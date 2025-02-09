Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicky's avatar
Nicky
Feb 12

If it is cause by poor posture and scalp tension then why doesn’t it happen to women with poor posture in the same patter or to the same extremes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
overflowing ashtray's avatar
overflowing ashtray
Apr 10

So applying molasses to the scalp and having a cow lick it off will reduce tension, and allow hair to grow again? :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moosa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture