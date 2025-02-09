It’s predicted that by 2025 1.5 billion men will have some form of hairloss.

I’m sure you would agree that hairloss is a very annoying thing to experience and deal with. It’s so to say one of the most annoying things. Lucky for me, When I went through hairloss related issues myself, my family never made me feel bad and were very understanding and supportive. But none the less, it’s still embarrassing for us and something that definitely needs dealing with.

For men and women, long hair carries an identity and a sense of self-esteem in their society.

While losing your hair, you feel like you lose a large chunk of your confidence. It can also lead to an increase in anxiety and depression, which, in a feedforward loop, makes the hairloss worse.

It’s not so rare

Hairloss has been thought to be an “old man’s disease”, but new stats are showing that one in four men under that age of 30 complain about hairloss.

Hairloss is one of the first symptoms someone gets when they go through intense stress.

The first line of treatment for hairloss is the blue pill…finasteride (propecia). Or other nitric oxide boosting drugs such as minoxidil.

Pharmaceutical treatments are not very effective

These drugs are generally well-tolerated, but about 5-10% do get symptoms such as headaches, depression, lower libido, and erectile dysfunction which are just the most commonly reported adverse side effects.

All the available treatments fail to have encouraging success rates, leading to a delay for baldness rather than a complete stop. The underlying causes of baldness has to be searched somewhere else.

Topical administration of minoxidil has demonstrated only moderate and inconsistent efficacy in improving hairgrowth, and also has been observed to cause hair-shedding. Similarly, oral minoxidil supplements in men with hairloss have yielded inconclusive results and may only be effective in some men.

In this article, I want to explain how things work, what can be causing or contributing to hairloss, And the goal is to go back to a state when no meds or supplements are needed and you’re just your confident self with thicker hair.

This article is the first part of a 3 piece series. All parts include:

Part 1 : Why DHT doesn't cause hairloss

Part 2 : Hair loss and your hormones (prolactin,testosterone,cortisol etc.)

Part 3: The Ultimate Hair Care Protocol (supplements,diet,exercises,herbs,lifestyle habits etc)

DHT in hair loss

Current theories see the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) as the main responsible factor for hair loss. As the name suggests, two are the supposed causes for androgenetic alopecia: the action of hormones (androgens) and action derived from genetic.

The androgen hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT), synthesized from testosterone by the enzyme 5α-reductase within hair follicles, is widely regarded as the primary driver of hair loss. However, DHT also stimulates the growth of thick, pigmented terminal hair in other areas after puberty, such as pubic and axillary hair in both sexes and also beard growth in men. This creates a striking paradox: how can the same hormone promote hair growth in one region while causing hair loss in another?

The given explanation is that androgen action within individual follicles is specific to the individual follicle i.e. it relates to its gene expression. This is also the explanation given to the male baldness pattern: hair follicles in the temples and crown are genetically “immune” to have receptors that are more sensitive to the DHT action, while hair on side are genetically programmed to be immune to the DHT.

But why, once hair is transplanted from the “immune” areas to the top of the scalp, these hair start to miniaturize again after some time.

There are also many other things that the DHT theory cannot answer, such as:

Why does castration (which decreases DHT production by 95%) stop pattern hair loss, but not reverse it?

Minoxidil is a vasodilator medication, meaning that it’s main action is the widening of blood vessels, and it has been found to be effective in treating baldness. This treatment has no correlation with genetic factors, so why is it effective?

Excessive dandruff and scalp sensitivity are often associated with hair loss

why does low level laser therapy have some effectiveness in treating hair loss?

DHT doesn’t cause calcification on its own. Calcification is found in hair loss.

DHT doesn’t cause fibrosis on its own. Fibrosis is implicated in hair loss.

The incidence of Male Pattern Baldness increases with age. However, serum testosterone production declines with aging, together with lower serum DHT. It was found in a human hairfollicle and animal study showing that certain concentrations of DHT actually promote the regrowth of hair. So, are DHT and genetics really to blame for hairloss? The problem is not the DHT but the scalp tissue around is overtensed meaning hair follicles cannot receive adequate nutrients and oyxgen causing cell death and hairloss.

The Galea Aponeurotica and hair loss

The scalp is comprised of layers of fascia, muscle, and skin that cover the skull, allowing these tissues to move independently of one another. Hair develops within the skin but is ultimately influenced by the interactions between these various layers.

The scalp faces a number of challenges for blood flow:

Constantly fighting gravity because of upright posture

The hair follicle is a metabolically demanding organ, with one of the highest rates of cell division and protein synthesis of any tissue requiring lots of energy.

A lack of significant musculature to help pump blood

Relatively few blood vessels

Subject to near constant tension from balancing the skull and scalp tension

The galea aponeurotica connects to the occipitofrontalis muscles, as seen below. The temporalis muscles also link to the galea aponeurotica through the fascia. Muscular contractions can stretch the galea aponeurotica, transmitting forces across the scalp.

Abnormal posture, like forward head posture and hunchback posture, causes high scalp tension compressing the structure underneath which is rich in blood vessels, blocking blood flow towards the hair follicles - eventually causing cell death. This is also reflected as dandruff (excessive shedding of dead cells from the scalp).

The classic pattern of male baldness, marked by a receding hairline and thinning at the crown while the sides remain unaffected, can be explained by the constant muscle tension that tightens the galea aponeurotica.

This tension restricts blood flow in a specific pattern, as illustrated below, leading to hair loss in areas where circulation is compromised, while the sides, less affected by this tension, retain their hair.

Summary: why this model makes more sense

The incidence of Male Pattern Baldness increases with age. However, serum testosterone production declines with aging, together with lower serum DHT.

DHT model: can’t be explained

New model: scalp tension and poor posture increases with age, tightening the galea against the skull, creating a higher chance of balding with age.

Subcutaneous blood flow in the scalp of patients with early male pattern baldness is much lower.

DHT model: can’t be explained

New model: scalp tension tightens the bloodvessels to the scalo, preventing bloodflow

Hairloss has been associated with fibrosis and calcification

DHT model: can’t be explained

New model: when the inflammation and tension is long-term and chronic, it causes fibrosis and calcification.

Conclusion

So is hairloss caused exclusively by DHT and genetics or is it caused by elevated stress, poor posture, and scalp tension?

You decide which theory is best.

If you want to take it further:

