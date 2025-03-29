Hair loss isn’t just an external problem.

It’s actually a symptom that shows things in the body aren’t functioning correctly.

Hairloss is becoming a metabolic marker for future and current health problems, including metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, hyper tension, polycystic ovarian syndrome,heart disease and even cancer. (R)(R)(R)

The current medical world has accepted genetic factors as the main underlying cause of hair loss but is this really the case?

Welcome to part 3 of our hairloss series, where we’ll discuss the best strategies and supplements to prevent further loss of your hair.

Check out part 1 and 2 of the series if you haven’t already. I’ll assure you that you’ll find it very interesting.

This article will make a lot more sense to you by reading and understanding the previous two.

Hair loss Part 1: Why DHT doesn't cause hairloss

Hair loss Part 2 - What hormones actually cause hairloss?

What we’re going to discuss:

Hair-loss prevention Strategies

Diet & Nutrition

Topical hair growth mixtures

Supplements and herbs to prevent hairloss

Hair-loss prevention Strategies

#1 Fix leaky gut

Leaky gut is really a big issue. It allows toxic particles in the gut to enter the body that shouldn’t be able to. This creates an immune response that could then attack your hair follicles and cause hair loss.

A few ways to improve leaky gut is to:

Drink 1 cup of bone broth or a cup of milk with 1tbsp gelatin x2 daily

Add 1 tsp glutamine with each cup of bone broth

Get enough vitamin D

#2 Red-Light Therapy

Red light can aid the scalp by enhancing ATP production in the mitochondria of the hair follicles.

Sunlight is the strongest form of redlight and must take priority.

However, for those that cannot spend a significant amount of time in the sun utilizing red light (600-850nm) around one’s workspace may be necessary.

“Low-level laser therapy for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia in Thai men: a 24-week, randoomized,double-blind, sham device-controlled trial Poonkiat Suchoniwanit1 & Noppanun Chalermroj1 & Saranya Khunkhet1 Received: 10 September 2018 /Accepted: 28 November 2018/Published online: 19 December 2018 # The Author(s) 2019”t

#3 Prioritize Liver Health

The liver plays a crucial role in the health of the endocrine system as it excretes toxins and excess estrogen from the bloodstream.

If liver health is not optimal or your liver is overburdened, then estrogen is retained in the body and the levels can quickly increase to the point where your hair-growth get compromised.

There are 3 things of utmost importance to making sure that your liver stays lean and does its job without any issues:

Choline

Reducing your intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Avoid alcohol consumption

This is because choline is necessary for the exportation of fat from the liver and PUFA directly prevents this from occuring.

#4 Optimize thyroid

The hypothalamus releases Thyrotropin–releasing hormone (TRH), which stimulates the pituitary to release thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), which signals the thyroid to increase thyroid hormone production, namely T4 and T3.

Here are a few tips to optimize thyroid hormone production:

Avoid halogens , such as fluoride (found in drinking water, toothpaste and other chemical production), chlorine (found in swimming polls) and bromide (found in baked goodies)

Avoid goitrogenic foods (they inhibit the uptake of iodine by the thyroid), such as cruciferous vegetables such as bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, canola)

Don’t overtrain.

TRH and TSH are potent stimulators of inflammation and prolactin, so you want to lower them as fast as you can.

#5 Exercise

Working out is a fantastic way to increase testosterone levels, and therefore lower cortisol levels, but there are certainly ways of training that cause cortisol levels to skyrocket.

For example, adding too much cardio to your training will have a negative effect on your recovery ability and hair-growth as it increases catabolism and also increases estrogen,prolactin etc.

A short 15-30 minutes heavy and explosive weight training session daily will suffice.

#6 Maximise sleep

Sleep is the most important thing you can do for your health, androgens, health, recovery, hair growth, brain, etc.

When you are getting enough sleep, your cortisol lowers, and when you are not getting enough sleep, your cortisol rises.

To prevent premature-hairloss and chronic stress induced by sleepless nights, we need to maximize sleep duration and quality of those hours spent sleeping.

A few tips to improve sleep are:

Sleep in a completely dark room. Get blackout curtains.

Sleep in a completely quiet room.

Block blue light at night.

