You won’t find rare results in an average lifestyle.

If you feel lost, tired, and can’t focus on making progress toward the life you promised yourself you would live, sometimes the only thing you can do is to flip the switch.

Create a glitch in the matrix.

Become a completely different person.

Change your habits all at once. Remove every distraction from your life.

Welcome to part 2 of our acupressure series, where we'll discuss which acupressure points are beneficial and necessary to increase motivation, drive, creativity, focus, euphoria etc

Welcome to part 2 of our acupressure series, where we’ll discuss which acupressure points are beneficial and necessary to increase motivation, drive, creativity, focus, euphoria etc

Part 1 was about how pressure points can prevent hairloss and regrow hair when activated, so check that out first if you haven’t already.

In this article we’ll discuss

Depression and sadness in chinese medicine

7 ways to maximize dopamine to increase motivation, open-mindedness and happiness

3 herbs to increase dopamine and life enjoyment

5 acupressure points to reduce depression

3 supplements to boost dopamine

Quite a list right? So let’s get into it.

Depression and sadness in chinese medicine

Depressive disorders are mental illnesses that seriously affect public health.

There are approximately 320 million patients with depression worldwide, accounting for 4.4% of the total disease burden.

Depression leads to social and occupational impairment, diminished quality of life and an elevated risk of death by suicide.

It is important to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression so that if you or someone close to you if affected, you will be able to get help. Signs that someone is suffering from depression include:

Changes in weight or appetite

Changes in sleep habits

Drug or alcohol abuse

Difficulty concentrating

Lack of interest in activities

Fatigue, feeling tired all the time

Angry, irritable all the time

Loss of libido

Backache, headache, or digestive problems

In Western medicine, depression is seen mostly as a chemical imbalance affecting hormones and/or neurotransmitters, primarily in the brain (more on this later in the article)

However, Traditional Chinese Medicine takes a holistic view of health that makes it very effective for treating depression.

Going back thousands of years, TCM philosophy has always acknowledged the fundamental connection between mental health and physical health.

According to TCM, depression is caused by stagnation, or blockages in the Qi (life force energy).

One study looked at patients diagnosed with minor depressive episodes and generalized anxiety. Patients who received ten acupuncture treatments showed significant improvement over those who did not.

Depression can make it difficult to take action. Feelings of hopelessness and isolation can cause people to feel that they are beyond help.

But depression is a real and treatable illness and that is exactly why we have a lot to talk about, so I hope you’re here for the journey.

If you want to completely change the direction of your life, read on.

7 ways to maximize dopamine to increase motivation, open-mindedness and happiness.

GABA and dopamine inhibit the ACTH-glucccorticoid system, and shift the steroid balance toward the protective anti-glucocorticoids, progesterone, testosterone, pregnenolone, and DHEA. —Dr Ray Peat, PhD

Low dopamine signaling is associated with low motivation, low libido and sexual dysfunction, anhedonia, no creativity, less desire for life, etc.

Although these are “suggestions”, I highly recommend doing them on a daily basis or at least a weekly basis, to continually reap the benefits.

Sometimes these activities have accumulative effects, so you truly reap their benefits when done daily.

1) Sunlight

Sunshine exposure modulates and enhances the dopaminergic system as a whole and can increase striatal D2 and D3 dopamine receptor availability.

Getting out in the morning is one of the best things you can do to boost your dopamine and set your mood for the day.

2) Walking

Exercise resulted in increased urine dopamine, increased striatal dopamine D2/D3 receptor availability (the part of the brain involved in multiple aspects of cognition, including both motor and action planning, decision-making, motivation, reinforcement, and reward perception), increased dopamine release in the caudate nucleus, dopamine release in the ventromedial striatum, and increased blood plasma dopamine.

Exercise also increases BDNF which also upregulates dopamine receptors.

3) Environmental enrichment

Stress is known to initially release dopamine, which, after chronic stress, becomes desensitized. People that suffer from depression also frequently suffer from anhedonia.

Anhedonia is a result of low dopamine or low dopamine sensitivity (decreased dopamine receptor expression and affinity to dopamine).

Indirectly stress decreases dopamine receptors. So anything that can help to manage stress should be able to upregulate (restore) dopamine receptor expression.

