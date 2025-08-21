It’s predicted that by 2030 1.6 billion men will have some form of hairloss.

I’m sure you would agree that hairloss is a very annoying thing to experience and deal with. It’s so to say one of the most annoying things. Lucky for me, When I went through hairloss related issues myself, my family never made me feel bad and were very understanding and supportive. But none the less, it’s still embarrassing for us and something that definitely needs dealing with.

For men and women, long hair carries an identity and a sense of self-esteem in their society.

While losing your hair, you feel like you lose a large chunk of your confidence. It can also lead to an increase in anxiety and depression, which, in a feedforward loop, makes the hairloss worse.

It’s not so rare

Hairloss has been thought to be an “old man’s disease”, but new stats are showing that one in four men under that age of 30 complain about hairloss.

Hairloss is one of the first symptoms someone gets when they go through intense stress.

The first line of treatment for hairloss is the blue pill…finasteride (propecia). Or other nitric oxide boosting drugs such as minoxidil.

Pharmaceutical treatments are not very effective

These drugs are generally well-tolerated, but about 5-10% do get symptoms such as headaches, depression, lower libido, and erectile dysfunction which are just the most commonly reported adverse side effects.

All the available treatments fail to have encouraging success rates, leading to a delay for baldness rather than a complete stop. The underlying causes of baldness has to be searched somewhere else.

Topical administration of minoxidil has demonstrated only moderate and inconsistent efficacy in improving hairgrowth, and also has been observed to cause hair-shedding. Similarly, oral minoxidil supplements in men with hairloss have yielded inconclusive results and may only be effective in some men.

In this article, I want to explain how things work, what can be causing or contributing to hairloss, And the goal is to go back to a state when no meds or supplements are needed and you’re just your confident self with thicker hair.

How Smart People Will Fix Their Hair Loss In 2025

#1 Eat Nutrient-dense foods

Hair is like any other tissue in the body. It requires vitamins and minerals to grow. Any nutritional deficiency can cause hair shedding and hair loss.

Your body also uses vitamins and minerals to "detox" free radicals to prevent inflammation.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies reduce the function of the cell, which leads to higher free radical production.

Then, because there are insufficient micronutrients to deal with the free radicals, inflammation goes up even more.

A few of the most powerful nutrient-dense foods you can eat:

Red Meat

Eggs

Bone Broth

Raisins

Brazil Nuts

Oyters

Dates

Foods to stay away from include:

Salad dressings

Mayonnaise

All baked and fried goodies

All seed oils

Canned food in oil

Packages food (a lot of them are coating with vegetable oils)

Peanut butter and other nut butter

Foods with 10+ Ingredients

#2 Optimize your hormones

Lower high cortisol

Chronically elevated cortisol is inflammatory and destructive. It destroys the hair follicles and reduces blood flow to the scalp.

Cortisol is usually elevated due to low free T3, chronic stress, nutritional deficiencies, low testosterone and DHT or because of certain medications.

If you’ve read T3 Optimisation, you’ve seen this before as the “Why do I still have thyroid symptoms when my lab tests are normal?” chapter.

Now, I've tried a lot of adaptogens, such as Ashwagandha, etc, and although they were helpful, it was ultimately my diet that fixed everything.

Using specific foods (like the ones mentioned above) to lower cortisol acutely and the most nutrient-dense foods to control cortisol long term.

A few more simple tips to lower stress and cortisol are:

Take a moment to breathe. Inhale deeply and slowly using your diaphragm, allowing your stomach to expand forward and sideways, while keeping your chest still. Quick, shallow breaths caused by stress, fatigue, or poor posture can trigger your body's stress response. By sitting or standing up straight with your shoulders relaxed, you can breathe more fully and peacefully. Inhale for four seconds and exhale for eight seconds. After about four breaths, you should start to feel significantly more relaxed. As you breathe, concentrate on something uplifting.

Take a walk somewhere, ideally in nature or somewhere with less pollution

Get your posture right - Hunching over and maintaining low power poses lowers testosterone,T3 and increases cortisol

Laughter - People who laugh more tend to have lower cortisol, higher dopamine, stronger immunity and have a better sense of well-being

Lower High Estrogen

Did you know that estrogen is not only the female hormone?