Do deep tissue lymphatic massages before bed. Deep tissue massage will activate the parasympathetic nervous system and promote sleep.

Get morning sunlight on your eyeballs (not through glass).

Sleep in a cool room. Body temperature needs to drop for you to sleep peacefully.

Turn all wifi and power off in the house to eliminate EMF and electricity.

#7 Lower stress

Chronically elevated cortisol is inflammatory and destructive. It destroys the hair follicles and reduces blood flow to the scalp.

A few tips to lower stress are:

Get your posture right: hunching over and maintaining low power poses lowers testosterone and increases cortisol, whereas keeping your spine straight and shoulders back increases testosterone and lowers cortisol.

Massage - Massage therapy can lower cortisol by up to 30%

Bright light, such as sunlight, significantly lowers stress

Take a stroll in nature

Breathe deep and slow. My favorite method is 4 seconds in, 5 second hold, 7 second exhale.

#8 Reduce Scalp Tension

One simple way to lower scalp tension is by improving your posture.

When neck muscles are under continuous tension - they pull on the scalp tissue - compressing the hairfollicles underneath and lowering their bloodsupply.

The temples and crown deal with the most stress which makes it harder for blood to flow to these areas - resulting in eventual hairloss in these areas

5-minute daily neck extension exercises are essential to strengthen the neck and improve your posture to reduce scalp tension.

#9 Improve scalp blood flow

Any hair-follicle that doesn't get blood flow, nutrients and oxygen will die.

Studies have found that there is a reduction in blood flow in early hair loss.

A few tips to improve scalp bloodflow:

2 minute handstands daily

3-5 minute daily massages of the muscles and areas of the scalp that lack movement - specifically the temporalis,occipitofrontalis and auricular muscles

#10 Increase IGF-1

IGF-1 is an anabolic growth factor synthesized by the liver and boosts hair growth and reduces body fat.

Low levels of IGF-1 or insensitivity to IGF-1 can cause hair loss.

A child with Laron syndrome exhibiting male pattern baldness at an early age due to low IGF-1 levels:

A few good ways to increase IGF-1 are:

Drinking raw milk

Vitamin D

Selenium rich foods like brazil nuts

I’ll talk more about supplements and foods later on in this article.

#11 Lower prolactin

Prolactin is a hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, which shows both hair-growth and sexual inhibitory effects.

There is a strong link between elevated prolactin levels and balding in men.

Prolactin treated rodents experience hair loss.

Prolactin also delays hair regrowth in mice.

Calcium and salt, as well as vitamin E and vitamin D, have been shown to powerfully lower prolactin.

#12 Lower Estrogen

"Several explanations for the beneficial effects of estrogens have been offered, but there are problems with most of them." —Constance R. Martin (Endocrine Physiology, 1985)

Estrogen and prolactin cause hair loss in animals. In one study, administering estrogen to rodents caused hair loss, while an antiestrogen drug renewed hair growth.

Estrogen is also one of the most potent inhibitors of thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation.

Things that lower estrogen:

Sunlight

Coffee

White button mushrooms

Weight Lifting

Avoid xenoestrogens like plastics,receipts and phthalates.

I teach this in T3 Optimisation,click here to join!

#13 Work Towards Lower Body Fat

The easiest way to get into high estrogen problems as a male is to be in a high body fat state.

For every gained fat pound, your aromatase enzyme activity increases and this leads to a higher rate of testosterone being converted to estrogen.

Not only will the fat mass lower testosterone levels by turning it into estrogen, but it will also demasculinize your body by turning the most potent male hormone – dihydrotestosterone – into less active metabolites

#14 Eat salt

Adequate dietary salt, by suppressing aldosterone, adrenalin, and noradrenalin, helps to dampen the stress response.

Aldosterone appears to increase when salt intake drops below 1.5 teaspoons per day

Although boutique salts have become popular of late, the more inexpensive canning and pickling salts, which lack iron, are probably the safest of all the options.

#15 Stay Hydrated

Everyone knows that they should be drinking more water, and here is another reason why.

When properly hydrated, cortisol and stress levels were noticeably lower in runners pre-exercise according to this study.

The study also found that effects of hydration state on cortisol are dependent on exercise intensity.

