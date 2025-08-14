Discussion about this post

Aug 15

One of the best and most comprehensive readings on Thyroid. Thank you! This should be sent to all so called doctors out there who know nothing about thyroid and as soin as they see test numbers prescribe Synthroid without delving deep to find the root causes. Shame on the medical field to crank out these good-for-nothing doctors. The majority of them are clueless. We should be grateful to the Internet and people like you to educate us. Interestingly enough, doctors hate Internet because people can find out how ignorant their doctors are and how our healthcare system is betraying us.

Aug 17

What a great way to alienate people with a headline