In 1947, endocrinologist Hans Selye discovered that estrogen caused the most severe stress state, shock

Estrogen is the most potent inducer of serotonin and prolactin (both of which slow-down hairgrowth) and can act in a negative feedback loop to lower testosterone levels.

Estrogen is also pro-hairloss. In one study, administering estrogen to rodents caused hair loss, while an anti-estrogen drug renewed hair growth (this absolutely FASCINATED me!)

“Topical treatments with 17-beta-estradiol to the clipped dorsal skin of mice arrested hair follicles in telogen and produced a profound and prolonged inhibition of hair growth while treatment with the biologically inactive stereoisomer, 17-alpha-estradiol, did not inhibit hair growth. Topical treatments with ICI 182,780, a pure estrogen receptor antagonist, caused the hair follicles to exit telogen and enter anagen, thereby initiating hair growth.”

Estrogen and prolactin also suppress thyroid function, thyroid function is needed for normal hair growth.

Research shows that the higher estrogen goes, the more severe effect it has on hair-growth.

And it’s not just natural estrogen that can do it, but also xeno‐estrogenic compounds such as bisphenol A (BPA) in plastics, which can have the same side effects.

Blocking the enzyme aromatase (which converts testosterone to estrogen) is crucial for decreasing estrogen

A few easy and simple ways to block aromatase and lower estrogen:

Eating Pomegranates

Eating White button mushrooms

Vitamin D

Sunlight

Coffee

Vitamin K2

Increase growth hormone (GH) and IGF-1

Low levels of GH or insensitivity to GH can cause hair loss.

For example, Laron syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when mutations in GH receptors prevent the body from producing enough IGF-1.

This can lead to sparse, thin hair and a bald spot which many people are familiar with.

A child with Laron syndrome exhibiting male pattern baldness at an early age due to low IGF-1 levels:

A good IGF-1 range for hair growth is over 150ng/ml and ideally over 200ng/ml.

A few good ways to increase IGF-1 are:

Drinking raw milk

Vitamin D (I personally take 20,000 IU weekly)

Selenium rich foods like brazil nuts

Increase free T3

People with low free T3 (e.g. hypothyroidism) often have hair loss as well, especially shedding and thinning.

This is because T3 improves:

Anabolism (growth of muscle and hair)

Blood flow to provide nutrients to the scalp

Tissue oxygenation so that the scalp doesn't become hypoxic (lack of oxygen, which causes fibrosis)

Inflammation (low T3 leads to higher levels of oxidative stress and tissue damage)

Hormones (lowers high cortisol, estrogen and prolactin)

How do you know your thyroid function is suboptimal?

High cholesterol and LDL

High triglycerides

High morning fasting glucose

Stubborn body fat

Cold hands and feet and cold intolerance

Anxiety

Dry skin and hair

Hair loss

Constipation

Poor sleep

and much more.

Here are a few tips to optimize your thyroid hormone production:

Avoid goitrogenic foods (they inhibit the uptake of iodine by the thyroid), such as cruciferous vegetables such as bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, canola, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, coy sum, collard greens, horseradish, kai-lan, kale, kohlrabi, mizuna, mustard greens, radishes, rapeseed, rapini, rutabagas, and turnips.

Avoid halogens , such as fluoride (found in drinking water, toothpaste and other chemical production), chlorine (found in swimming polls) and bromide (found in baked goodies)

Avoid excess stress (as discussed earlier) . Cortisol lowers thyroid hormone production as well as the conversion of T4 to T3. Cortisol also makes the body resistant to thyroid hormones.

Don’t overtrain . Overreaching with proper deloading is still perfectly fine.

Eat enough calories . A caloric deficit lowers thyroid hormones

Eat enough protein .

Eat lots of nutritious foods. A deficiency in vitamins and minerals (specifically magnesium and selenium) can lower thyroid hormone production.

Lower prolactin

Prolactin is a hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, which shows both hair-growth and sexual inhibitory effects.

There is a strong link between elevated prolactin levels and balding in men. A 2004 study found that men with premature balding have borderline elevated prolactin and that prolactin delays hair regrowth.You want to be under 10ng/ml at least.

The role of prolactin extends beyond just hair though. It’s known to:

Block steroidogenesis, interfering with hormone production.