For optimum hydration, the body needs water and the 5 electrolytes:

Sodium

Potassium

Magnesium

Calcium

Chloride

Here are a few excellent sources to stay hydrated and lower cellular stress:

Mineral spring water (water + electrolytes)

Lime/lemon (electrolytes)

Raw milk (water + electrolytes)

Coconut water (water + electrolytes)

Bone broth (water + electrolytes)

#16 Improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin is a hormone that plays a crucial role in signaling energy intake and boosting T3 production. It is essential for transporting glucose into cells, where it is oxidized to generate ATP, which is necessary for thyroid hormones.

Among monosaccharides, glucose has the highest potential to stimulate insulin release, and certain amino acids can also significantly elevate insulin levels. It's important not to consume protein alone (following the 2:1 rule mentioned earlier), as this can lead to hypoglycemia, prompting an increase in glucagon and cortisol to restore blood glucose levels.

While aiming for hyperinsulinemia isn't ideal, it's important to maintain insulin sensitivity to enable insulin's pro-steroidogenic and anabolic effects.

Here are some strategies to enhance insulin sensitivity:

Reduce cortisol levels.

Lower excessive free fatty acids by taking niacinamide - consider using 500 mg of niacinamide with each high-carb meal.

Engage in 30 seconds of high-intensity exercise before your high-carb meal; I prefer doing some running up and down the stairs

Take a 10 to 20-minute walk after meals.

Avoid excessive vegetable and seed oils.

Steer clear of junk food in general.

Aim for adequate sleep.

#17 Don’t hyperventilate

When you hyperventilate, you blow off a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2), which increases lactic acid and cortisol

Having optimal CO2 in your blood allows oxygen to be taken up by cells. Reducing CO2 reduces oxygen uptake into cells, starving the cells. This is known as the Bohr effect.

So what you want to do is focus on nose breathing only and optimize your metabolism (to increase CO2 production). If you feel anxious, focus on deep breaths. Once you have inhaled, hold your breath for a few seconds and then exhale slowly. Do this for about 4-6 times and you’ll feel a lot better.

#18 Lower inflammation

Inflammation increases the release of cortisol.

The most common promotors of inflammation are:

Excess iron and other heavy metals, such as lead,mercury cadmium, copper, etc.

Omega 6 fatty acids

Chronic stress

Sleep apnea

Insulin resistance

Nutritional deficiencies, such as magnesium, zinc, fat-soluble vitamins, etc.

#19 Avoid and remove cellular/mitochondrial disruptors

Poor cellular health leads to an increase in estrogen and prolactin. Reduce the following:

EMF – EMF increases intracellular calcium and this disrupts cellular function.

Stress

Toxic heavy metals – most common sources found in water pipes, paint, industrial dust, large fish, air pollution if near a factory or mine, etc.

Diet & Nutrition

#1 Eat healthy fats

And when I’m saying healthy fats, I’m not talking about canola oil, avocado oil, sunflower oil or any other vegetable, seed or nut oil.

I’m talking about fats that are high in saturated fat.

Fat sources such as beef, buffalo,lamb, goat, game, lean fish, dairy, coconuts and eggs.

The fats found in these sources will have the greatest thyroid boosting effect, because saturated fatty acids (SFAs) are positively associated with thyroid, monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) are more or less neutral whereas polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are will lower thyroid hormones and inhibit the enzymes that produce T4 and T3. Shocking, I know.

The shorter chain fats are burned quickly for energy production, whereas longer SFAs will be built into cell membranes and will make cells more stable. More stable cells, which are less fluid and more compact, are more resilient to stressors, produce less inflammation, are more insulin sensitive, produce more energy,etc.

Eliminating PUFAs are impossible apart from eating a laboratory-made diet and who wants to do that? (A few comes to mind lol).

Sticking to natural organicc foods that are high in saturated fat, such as those mentioned above, and staying away from factory produced foods will dramatically help to lower the intake of rancid oil and inflammation associated with them (PUFAs).

Foods to stay away from include:

Salad dressings

Mayonnaise

All baked and fried goodies

All seed oils

Canned food in oil

Packages food (a lot of them are coating with vegetable oils)

Peanut butter and other nut butter

Foods with 10+ Ingredients

#2 Adequate Carbohydrate

Carbohydrates are the most important macronutrient to consume for hormonal health.

