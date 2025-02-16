DHT is not the only hormone involved in the hair cycle.

Welcome to part 2 of our hairloss article series, where we’ll discuss which hormones are beneficial and necessary and which are bad for your hair growth.

Part 1 was about how scalp tension causes hairloss, so check that out first if you haven’t already.

In this article we’ll discuss

Estrogen

Testosterone

DHT

Thyroid

Prolactin

Cortisol

Progesterone

DHEA

Parathyroid hormone

Aldosterone

IGF-1 and GH

Quite a list right? So let’s get into it.

Estrogen

Did you know that estrogen is not only the female hormone?

In 1947, endocrinologist Hans Selye discovered that estrogen caused the most severe stress state, shock

Estrogen is the most potent inducer of serotonin and prolactin (both of which slow-down hairgrowth) and can act in a negative feedback loop to lower testosterone levels.

Estrogen is also pro-hairloss. In one study, administering estrogen to rodents caused hair loss, while an anti-estrogen drug renewed hair growth (R)

Estrogen and prolactin also suppress thyroid function, thyroid function is needed for normal hair growth.

Research shows that the higher estrogen goes, the more severe effect it has on hair-growth.

And it’s not just natural estrogen that can do it, but also xeno‐estrogenic compounds such as bisphenol A (BPA) in plastics, which can have the same side effects.

Blocking the enzyme aromatase (which converts testosterone to estrogen) is crucial for decreasing estrogen - I’ll talk more about how to do that naturally in the next article.

Testosterone

Testosterone is well-known for promoting hair-growth.

The severity of hairloss is significantly associated with decreases in total serum testosterone.

Individuals with low bioavailable testosterone have a three times higher risk of hairloss compared to men with bioavailable testosterone greater than 1ng/ml.

This is because Testosterone improves:

Tissue oxygenation so that the scalp doesn't become hypoxic (lack of oxygen, which causes fibrosis)

Hormones (balances high cortisol, estrogen and prolactin)

Blood flow to provide nutrients to the scalp

Testosterone is also produced from cholesterol , so getting enough cholesterol from the diet is a good starting point to balance your hormones (think eggs)

DHT

DHT is an androgen, produced from testosterone via the 5α-reductase enzyme. It’s 10 times more potent than testosterone.

Studies show no direct correlation between serum DHT levels and hair loss.

In fact sudies show that men with baldness had lower than normal levels of DHT.

DHT, actually plays a crucial role in overall health.

Specifically, DHT protects against the effects of high estrogen prolactin, and cortisol. These hormones, when elevated and unopposed, can contribute to a range of health issues.

This explains why finasteride and other DHT-lowering drugs can cause severe side effects.

Furthermore, DHT being present in the scalp doesn’t mean it causes hairloss - it’s a response to deeper issues like:

Oxidative stress

Inflammation

Chronic scalp tension

Inflammation and scalp tension drive hair-follicle miniaturization - not DHT.

Blocking DHT is not the best solution.

Instead, focus on reducing inflammation and improving scalp circulation.

IGF-1 and Growth Hormone (GH)

Low levels of GH or insensitivity to GH can cause hair loss.

For example, Laron syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when mutations in GH receptors prevent the body from producing enough IGF-1.

This can lead to sparse, thin hair and a bald spot which many people are familiar with

A good IGF-1 range for hair-losss prevention is over 150ng/ml.

A child with Laron syndrome exhibiting male pattern baldness at an early age due to low IGF-1 levels:

Thyroid

People with low T3 (hypothyroidism) often have hair loss as well, especially shedding and thinning.

Thyroid hormones, especially T3, increase testosterone - which is necessary for hairgrowth.

This is because T3 (triiodothyronine) plays a role in anabolic processes, which are essential for growth. This includes the growth and repair of tissues, such as muscle and, importantly for our focus, hair.

T3 ensures the availability of nutrients and energy required for hair-growth.

When going for a bloodtest don’t just check for TSH alone, check for total and free T4 and T3 and reverse T3 as well.

The ketogenic diet has been linked to hair loss and, in some instances, even baldness. A good reason for this is the impact of the diet on thyroid function:

Chronic Starvation and low glucose intake suppresses thyroid function. When thyroid function is lowered, the body's metabolism decreases, and this can disrupt the hair growth cycle, causing hair loss. More information on how to improve thyroid function here:

The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look better!