Inhibit the conversion of testosterone to DHT (dihydrotestosterone) - causing a further rise in estrogen and prolactin

Suppress thyroid function, which can directly impact hair growth and overall metabolism.

Calcium and salt, as well as vitamin E and vitamin D, have been shown to powerfully lower prolactin.

Lower PTH

This is an important hormone, and it's often overlooked in hairloss.

Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) is secreted by the parathyroid gland, which regulates serum calcium levels through its effects on bone, kidney, and intestine. It increases calcium absorption in the gut by activating vitamin D and takes calcium from the bone.

When elevated for too long, PTH can lead to inflammation and can disrupt many bodily processes, contributing to calcification of blood-vessels.

Elevated PTH is also seen in many autoimmune conditions, such as arthritis,psoriasis, eczema, osteoporosis and more.

Research also show that individuals with higher-life stress have higher levels of PTH.

The most effective ways to lower PTH are through increasing dietary calcium intake and vitamin D supplementation

Vitamin D and its influence on calcium cycle and hair growth is closely related.

Increase DHT

DHT is an androgen, produced from testosterone via the 5α-reductase enzyme. It’s 10 times more potent than testosterone.

Studies show no direct correlation between serum DHT levels and hair loss.

In fact sudies show that men with baldness had lower than normal levels of DHT.

DHT, actually plays a crucial role in overall health.

Specifically, DHT protects against the effects of high estrogen prolactin, and cortisol. These hormones, when elevated and unopposed, can contribute to a range of health issues.

This explains why finasteride and other DHT-lowering drugs can cause severe side effects.

Furthermore, DHT being present in the scalp doesn’t mean it causes hairloss - it’s a response to deeper issues like:

Oxidative stress

Inflammation

Chronic scalp tension

Inflammation and scalp tension drive hair-follicle miniaturization - not DHT.

Blocking DHT is not the best solution.

Instead, focus on reducing inflammation and improving scalp circulation.

Increase DHEA

DHEA is a major circulating steroid in humans, with the adrenal glands being the main source of its production (75-90%). The testes, skin, and brain also contribute to DHEA synthesis. Cholesterol serves as the precursor for DHEA, and its production is triggered by ACTH and cAMP.

It is important to note that ACTH and cAMP are also involved in the production of cortisol.

Not many people know this but DHEA is a really important protective hormone and is known as the “fountain of youth”, “the anti-ageing hormone”, to name a few, and should be kept at the high range of normal.

DHEA helps you look younger

DHEA helps you look better

DHEA helps you feel better

DHEA is reduced in various diseases, such as arthritis, IBD, Addison’s disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease allergic rhinitis, urticaria and of course - hairloss

DHEA also helps stimulate collagen production, which helps to reduce wrinkles and prevent hair-loss.

#3 Fix sleeping problems

Sleep is the most important thing you can do for your health, androgens, health, recovery, muscle growth, brain, etc.

Studies shows that accumulative sleep loss, sleeping less than 7 hours per night repeatedly, lowers T3 and increases serotonin and cortisol.

Sleep loss leads to catabolism of the whole body and the tissue that is destroyed first is the brain, kidney, thymus, spleen, adrenals, muscles and bone. Deterioration also happens in the pancreas and liver, which leads to diabetes, liver disease, indigestion, bowel disorders, etc.

To prevent premature-hairloss and castration induced by sleepless nights, we need to maximize sleep duration and quality of those hours spent sleeping.

A few tips to improve sleep are:

Sleep in a completely dark room. Get blackout curtains.

Sleep in a completely quiet room.

Block blue light at night.

Do deep tissue lymphatic massages before bed. Deep tissue massage will activate the parasympathetic nervous system and promote sleep.

Get morning sunlight on your eyeballs (not through glass).

Sleep in a cool room. Body temperature needs to drop for you to sleep peacefully.

Turn all wifi and power off in the house to eliminate EMF and electricity.

Be active during the day. I’ve found that when I sprinkle activity, such as intense rope jumping and long works throughout my day, my energy, focus and sleep is better in every way.

#4 Improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin is a hormone that plays a crucial role in signaling energy intake and boosting T3 production.(you now know how important this hormone is for normal hair-growth) It is essential for transporting glucose into cells, where it is oxidized to generate ATP, which is necessary for thyroid hormones.