It has been shown in many studies that diet higher in carbohydrates, result in more favorable free-testosterone to cortisol (fTC) ratio, more total testosterone, and higher 5 alpha-reductase activity.

Carbs, and especially insulin release, increase T3 production. But it’s not only the insulin that’s important, people on a low-carbohydrate diet have less T3 than people on a high-carb diet.

Sucrose, and more specifically, fructose (sucrose is half fructose half glucose) is the most effective carbohydrate for supporting oxidative mitochondrial metabolism. For instance, fructose, more so than glucose, increases the production of carbon dioxide.

Aim for 100-200 grams of carbohydrates a day specifically from fruits:

sugar, found in fruits, fruit juices, honey and dairy, are relatively deficient in iron and unsaturated fats

Starches tend to increase inflammatory parathyroid hormone (PTH), while fruit suppresses it

sugar lowers the main pituitary hormone, ACTH, which signals the production of cortisol.

#3 Adequate Protein

Researchers found that 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight per day ameliorated various problems such as nitrogen loss and prevent undesirable changes in testosterone, IGF-1 and active thyroid hormone, triiodothyronine (T3)

High protein foods like milk, yogurt, eggs, meat, organ meat, shellfish, etc., are really high in vitamins and minerals that will help to stimulate Type 1 Deiodinase and increase T3.

#4 Gelatin

In traditional societies, the bones and connective tissue of meat-giving animals were generously enjoyed, giving the consumer a great balance of amino acids.

In more recent cultures, we have started eating only the muscle-meat, tossing away the connective tissue, bones, and organ meat.

The problem with that is the fact that we are getting too much of the amino acids tryptophan and cysteine, and too little of the amino acids proline and glycine.

To correct this, you could eat some bone broth and animal organs, but there’s also an easier way…Gelatin. It’s an incredibly dense source of connective-tissue protein, providing you with ~27% glycine and ~15% proline. It’s also tasteless, so you can easily scoop it straight on with a spoon.

#5 Coffee

Coffee drinkers have a lower incidence of thyroid disease, including cancer, thannon-drinkers. Caffeine has remarkable parallels to thyroid and progesterone, caffeine tends to activate thyroid secretion by a variety of mechanisms, increasing cyclic AMP and decreasing serotonin in thyroid cells - a hidden superfood.

Coffee intake is also associated with lower estrogen levels, as coffee powerfully inhibits the aromatase activity.

#6 White button mushrooms

Certain compounds found in the white button mushrooms (WBM), namely beta D glucans, powerfully inhibit the aromatase. You can soak a bunch of mushrooms in butter and/or coconut oil for 20+ minutes and then store it in the fridge and have a tbsp per day or eat all of it.

#7 Pomegranates

Pomegranate is one pretty awesome fruit and I believe that everyone should eat it.

Researchers found out that after 2 weeks of drinking pure pomegranate juice, their participants salivary testosterone levels increased by a nice 24% on average.

Most recently researchers have also found out that certain compounds in pomegranates are anti-estrogenic and inhibits the enzyme aromatase.

#8 Olive Oil

Olive oil is one of the oils that everyone should introduce into their diets.

For reasons such as the fact that olive oil has been shown to convert cholesterol more easily into testosterone inside the testicular leydig cells.

Also olive oil is extremely high in a compound called lutreopin, which was seen to inhibit the aromatase enzyme in the body

#9 Eat natural and organic foods

Pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides can all disrupt gut health, harm overall well-being, and lower T3 levels.

Natural foods like cocoa powder, various fruits (such as berries, apples, pomegranates, oranges, and guavas), and raw milk can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation while promoting T3 production. These foods are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that support overall health and hormonal balance.

By the way, I teach all of this in T3 Optimisation.

#10 Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are also kind of a solid staple in the world of anti-estrogen diets.

Citrus fruits are rich in flavonoids and antioxidants.

In fact, all the following compounds in citrus fruits are known to have some anti-estrogenic effects:

Calcium-D-Glucarate, quercetin, limonoids, naringenin, along with most likely multiple other compounds too…

I like to make sure that my diet includes plenty of grapefruits, limes, and lemons.