Environmental enrichment (e.g. forest bathing) is a great way to decrease stress, resensitize the cortisol receptor (to restore proper negative feedback) and upregulate the dopamine receptors.

Keep in mind that any kind of routine can become boring. If you walk the same route every day, it will likely be less stress-relieving compared to walking a different route.

Try something new every once in a while. Try a new food dish, a new kind of fruit, a new sport, a new activity (rollerblading with the cats), travel, explore, etc.

4) Manage stress

As mentioned above, managing stress via environmental enrichment, for example, is a great way to lower stress and resensitize dopamine receptors.

Other activities that can help to reduce stress are:

Doing some very intense activities (boxing bag, cycling as hard as you can, trick jump rope, sprinting, etc.)

Hanging with upbeat friends and perhaps going and doing a fun activity with them.

Stop being busy. For example, when stressed on unsure, we often engage in a useless time-wasting, stress-inducing loop, like checking emails, checking messages, checking stats, etc, etc. Being busy vs productive.

Smiling.

Resolving conflict.

In all honesty, I wouldn’t overcomplicate this or even worry about it. Your life will take shape as you start lowering stress. We could even say that health is low stress, so we need to get that right.

This article on the complete guide to lower cortisol and live life on cloud nine may help.

5) Laugh

Laughter is always good medicine. Laughter is a positive sensation, and seems to be a useful and healthy way to overcome stress. People who laugh more tend to have lower cortisol, higher dopamine, stronger immunity and have a better sense of well-being

So remember to laugh more and stress less.

6) Drink coffee

Caffeine enhances dopamine signaling in the brain, which it does predominantly by antagonizing adenosine A2A receptors (A2AR). A dose of 300mg caffeine significantly increases the availability of D2/D3 receptors in putamen and ventral striatum areas of the brain and is associated with increased alertness, Caffeine doesn’t directly increase dopamine but increases dopamine sensitivity by increasing dopamine receptors.

7) Clean the gut

Gut bacteria is a major source of neurotransmitters. Different strains create different neurotransmitters, which include serotonin, acetycholine, dopamine, histamine & GABA.

The problem comes in when there is an excess of pathological bacteria that produces toxins (endotoxins) and an excess of the neurotransmitters you don’t want, such as serotonin, histamine and noradrenaline.

There are two main strategies to go about this.

One is to reduce excess gut bacteria with natural anti-bacterial substances, such as oregano-, cinnamon- and/or thyme oil, bitter melon, activated charcoal with coconut oil and apple cider vinegar, etc.

The other way to go about this is to modulate the bacteria with healthy food, such as cocoa powder, modified citrus pectin, pomegranate peel extra, dark and colorful fruits and vegetables (those that don’t give you digestive issues in the process).

Both methods are very effective and should be done simultaneously for the best effect.

However, you can create a gut reset plan if you’d like.

3 herbs to increase dopamine and life enjoyment

1) Mucuna Pruriens

Mucuna Pruriens contains L-Dopa, which is directly converted to dopamine. The problem with l-dopa, is that it’s rather rapidly metabolized so the effect is mostly short term, maybe around 3-8 hours depending on how fast your body metabolizes it.

2) Catuaba bark extract

This Brazilian medicinal plant has antidepressant-like effects by increasing dopamine

3) Forskolin

Forskolin is able to stimulate dopamine formation from tyrosine via tyrosine hydroxylase and also via potassium-evoked stimulation. Forskolin also increases dopamine receptors as well as their sensitivity. Combining forskolin with artichoke extract makes for a very good nootropic.

5 acupressure points to reduce depression

There are multiple scientific papers that have shown that acupuncture helps in the recovery of depression.

The effects of how Acupuncture can help with Depression can be described from a Western Medicine point of view and Traditional Chinese Medicine point of view:

How Acupuncture works for Depression from a Western Medicine perspective:

For depression, there is a pathophysiology theory that states that this condition is related to glutamate dysregulation.

This dysregulation is marked by a high rate of glutamate release and increased expression of glutamate receptors and glutamate transporters in the central nervous system.

Acupuncture stimulation is able to regulate and modulate glutamate receptors, which supports how Acupuncture can help to treat Depression through intervening the dysregulated glutamate system.

How Acupuncture works for Depression from a Traditional Chinese Medicine perspective:

Acupuncture works by stimulating the acupoints as a formula suitable to the differential diagnoses made for depression.