Prolactin

Prolactin is a hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, which shows both hair-growth and sexual inhibitory effects.

There is a strong link between elevated prolactin levels and balding in men.

The role of prolactin extends beyond just hair though. It’s known to:

Block steroidogenesis, interfering with hormone production.

Inhibit the conversion of testosterone to DHT (dihydrotestosterone) - causing a further rise in estrogen and prolactin

Suppress thyroid function, which can directly impact hair growth and overall metabolism.

Calcium and salt, as well as vitamin E and vitamin D, have been shown to powerfully lower prolactin.

Cortisol

Chronically elevated cortisol is inflammatory and destructive. It destroys the hair follicles and reduces blood flow to the scalp by diverting it to the muscles.

Several factors can contribute to high cortisol, including:

Hypothyroidism or Low Free T3: Thyroid hormones, particularly T3, play a role in metabolism, and thyroid dysfunction prevents proper cortisol metabolism.

Chronic Stress: Prolonged exposure to stressors can trigger the release of cortisol from the adrenal glands.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Inadequate intake or absorption of essential nutrients increases cortisol

Low Androgens: In both males and females, low testosterone and its derivative, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), can contribute to elevated cortisol.

Activating your parasympathetic nervous system is the best way to lower cortisol and stress.

How do you activate your parasympathetic nervous system?

Practice vagus nerve stimulation

Avoiding inflammatory foods

Deep breathing- practicing longer inhales and exhales. (5 seconds each through the nose)

Progesterone

Progesterone is always thought to be a female hormone, but men also produce progesterone in the adrenals and testes.

In fact, in males, progesterone influences testosterone synthesis in the Leydig cells

Progesterone has been shown to have potent anti-cortisol effects, as it calms the adrenals.

So optimizing progesterone can boost hairgrowth on multiple fronts - specifically by balancing stress and increasing testosterone.

DHEA

DHEA is a major circulating steroid in humans, with the adrenal glands being the main source of its production (75-90%). The testes, skin, and brain also contribute to DHEA synthesis. Cholesterol serves as the precursor for DHEA, and its production is triggered by ACTH and cAMP.

It is important to note that ACTH and cAMP are also involved in the production of cortisol.

DHEA is a really important protective hormone and is known as the “fountain of youth”, “the anti-ageing hormone”, to name a few, and should be kept at the high range of normal.

DHEA is reduced in various diseases, such as arthritis, IBD, Addison’s disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease allergic rhinitis, urticaria and of course - hairloss

DHEA also helps stimulate collagen production, which helps to reduce wrinkles and prevent hair-loss.

Parathyroid hormone

This is an important hormone, and it's often overlooked in hairloss.

Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) is secreted by the parathyroid gland, which regulates serum calcium levels through its effects on bone, kidney, and intestine. It increases calcium absorption in the gut by activating vitamin D and takes calcium from the bone.

When elevated for too long, PTH can lead to inflammation and can disrupt many bodily processes, contributing to calcification of blood-vessels.

Elevated PTH is also seen in many autoimmune conditions, such as arthritis,psoriasis, eczema, osteoporosis and more.

Research also show that individuals with higher-life stress have higher levels of PTH.

The most effective ways to lower PTH are through increasing dietary calcium intake and vitamin D supplementation

Vitamin D and its influence on calcium cycle and hair growth is closely related.

Aldosterone

Aldosterone is part of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system.

I nitiation: Kidneys release renin.

Conversion: Renin triggers angiotensinogen conversion and cascade to angiotensin I.

Activation: Angiotensin I is converted to angiotensin II.

ACE1 pathway: Angiotensin II is pro-inflammatory.

Aldosterone is greatly involved in hairloss.

It promotes vasoconstriction, oxidative stress, inflammation, which eventually leads to fibrosis and calficication.

Aldosterone was also found to be elevated in both men and women with premature hair loss and induces insulin resistance in healthy people

Cortisol is a more potent aldosterone receptor agonist than aldosterone itself and progesterone can block both.

A low salt diet increases aldosterone in order to retain the little sodium that you consume.

The combination of elevated estrogen, aldosterone and inflammation promotes fibrosis, leading to permanent changes in the scalp tissue.