#11 Eat foods high in Copper

A copper deficiency has been shown to lead to low thyroid hormone levels in rams, and copper is known to increase androgen receptor expression.

Excellent dietary sources of copper include beef liver, cocoa, oysters, and kale.

#12 Coconut oil

Coconut oil is good for testosterone production while it also has some anti-estrogenic properties.

The best thing for sure is the fact that coconut oil also enhances the conversion from cholesterol to testosterone inside your leydig cells.

Coconut oil also stimulates the activity of 3beta-HSD and 17beta-HSD enzymes which stimulate testosterone production

The thing that makes coconut oil anti-estrogenic, is the fact that the oil (and whole coconuts too) is filled with sterols, which are anti-estrogenic and also rich in natural aromatase inhibitors

#13 Brazil Nuts

They do not have as good fat ratios for thyroid production as the macadamia’s do (100 grams of brazil nuts has 15g SFA, 25g MUFAs, and 19g PUFAs), but their true thyroid boosting potential is not in the fat ratio…

…It’s in the ridiculously high selenium content. 100 grams of Brazil nuts contains 1917 mcg of selenium, which is 2739% of the RDA%!

Selenium – mostly due to its glutathione stimulating effects – is directly linked to increased thyroid production

#14 Raisins

Raisins are a great food that boosts T3 and testosterone levels for multiple reasons.

Firstly, they’re anti-inflammatory and chock-full of antioxidants, such as resveratrol, which has been linked to increased T3 and lowered estrogen levels in a few studies

Secondly, 100 grams of raisins contain ~3 mg of boron, which is a not too popular mineral that has increased testosterone levels quite significantly in a few scientific studies

#15 Eat foods high in Zinc

Zinc lowers cortisol, prolactin and estrogen which prevents the blockage of proper thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation.

#16 Eggs

Eggs are one of the most anabolic foods in the world.

Eggs are also highly nutritious, containing nearly all of the recognized vitamins (with the exception of vitamin C).

They also have good fatty-acid ratios for T3 production. 38% saturated fats, 44% monounsaturated fats, and only 18% polyunsaturated fats.

#17 Red meat

Powerful T3 boosting compounds, such as creatine, zinc, iron, vitamin B6 and selenium are found in red meat.

Oysters, liver and kidney are great sources of selenium, even better than red meat. Selenium is involved in the conversion of T4 to T3, which greatly increases steroidogenesis.

#18 Bone broth

Bone broth, which is rich in glycine, is a potent activator of Deiodinase type 1 and can increase allopregnanolone in the brain.

Gelatin or glycine supplementation will also suffice if you don’t have the time or means to create lots of bone broth for daily use.

#19 Avoid Excess iron

Iron is found in a variety of proteins, including beef, bison, lamb and goat. Similar to polyunsaturated fats, excess iron tends to accumulate in the tissues of both men and women throughout a lifetime. Iron continually damages cells by interfering with respiration and by oxidative stress.

Like the polyunsaturated fats, iron increases the need for antioxidants and depletes the vitamin E.

Rather than avoiding ruminant muscle meats altogether, because they provide high-quality protein, are low in PUFA and are easy to obtain, foods such as coffee and milk (for the calcium) can be used to inhibit iron absorption during or shortly after a meal containing these foods.

#20 Avoid inhibitory foods

Certain foods can negatively impact thyroid hormone production, particularly when consumed on a low-iodine diet.

Examples of such foods include:

Soy

Foods high in goitrogens

Bamboo Shoots

I teach this in T3 Optimisation.

#21 Avoid Ultra-processed foods

Quite a few studies have found that:

“high consumption of bread and pastries, dairy products, and desserts, eating out, and a low intake of homemade foods, noodles, and dark green vegetables) independently predicted hypothyroidism ”

Topical hair growth mixtures

While using topical hairgrowth concoctions can help, it’s only addressing the symptom that shows things in the body aren’t functioning correctly.

Here are 4 mixtures of which the ingredients have been shown to be effective at preventing hairloss.