Nonetheless, as mentioned above, the main organ out of balance with depression is the Liver. The secondary organs affected are mainly Spleen and Heart.

The acupoints that will help with depression are to help with enhancing Liver Qi circulation, Heart nourishment and Spleen invigorating:

1) Pericardium 6

(PC 6 ) is an acupoint that can help to open the chest, regulate Heart Qi and Blood, calms the mind, harmonizes Stomach Qi and improve general body circulation and the clearance of dampness.

Directions: Press on this point for 1 to 3 minutes everyday or whenever one feels low in mood or in lack.

2) Liver 3

Liver 3 is located On the dorsum of the foot, in the hollow distal to the junction of the first and second metatarsal bones.

If I had to give Liver 3 a nickname it would be the “Cranky, Irritability, Anger Relieving Point!”

This point is by far the best point for calming emotions related to anger and irritability.

In Chinese Medicine the Liver channel is responsible for moving energy all directions (as we have discussed prior).

When energy gets “stuck” in the Liver channel it then EXPLODES and leads to symptoms such as anger, depression, irritability, PMS, IBS, twitching eyes, and a throbbing headache.

You can stimulate this point by gently massaging it directly for 30 seconds or until you are inspired to take a deep breath.

Who doesn’t love a foot rub, right?

3) Heart 7

It is located on the crease of your inner wrist towards the ulnar (pinky finger) side. Feel for a hollow place at the base of the pisiform bone.

HT7 is often used to strengthen the heart and nourish qi and blood. This pressure point is also known to quietend the mind. It helps with sleep disturbances and emotional stress, releases tightness in the chest and even aids with heart palpitations.

Press and rub on this point for 30-60 seconds whenever one feels low in mood or esteem.

4) CONCEPTION VESSEL 17 (REN 17) “CHEST CENTER”

Ren 17 (as you can see above) is at the center of your chest, midway between the nipples/center of your sternum.

This acupressure point is also known as the ‘influential point of Qi’ (or energy) which this point helps regulate. Qi often gets stuck (or stagnant) with excess stress and imbalances in life. This point helps to relax your chest and release your diaphragm.

Directions: Press on this point with moderate intensity for 30-60 seconds whenever one feels low in mood.

5) YIN TANG

This pressure point calms the mind and takes the edge off emotional restlessness and depression. It’s also known to promote a deep relaxation and even helps with insomnia! It is also great at relieving headaches and helps to clear nasal congestion or a runny nose.

Massage in a circular motion for 30-60 seconds.

That’s how you stand out in a world of sympathetically dominant people.

Yes, it takes time and effort to massage.

But the end result is so worth it.

3 supplements to boost dopamine

Okay, this is getting long so I’m going to speed things up.

And I have an entire guide on lowering prolactin here... so don’t want to be redundant. (Prolactin reduces dopamine synthesis, leading to low dopamine symptoms, such as low motivation, drive, focus, etc)

1) Glycine

Glycine binds to its receptors and increases dopamine in the nucleus accumben. Glycine is also a GABA agonist and increases relaxation, calmness, yet not sedative. Use 5g on a daily basis.

2) Theanine

Theanine (gamma-glutamylethylamide) is one of the major amino acid components in green tea and can pass through the blood-brain barrier. Theanine potently lowers cortisol, is anti-anxiety and panic, which makes it a powerful adaptogen. It also increases dopamine. “Co-injection of glycine receptor antagonist, strychnine, reduced theanine-induced changes in dopamine.” In other words, theanine increases dopamine similar to glycine, by activating the NMDA receptor

3) Vitamin C

Vitamin C upregulates tyrosine hydroxylase, which is the rate-limiting enzyme of dopamine biosynthesis, thus leading to more dopamine production. Vitamin C also protects dopamine neurons from oxidative stress and therefore their survival during toxic or harmful situations.

Stay tuned for part 3 of this series, which will be about activating acupressure points to reduce symptoms of anxiety (always fearful, nervous, anxious etc) and more

That’s it for this letter.

Thank you for reading.

– Moosa

First, if you made it this far, I like you. You read long things.

If you want to support this letter, consider joining the paid tier. I have everything from a full course on how to start solving erectile dysfunction to supplements to reset your ADHD to destressing strategies I use when I can’t generate ideas.