Topical testosterone and progesterone on the scalp might be able to reverse scalp fibrosis.

The relationship between scalp tension and hormones.

Any tissue that doesn't get blood flow, nutrients and oxygen (hypoxia) will die.

When cortisol and stress hormones rise, it increases tension in skeletal muscles - specifically the jaw muscles - contributing to scalp tension - chronic scalp tension overtime leads to hairloss

.

Conclusion and Summary

If you focus on your hormones, such as optimizing testosterone, thyroid and DHT, you should be able to see significant improvements in your hair.

To make it easier to visualise - hairloss is caused by:

Chronically Elevated Cortisol Levels

Chronically Elevated Estrogen Levels (there is a feedback loop between cortisol and estrogen where they both increase one another over time as well)

Low Thyroid Function

Low Testosterone and DHT

Low GH and IGF-1

Drops in protective hormone levels like Progesterone,DHEA.

Nutritional deficiencies (salt,calcium,vitamins) which lead to rises in stress hormones like aldosterone and PTH

There you have it.

Stay tuned for part 3 of this series, which will be about lifestyle, diet and supplements to balance your hormones and prevent further loss of your hair.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

T3 optimisation guide: The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look more attractive - Click here to join and optimise your T3.

References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8901615/

2.https://psycnet.apa.org/record/1972-00396-001

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2715645/

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14758568/

5.https://joe.bioscientifica.com/view/journals/joe/191/2/1910415.xml

6.https://tmdocclusion.com/home/connection-to-other-diseases-and-syndromes/hair-loss/

7.https://tmdocclusion.com/2018/07/14/more-on-hair-loss/

8.Ditkoff, E.C., et al. The impact of estrogen on adrenal androgen sensitivity and secretion in polycystic ovary syndrome. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1995 Feb;80(2):603-7.

9.D'Agata, R., et al. Hydrotestolactone lowers serum oestradiol and PRL levels in normal men: evidence of a role of oestradiol in prl secretion. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 1982 Nov;17(5):495-9.

10. Nicoletti, I., et al. Testosterone-induced hyperprolactinaemia in a patient with a disturbance of hypothalamo-pituitary regulation. Acta Endocrinol (Copenh). 1984 Feb;105(2):167-72.

11.Wise, P. M., "Influence of estrogen on aging of the central nervous system: Its role in declining female reproductive functions" in Menopause: Evaluation, Treatment, and Health Concerns, pages 53-70, 1989.

12.https://books.google.it/books?hl=en&lr=&id=XqhlAgAAQBAJ&oi=fnd&pg=PP1&dq=myers+anatomy+trains&ots=VC9h97OSON&sig=DARQvcf7jrAyZLvTiBYtlDVQ-JE&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q&f=false

13.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1244545/pdf/janat00446-0170.pdf

14.https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.3109/17453675908988803

15.https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/fulltext/2010/11000/Treatment_of_Male_Pattern_Baldness_with_Botulinum.79.aspx

16.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0022202X89901899

17.https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/Citation/1996/05000/TranscutaneousPo2of_the_Scalp_in_Male_Pattern.3.aspx

18.https://journals.physiology.org/doi/abs/10.1152/ajplegacy.1967.213.3.683

19.https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/article-abstract/562629

20.Schmidt J.B., et al.[Hyperprolactinemia and hypophyseal hypothyroidism as cofactors in hirsutism and androgen-induced alopecia in women]. Hautarzt. 1991 Mar;42(3):168-72

21.Raymond, J.P., et al. Comparison between the plasma concentrations of prolactin and parathyroid hormone in normal subjects and in patients with hyperparathyroidism or hyperprolactinemia. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1982 Dec;55(6):1222-5.

22.Safer, J.D., et al. A topical parathyroid hormone/parathyroid hormone-related peptide receptor antagonist stimulates hair growth in mice. Endocrinology. 2007 Mar;148(3):1167-70. Epub 2006 Dec 14

23.. Camacho, F.M., et al. Value of hormonal levels in patients with male androgenetic alopecia treated with finasteride: better response in patients under 26 years old. Br J Dermatol. 2008 May;158(5):1121-4. Epub 2008 Mar 20.

24.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7773040/

25.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165017305001530?via%3Dihub

26.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15583471/

27.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5508121/