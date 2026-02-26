Premature ejaculation (PE) or early ejaculation is one of the most common sexual dysfunction that affects 20-30% of men. Unlike ED, which is most prevalent in older men, PE is a common problem for men of all ages.

It impairs our sexual health and significantly reduces our confidence which leads to reduced sexual encounters.

There are four subtypes of PE:

Primary (lifelong) Secondary (acquired) Variable Subjective

Primary PE has been present since the patient’s first sexual experiences, whereas secondary PE develops at some point further in life. Lifelong PE (LPE) occurs within 30-60 seconds after vaginal penetration with nearly every session. About 85% of men with LPE ejaculate within 60sec, whereas about 10-20% of men ejaculate within 1-2 minutes.

Variable PE (also called normal variable PE), as the name suggests, is characterized by the inconsistent occurrence of PE.

Subjective PE is defined by the patient complaining of PE even though intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) is normal.

I’ve put a lot of time and effort into this article because I understand what it’s like to struggle with premature ejaculation. I also know how “helpful” google is when it comes to searching for answers and some kind of cure.

If you search for “How to fix premature ejaculation” you come across articles that are loaded with useless information, that is more so suited for men who want to increase libido but don’t address PE or how to fix it at all.

I have full confidence that after reading this article, you will have found more than enough answers and a suitable fix for your struggle.

What I’ll be covering:

Hormones and neurotransmitters involved in premature ejaculation

Pharmaceutical drugs / prescription medications for premature ejaculation

Vitamin supplements for premature ejaculation

Minerals for premature ejaculation

Best foods for premature ejaculation

Herbs for premature ejaculation

Chinese medicine for premature ejaculation

9 Tricks to last longer / alternative treatment of premature ejaculation

So without further ado, let’s jump in!