Mixture 1:

Topical caffeine

vitamin E oil (1 tablespoon)

2 teaspoons of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of honey

3 teaspoons of olive oil

Mixture 2:

Coffee

Creatine

Thiamine

Sugar

ATP powder

Epsom salts

All of which are topical application

Mixture 3:

Progesterone

Onion juice

Rosemary oil

vitamin E

vitamin C

For optimal results, apply any mixture 30 to 60 minutes prior to showering. Ensure thorough application by massaging it into the scalp.

Mixture 4: (BlOO Shampoo)

1.5g salicylic acid

3g baking soda

1g vitamin B3

1g taurine

500mg caffeine

Supplements and herbs that can prevent hairloss

#1 Black Seed

In just 8 weeks, 2 grams of Nigella sativa seed powder (Black seed) lead to significant reductions in BMI, IL-23 levels, TSH, and anti-thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO), while also elevating serum T3 levels.

T3 improves anabolism (growth of muscle and hair tissue).

Black seed is also high in thymoquinone - a powerful quinone that boosts metabolism and lowers oxidative stress.

Black seed is also famously known as the “cure for every disease except death”.

#2 Vitamin D

Vitamin D speeds up recovery and hair growth by:

improving mitochondrial function

increasing dopamine levels and lowering prolactin

Directly decreasing the expression of aromatase.

Vitamin D also improve cortisol sensitivity, thus reducing CRH and ACTH

Just 2000IU Vitamin D is able to reduce cortisol by 40%, by reducing the enzyme 11β-HSD 1

#3 Glycine

Glycine has been shown to:

Lower cortisol

Involved in the formation and repair of RNA and DNA

Release growth hormone

Restore muscle anabolism

Involved in the maturing of satellite cells, which can ultimately help your hair recover and regenerate better

Use 5g before bed and start reaping the benefits

#4 Aspirin

Aspirin is anti-stress, anti-inflammatory, pro-metabolic and last but not least, pro-thyroid.

Aspirin can greatly help to reduce the rise in prolactin due to a stressful even

Aspirin also shifts the mitochondria from the state of oxidizing fats into oxidizing glucose, which is favorable for thyroid function,.

Aspirin is also an estrogen antagonist and prevents the lipid peroxidation of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) both of which are favorable things for thyroid and hair health. However, aspirin thins the blood so use cautiously.

“Since aspirin’s effects on the mitochondria are similar to those of T3, using both of them might improve brain energy production more than just thyroid”. - Dr. Ray Peat

#5 L-Ornithine

L-ornithine is a non-essential amino acid, which your body can make from arginine.

400mg/day of l-ornithine is shown to reduce stress, relieve fatigue, promote sleep and lower cortisol and anger.

Ornithine alone and in combination with arginine increases GH and IGF-1 and lowers IGFBP3

For improving hairgrowth, I recommend starting at 500mg in the morning and 500mg before bed.

#6 Vitamin E

Vitamin E is very effective at lowering prolactin. Doses of 400-800IU can be used daily to lower prolactin.

Vitamin E also inhibits the aromatase and lowers estrogen receptor expression and sensitivity.

#7 Apigenin

Apigenin can increase both T3 and DHT. Apigenin inhibits 3α-HSD, thus preventing the breakdown of DHT into 3a-diol

Apigenin is also a powerful aromatase inhibitor

#8 Magnesium

Magnesium is essential for energy and steroid production

Significantly low serum magnesium levels are correlated with a higher incidence of positive thyroid antibodies (TGAb), as well as an increased prevalence of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and hypothyroidism.

Low magnesium also leads to elevated CRH and ACTH. Stress powerfully depletes magnesium.

Start with 200mg and work up to 2g if needed.

#9 Zinc

50mg of zinc per day is able to quite significantly lower prolactin in uraemic men, from ∼29ng/ml to ∼11ng/ml.

Even as “little” as 25mg per day in normal individuals is able to lower prolactin

#10 Niacinamide

It inhibits 11β-HSD type 1 and promotes 11β-HSD type 2, thus inhibiting cortisone conversion to cortisol and promotes cortisol conversion to cortisone.

#11 Calcium

The parathyroid hormone (PTH) promotes the uptake of calcium. A low calcium diet can increase PTH.

Overactive parathyroid hormone (PTH) suppresses testosterone and increases prolactin.

