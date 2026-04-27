With over 13 articles about ways to boost T3 in this substack, 75-pages of health-optimisation in T3 Optimisation, and 33 evidence-based ways to increase T3 just solely in this one article, it’s normal to get a lot of questions about where exactly should a “natural T3-boosting journey” be started.

The good news is that in order to significantly speed up your natural T3 production, you don’t have to focus on hundreds of specific little things. In fact just focusing on 8 “big variables” is enough to make a MASSIVE difference in your endocrine health.

This post will be very short, as I’m just going to list the eight most important ways to optimize T3-levels, with some additional links to further – more detailed – reading;

Bottom line: The 8 things above are the “big-hitters”, which when done right will without a shade of doubt significantly increase your T3 production. Of course there are hundreds of more things that help here in the substack and in T3 Optimisation, but before focusing on any minutia, consider getting the “core” stuff right first!

Thank you for reading.

-Moosa