Among monosaccharides, glucose has the highest potential to stimulate insulin release, and certain amino acids can also significantly elevate insulin levels. It's important not to consume protein alone (following the 2:1 rule mentioned earlier), as this can lead to hypoglycemia, prompting an increase in glucagon and cortisol to restore blood glucose levels.

While aiming for hyperinsulinemia isn't ideal, it's important to maintain insulin sensitivity to enable insulin's pro-steroidogenic and anabolic effects.

Here are some strategies to enhance insulin sensitivity:

Reduce cortisol levels.

Lower excessive free fatty acids by taking niacinamide - consider using 500 mg of niacinamide with each high-carb meal.

Engage in 30 seconds of high-intensity exercise before your high-carb meal; I prefer doing some running up and down the stairs

Take a 10 to 20-minute walk after meals.

Avoid excessive vegetable and seed oils.

Steer clear of junk food in general.

Aim for adequate sleep.

#5 Get rid of toxins

Toxins in the body will create oxidative stress and inflammation and disrupt proper cellular function as well as hormonal function.

Furthermore, Chemical products, including hand soap, shampoo, shaving cream, aftershave, deodorant, lotion, and others, often contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

There are thousands of these substances, each with the potential to interfere with normal cellular function.

Here are a few alternatives:

A natural bar soap, like coconut oil bar soap, can be used for washing your body and hair, and even for shaving. If you use a shaving brush, you can create a rich lather for shaving.

Castile soap is a versatile option suitable for washing your hands, body, hair, and even laundry.

#6 Don’t hyperventilate

When you hyperventilate, you blow off a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2), which increases lactic acid and cortisol

Having optimal CO2 in your blood allows oxygen to be taken up by cells. Reducing CO2 reduces oxygen uptake into cells, starving the cells. This is known as the Bohr effect.

So what you want to do is focus on nose breathing only and optimize your metabolism (to increase CO2 production). If you feel anxious, focus on deep breaths. Once you have inhaled, hold your breath for a few seconds and then exhale slowly. Do this for about 4-6 times and you’ll feel a lot better.

#7 Reduce inflammation

Any kind of oxidative stress and inflammation will harm and destroy the body over time.

Inflammation increases the release of cortisol.

The most common promotors of inflammation are:

Excess iron and other heavy metals, such as lead,mercury cadmium, copper, etc.

Omega 6 fatty acids

Chronic stress

Sleep apnea

Insulin resistance

Nutritional deficiencies, such as magnesium, zinc, fat-soluble vitamins, etc.

Gut inflammation

The gut can be a huge source of toxins that induce inflammation in the body.

Whether it's caused by an excess of pathogenic bacteria, fungus and/or leaky gut.

Pathogenic bacteria and fungi create toxins that inflame the gut. This leads to leaky gut allowing the toxins to be absorbed into the body and causing inflammation in every organ.

A few ways to improve leaky gut is to:

Drink 1 cup of bone broth or a cup of milk with 1tbsp gelatin x2 daily

Add 1 tsp glutamine with each cup of bone broth

Get enough vitamin D

There you have it, how smart people will fix their hair loss in 2025

By reading to this point, you have proven that you are indeed a “smart” person.

You now know more about hairloss than your doctor.

You can now teach your doctor on the true causes of hairloss.

You can now laugh and smirk when your doctor prescribes you finasteride or even worse..tell you hairloss is “genetic”.

Like everyone else, I was also told that hairloss is simply a “genetic sensitivity to DHT”

I was fed the information from doctors,mainstream media and scientists that solidified that narrow worldview.

I didn’t realise I was being lied to.

A hidden agenda to keep you weak,scared and feeling helpless.

They make you think that there is nothing you can possibly do to prevent hairloss and regrow hair.

We don’t want that.

You can now laugh at them when they tell you the same thing that they had once told me - not long ago.

You can now spread the hidden truth and light amongst the masses in these times of darkness and ignorance.

As you progress through a season of spreading this “hidden” knowledge, confidence and happiness begins to culminate.

This is simply because it is your duty and mission to help others.

You know this deep down.

With great power comes great responsibility.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

