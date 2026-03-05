Liver fat is the last place where you want to have excess fat.

The liver, the central hub in our bodies, is key to many metabolic functions.

An astonishing amount of people have liver issues, with fatty liver being the most common. Fatty liver can either be induced by excess alcohol consumption or due to other factors, which is termed non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Fatty liver in of itself is relatively harmless, but when it’s packed with the wrong kinds of fats, polyunsaturated fats, it becomes inflamed and progresses to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can then progress to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is liver cancer.

Luckily, having a fatty liver doesn’t mean you’ll get liver cancer. Regardless, we want to get the liver lean so that it can function 100%.

The estimated point prevalence of NAFLD in the general Western population is 20–30% and the prevalence of NAFLD rises to 40–70% among patients with type 2 diabetes and up to 90% among patients with morbid obesity.

In the elderly, the prevalence rates from NAFLD are around 40.3% and 39.2% among 60–74 and > 74 years old, respectively.

An apt description of what the liver does goes as follows:

“The liver is the largest gland in the human body. It has an antrophrenic action (both endocrine and exocrine) and more than 150 other functions. In particular, the liver interacts with the glyco-lipid metabolism, being responsible for gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, glycogenosynthesis, apolipoprotein synthesis, cholesterol, and triglycerides, and Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol elimination through biliary route. The bile produced by the liver is also essential for emulsifying lipids in the intestine allowing absorption. The liver is also responsible for maintaining plasma osmolarity, through the production of albumin and globulins, for the production of coagulation factors, such as factor I (fibrinogen), II (thrombin), V, VII, IX, X, XI, and other proteins involved in coagulation processes, such as protein C, protein S, hepcidin, and antithrombin. In addition to these, it also produces other proteins and enzymes essential for survival (e.g., alpha-1 antitrypsin). The liver is also responsible for the catabolism of endogenous toxicants, for the storage of glycogen, vitamin B12, iron and copper, and it mainly contributes to the function of the immune system. For all these reasons, it is evident that liver health is essential for maintenance of the health of the entire organism and must be preserved as much as possible.“

I’ll try to make this article as simple as possible for you while not neglecting the important details. In part 1 I’ll discuss what contributes to fatty liver and what you can do to prevent it. This will be the most comprehensive article on fatty liver you’ll ever lay eyes on, so sticking in there will be totally worth it.

In part 2 I’ll give you a list of a bunch of foods and supplements you can use that have been shown to improve liver function.

Lastly, at the very end of this article, I’ll give you a stack that I would use if I had a fatty liver.

Part 1

Many things can contribute to fatty liver and some are:

an excess of lipolysis and beta-oxidation (the breakdown of fat for energy)

dysfunctional cellular function

decreased glucose oxidation

elevated lipogenesis (the conversion of carbs to fat)

Let’s start at the top.