH and prolactin.

#3. Zinc

50mg of zinc per day is able to quite significantly lower prolactin in uraemic men, from ∼29ng/ml to ∼11ng/ml.

Even as “little” as 25mg per day in normal individuals is able to lower prolactin

#2. Choline

Choline – as a methylator – can donor methyl rings to estrogen molecules (which by nature are structurally incomplete), this methylates the molecule and renders it inert in the body, making choline very important supplement for men with gynecomastia.

There are various forms of choline in the market (most supplements actually being too low of a dose).

The most cost-effective form of choline that exerts its effects through the body, is called choline bitartate.

For the purpose of estrogen methylation, take 1-3 grams of the powder on a daily basis (it’s water soluble vitamin, so don’t worry about exceeding the RDA).

#1. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is extremely important for its antioxidative properties.

If your diet contains lost of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), they’re prone to oxidization via a process called lipid peroxidation, this is problematic for the thyroid and eventually leads to problems with estrogen dominance.

Vitamin E can help with this, as it reduces the amount of PUFA oxidization (even if you limit PUFA intake - which is recommended for every guy looking to rid himself of moobs - it will still take time to get rid of the PUFA stored in fat tissue).

Vitamin E has also been shown to be an aromatase enzyme inhibitor, an antagonist to the estrogen receptors, and able to lower estrogen levels naturally, making it highly beneficial in reducing gynecomastia naturally.

I hope this was helpful.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

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References:

1.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3942911/

2.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18973898/

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19048616/

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9168187/

5.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11739882/