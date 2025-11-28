Low thyroid receptor expression could be the reason for your symptoms of hypothyroidism.

What would it help to have high thyroid hormones, but they can’t do anything?

Do you know that feeling when you have tried so many different things to increase T3 for your mood, libido, hair, eyebrows, etc., and it just doesn’t seem to do anything? Frustrating isn’t it?

Yep, that might be due to thyroid resistance, or low thyroid receptors or “blocked” thyroid receptors.

Thyroid hormones such as T3 and T4 binds to the thyroid receptor to exert their actions. If you want to build muscle, grow a set of thicker eyebrows, have lower face fat, etc., your thyroid hormones got to bind to the thyroid receptors in order to do that.

Research even shows that it’s not the total amount of thyroid hormone that promote muscle growth, but it’s the amount of thyroid receptors that matter. There is a linear relationship between thyroid receptor content and how much and how fast you can add muscle mass.

So in essence, we want to maximize thyroid receptors to get the most out of our thyroid hormones.

Let’s dive right in and start multiplying those thyroid receptors.

THYROID RECEPTORS: 11 best ways to increase it

#1 Avoid environmental toxins

Environmental toxins can bind to, inactivate or destroy thyroid receptors, which causes low thyroid symptoms, even if there is lots of T3 in the blood.

Toxins include:

Plastics – in all water bottles, food wrapping, Tupperware, cooking utensils, inside of tin cans, etc. It’s best to go with glass and stainless steel.

Mold – found in cheap coffee, chocolate, grains, and other produce that’s not properly stored.

Cosmetics/chemical products – deodorant, sunscreen, lotion, shaving cream, shampoo, handwash, make-up (men use it too), etc.

Heavy metals – found in drinking and showering/bathing water, paint, water pipes, make-up, building materials, etc.

Halogens – fluoride, chlorine & bromide.

Pharmaceuticals (SSRI, birth control, etc.) – found in drinking and showering/bathing water, close to shore caught/harvested seafood, etc.

Air – soot, heavy metals, car exhaust, second-hand smoke, etc.

#2 Avoid EMF

EMF emitted through devices such as modems, cell phone towers, dirty electrical wiring, mobile phones, wireless TV, mouse, keyboard, etc, etc., activate voltage gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in the body.

This allows calcium to enter the cell and excite it, which leads to a host of negatives.

This increase in intracellular calcium also degrades the thyroid receptors. It’s really important to minimize EMF and protect yourself against it if you value your health.

#3 Avoid soy

Soy is rich in isoflavones powerfully decreases T3 and increases estrogen and it also significantly decreases thyroid receptors.

Soy is everywhere these days. It’s in protein powders, chocolate bars, high energy/protein bars, ground meat, burgers, processed “meats”, miso, tofu, soy milk, tempeh, soy sauce, natto, baked goodies, cereals, canned foods, peanut butter, sauces, etc. It’s often also used as a thickener and is not listed on the ingredients list.

Other names for soy include:

Glycine max

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP)

Mono-diglyceride

Small amounts of natural organic, GMO-free soy once in a while in the form of natto, miso or tempeh is still fine, but once it comes to food that is mass-produced, it’s best to stay far away.

#4 Decrease cortisol

Cortisol is catabolic to cellular proteins. Hence, elevated cortisol degrades thyroid receptors, increases the aromatase and inflammation and can lead to many issues in the body.

#5 Eat chillies

Capsaicin, the hot component of chilli peppers, increases thyroid receptor expression

#6 Eat saturated fat and avoid polyunsaturated fat

Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) potently decrease T4, increase the aromatase and prolactin and also inhibits T3 production. All PUFAs must be kept as low as possible, and this includes omega 3. Sea sources, like shrimp and oysters are still ok as the selenium and iodine in the food saturate the PUFAs and protect against its harmful effects. PUFAs also inhibit the binding of thyroid hormones to thyroid receptors.

Saturated fat increase thyroid receptors and enhance thyroid hormnones binding strength, whereas PUFAs decrease thyroid receptors and inhibit thyroid hormones from binding to their receptors.

“Measuring the amount of thyroid in the blood isn’t a good way to evaluate adequacy of thyroid function, since the response of tissues to the hormone can be suppressed (for example, by unsaturated fats).” -Dr Ray Peat

Let’s discuss supplements!

#7 Forskolin

Forskolin is a natural compound (diterpene) found in the root of the Coleus Forskohlii plant, which is part of the mint family. It’s able to increase total and free T3 (lower TBG) as well as increase thyroid receptors

However, some in vitro and animal research show that forskolin is also able to increase the aromatase and prolactin as well as contribute to fatty liver and liver toxicity

#8 Zinc

A zinc deficiency significantly increases estrogen receptors and decreases thyroid receptors. Eat your red meat and oysters.

#9 Vitamin D

Vitamin D increases the duration that the thyroid hormones activate the thyroid receptors, by inhibiting glucuronidase.

#10 Supplement glycine & glutamine

Glycine and glutamine are components of thyroid receptors. The need for glycine and glutamine increase during periods of metabolic demand, such as with exercise, recovery and stress.

The body cannot keep up with the required demand, and by ingesting glycine and glutamine, will spare essential amino acids for muscle protein synthesis and growth, rather than synthesizing glycine and glutamine.

The requirements for glycine is much higher than the body can create on its own, so additional supplementation will be highly beneficial.

A good amount to shoot for is 10g+ of glycine. Research shows that supplementing 5g glycine three times a day significantly improves insulin sensitivity and lowers inflammation.

#11 Niacinamide

Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, powerfully lowers cortisol, decreases estrogen receptors and increases thyroid receptor expression through SIRT1 inhibition. Start with 100mg a day. It also goes synergistically with gelatin to lower cortisol, estrogen, aromatase, prolactin and increases T3 and T4.

That’s it for this article.

I hope it was beneficial.

-Moosa

