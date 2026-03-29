Sleep, glorious sleep!

Who here has a love-hate relationship with sleep?

You’d love to get some sleep, but you hate the quality of your sleep.

You might struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep, or experience light unrefreshing sleep.

What we want is deep refreshing rejuvenating sleep that feels like a clear crisp morning breeze brushing against our face. That would make you very happy and content wouldn’t it?

I want to discuss with you how to achieve that high quality of sleep.

You will spend roughly a third of your entire life asleep.

Most people treat sleep as wasted time.

Those people are dying faster than they need to.

Literally.

Chronic sleep deprivation accelerates cellular aging, shrinks your hippocampus, wrecks your testosterone and T3, tanks your immune system, and increases all-cause mortality risk by up to 45%.

Poor sleep quality also causes beta-amyloid plaques to accumulate in the brain (the same plaques associated with alzheimer’s.)

In this guide, I want to elaborate on how sleep works, the hormones and neurotransmitters involved in sleep, devices you can use to improve sleep and lastly, a few supplements you can try out.

At the end, I’ll also discuss a little about sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome so hang in there.

most people aren’t ready to actually implement this stuff.

if you are, the door’s open.

upgrade and jump in.

How sleep cycles work

"Those who think they have no time for healthy living will sooner or later have to find time for illness." - Edward Stanley

Most people think sleep is just the brain going quiet.

It’s the opposite.

Sleep is one of the most neurologically active states your brain enters.

There are two main stages of sleep, REM (rapid eye movement) and non-REM (NREM) sleep. NREM consists of 3 stages, each with increasing “intensity” or depth so to speak.