Calcium also inhibits the aromatase, lowers inflammation and speeds up the metabolic rate.

Aim for 1000-1500mg calcium per day.

#12 L-Theanine

200mg theanine was shown to lower cortisol quite significantly, but only after 3 hours of ingesting.

#13 Vitamin B6

Both pyridoxine HCL and pyridoxal phosphate can lower prolactin in dopamine-dependent and independent mechanisms

#14 Vitamin K2

Vitamin K2 (MK-4) is a potent aromatase inhibitor and decreases estradiol levels as well as increasing DHEA

Vitamin K2 aids also aids in healing and strengthening joints.

#15 Androsterone

Not only does it reduce estrogen, but it’s also a very potent aromatase inhibitor itself and 2-3mg is enough to inhibit the aromatase by 90%. It processes other benefits such as pro-thyroid, pro-metabolism and it’s also very beneficial for your liver and kidney.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

T3 optimisation guide: The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look more attractive - Click here to join and optimise your T3.

For daily updates to my work - check out my page on X

If you need my personal help with preventing hairloss, send me an email at:

questmoosa@gmail.com

References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20398601/

2.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7226057_Premature_androgenic_alopecia_and_insulin_resistance_Male_equivalent_of_polycystic_ovary_syndrome

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10647754/

4.https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/s-2001-11364

5.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20484692/

6.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19906814/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15763078/

8.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12370839/

9.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11739882/

10.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22209285/

11.http://www.fasebj.org/content/early/2004/06/02/fj.03-1116fje.full.pdf

12.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11123516/

13.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6112077/

14.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16690808/

15.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20170/

16.https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/s-2007-1013447

17.https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJM198208123070719?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200pubmed

18.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19215357/

19.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2864486/

20.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/20401714_Zinc_An_Inhibitor_of_Prolactin_PRL_Secretion_in_Humans

21.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27798331/

22.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38761109/

23.Weissman, J.R., et al. Mitochondrial disease in autism spectrum disorder patients: a cohort analysis. PLoS One. 2008;3(11):e3815.

24.Cordero, M.D., et al. Mitochondrial dysfunction and mitophagy activation in blood mononuclear cells of fibromyalgia patients: implications in the pathogenesis of the disease. Arthritis Res Ther. 2010;12(1):R17

25.Puddu, P., et al. The putative role of mitochondrial dysfunction in hypertension. Clin Exp Hypertens. 2007 Oct;29(7):427-34.

26.Zhongmin, A.M., et al. Mitochondrial Dysfunction and β-Cell Failure in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Exp Diabetes Res. 2012; 2012: 703538.

27.Canzanello, V.J., et al. Effect of chronic respiratory acidosis on calcium metabolism in the rat. J Lab Clin Med. 1995 Jul;126(1):81-7.

28.Morton, D.J., et al. Premature graying, balding, and low bone mineral density in older women and men: the Rancho Bernardo study. J Aging Health. 2007 Apr;19(2):275-85

29.. Crovato, F., et al. Histochemistry of Dermis and Blood Vessels in Male Pattern Alopecia. Biopathology of Pattern alopecia, pp. 191-199. Karger, Basel/New York 1968.

30.Nicoletti, I., et al. Testosterone-induced hyperprolactinaemia in a patient with a disturbance of hypothalamo-pituitary regulation. Acta Endocrinol (Copenh). 1984 Feb;105(2):167-72.

31.Strizhkov, V.V. [Metabolism of thyroid gland cells as affected by prolactin and emotional-physical stress]. Probl Endokrinol (Mosk). 1991 Sep-Oct;37(5):54-8.

32.5. Strizhkov, V.V. [Metabolism of thyroid gland cells as affected by prolactin and emotional-physical stress]. Probl Endokrinol (Mosk). 1991 Sep-Oct;37(5):54-8.

33.Langan, E.A., et al. Mind the (gender) gap: does prolactin exert gender and/or site-specific effects on the human hair follicle? J Invest Dermatol. 2010 Mar;130(3):886-91.

