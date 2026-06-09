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Patricia Parsons's avatar
Patricia Parsons
1dEdited

Hi

Did you hear the vitamin D3 has “cholecalciferol “ and it’s a highly potent active ingredient used in many mouse and rat poisons. Also known as Vitamin D3,

, it causes fatal overloads of calcium and phosphorus in the body, leading to severe, acute kidney failure.

I’m not claiming it is I’m just concerned that this is truly a legit claim or not. I believe you need vitamin D and it’s very vital to your health. I get plenty of sun, but I’m scared to take vitamin D3 now because of this.

Can you please help me to understand if this is correct?

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Lost Pilgrims's avatar
Lost Pilgrims
11h

Is there a link to a supplement you would recommend?

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