How to Create Natural T3 Optimization Plan: 8 Key Factors
If you want to improve how attractive you look - increase your thyroid hormone (T3). Thyroid hormone is known as the beauty hormone.
With over 13 articles about ways to boost T3 in this substack, 75-pages of health-optimisation in T3 Optimisation, and 33 evidence-based ways to increase T3 just solely in this one article, it’s normal to get a lot of questions about where exactly should a “natural T3-boosting journey” be started.
The good news is that in order to significantly speed up your natural T3 production, you don’t have to focus on hundreds of specific little things. In fact just focusing on 8 “big variables” is enough to make a MASSIVE difference in your endocrine health.
This post will be very short, as I’m just going to list the eight most important ways to optimize T3-levels, with some additional links to further – more detailed – reading;
Get to (and stay at) 8-14% body fat
Prioritize this level of lean as your first and foremost goal (here’s how to get there).
Fat men have significantly lower testosterone and T3 levels than lean men and vice-versa.
Don’t get too lean though, getting to ‘extremely low’ body fat percentage starts slowing down all reproductive and non-essential functions.
Having high amounts of fat, especially in the mid-section increases the aromatization from testosterone to estrogen which can suppress T3 production..
Fix your underlying micronutrient deficiencies
Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are incredibly prevalent all-around the globe, even in developed countries.
Nearly all of the essential micronutrients are responsible for some bodily mechanism necessary for T3 synthesis.
Normalizing levels of certain micronutrients like zinc and vitamin D can rapidly raise and restore low T3 levels.
Start resistance training
Lifting heavy objects is a really good way to stimulate T3 production
Neuromuscular movement patterns and doing explosive reps can furthermore stimulate T3 production.
Having high amounts of muscle mass is correlated with high T3 levels.
3-4 workouts per week is plenty enough, and yes, overtraining does lower T3 levels so don’t do that.
Consume enough calories
Dieting with crazy calorie deficits and long-term calorie restriction will suppress T3 production.
Short-bouts of overfeeding are associated with higher T3 levels
Losing weight with a calorie deficit of ~15% doesn’t lower T3-levels. Even though its slower than crash dieting, this is ideal.
If you don’t need to lose weight, eating maintenance calories or a slight surplus (if you’re looking to build muscle) is the way to go.
Get your macronutrients on track
First realize that you DON’T want to omit from any macronutrient, be it protein, carbs, or fats. They’re all necessary for T3.
Consume roughly 30% of your daily calories from dietary fat, with most of them coming from SFAs and MUFAs.
Roughly 20% of daily energy should come from protein. Animal sources are hormonally superior to plant-based proteins.
The remaining 50% should be from carbohydrates. Potatoes, white rice, and simple sugars (fruit, honey, fruit juices)
Start sleeping more
Studies shows that accumulative sleep loss, sleeping less than 7 hours per night repeatedly, lowers T3 and increases serotonin and cortisol.
Sleep loss leads to catabolism of the whole body and the tissue that is destroyed first is the brain, kidney, thymus, spleen, adrenals, muscles and bone. Deterioration also happens in the pancreas and liver, which leads to diabetes, liver disease, indigestion, bowel disorders, etc.
Sleep in a completely dark room. Get blackout curtains.
Do deep tissue lymphatic massages before bed. Deep tissue massage will activate the parasympathetic nervous system and promote sleep.
Be active during the day. I’ve found that when I sprinkle activity, such as long walks throughout my day, my energy, focus and sleep is better in every way.
Kill stress
Chronic stress leads to chronically elevated cortisol (stress hormone) levels.
Cortisol is a catabolic hormone that breaks down muscle mass, increases visceral fat accumulation, and suppresses T3.
There are ways to reduce stress and cortisol levels, such as; eating enough carbs, relaxation exercises, and some supplements.
Limit endocrine disruptor exposure
Multiple modern pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides are antithyroid.
Man made chemicals such as phthlates, parabens, and Bisphenol A are potent at reducing T3 levels.
Tap-water contains a wide spectrum of potential endocrine disruptors.
Bottom line: The 8 things above are the “big-hitters”, which when done right will without a shade of doubt significantly increase your T3 production. Of course there are hundreds of more things that help here in the substack and in T3 Optimisation, but before focusing on any minutia, consider getting the “core” stuff right first!
Thank you for reading.
-Moosa