34.. Nicoletti, I., et al. Testosterone-induced hyperprolactinaemia in a patient with a disturbance of hypothalamo-pituitary regulation. Acta Endocrinol (Copenh). 1984 Feb;105(2):167-72

35.Selye, H. The Textbook of Endocrinology. 1976;661 "Eunuchism decreases urinary testoid 17-KS and folliculoid elimination, since it removes one of the most important sources of these compounds. The continued excretion, in small amounts, of such steroids in castrates, is probably attributable to adrenal-cortical secretion."

36.Bronson, F. Mammalian Reproductive Biology. 1991;63 "As expected then, castration is followed by a dramatic increase in the frequency of LH pulses and thus a much higher level of LH in the blood. In contrast, blood levels of prolactin fall after castration."

37.Vermeulen, A,. et al. Testosterone secretion and metabolism in male senescence. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1972 Apr;34(4):730-5.

38.Lewis, S.J., et al. Lower serum oestrogen concentrations associated with faster intestinal transit. Br J Cancer. 1997;76(3):395-400.

39.Enomoto, N., et al. Estriol sensitizes rat Kupffer cells via gut-derived endotoxin. Am J Physiol. 1999 Sep;277(3 Pt 1):G671-7

40.Christeff, N. et al. Effect of the aromatase inhibitor, 4 hydroxyandrostenedione, on the endotoxininduced changes in steroid hormones in male rats. Life Sci. 1992;50(19):1459-68.

41.Inose, H., et al. Efficacy of serotonin inhibition in mouse models of bone loss. J Bone Miner Res. 2011 Sep;26(9):2002-11.

42.Donner, N., et al. Estrogen receptor beta regulates the expression of tryptophan-hydroxylase 2 mRNA within serotonergic neurons of the rat dorsal raphe nuclei. Neuroscience. 2009 Oct 6;163(2):705-18. Epub 2009 Jun 23.

43.Cooper, R., and Lerer, B. [The use of thyroid hormones in the treatment of depression]. Harefuah. 2010 Aug;149(8):529-34, 550, 549.

44.Martin, C. Endocrine Physiology. 1985. “Glucocorticoids exert early influences on the brain that tend to elevate mood and increase the sense of 'well-being.' Larger amounts can bring on temporary euphoria. However, the secondary effects include psychic depression. Patients with chronically elevated levels tend to have mood swings. They have been known to display bizarre behavior and to suffer hallucinations.”

45.Ailhaud, G., et al. Temporal changes in dietary fats: role of n-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids in excessive adipose tissue development and relationship to obesity. Prog Lipid Res. 2006 May;45(3):203-36. Epub 2006 Feb 10

46.Kunkel, H., and Williams, J. The effects of fat deficiency upon enzyme activity in the rat. J Biol Chem. 1951 Apr;189(2):755-61.

47.Lee, H.J., et al. Selective remodeling of cardiolipin fatty acids in the aged rat heart. Lipids Health Dis. 2006 Jan 23;5:2.

48.Arias-Santiago, S., et al. Sex hormone-binding globulin and risk of hyperglycemia in patients with androgenetic alopecia. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2011 Apr 19.

49.Matilainen, V., et al. Early androgenetic alopecia as a marker of insulin resistance. Lancet. 2000 Sep 30;356(9236):1165-6.

50.Schmidt, J.B. Hormonal basis of male and female androgenic alopecia: clinical relevance. Skin Pharmacol. 1994;7(1-2):61-6.

51.Rovenský, J., et al. Eggshell calcium in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. Int J Clin Pharmacol Res. 2003;23(2-3):83-92.

52.Lauritano, E.C., et al. Association between hypothyroidism and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2007 Nov;92(11):4180-4. Epub 2007 Aug 14.

53.Grundry, S.M., and Griffin, A.C. Effects of periodic mental stress on serum cholesterol levels. Circulation. 1959 Apr;19(4):496-8

54.Kapur S. A medical hypothesis: phosphorus balance and prostate cancer. Cancer Invest. 2000;18(7):664-9.

55.Lee, H.J., et al. Selective remodeling of cardiolipin fatty acids in the aged rat heart. Lipids Health Dis. 2006 Jan 23;5:2.

56.Otsuka, M., et al. Vitamin K2 binds 17beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 4 and modulates estrogen metabolism. Life Sci. 2005 Apr 8;76(21):2473-82.