HSMOM
1d

If you have the gut bacteria, pomegranate contains polyphenols (ellagitannins) that are converted by gut bacteria into urolithin A (UA), a potent metabolite shown to improve mitochondrial health and muscle function. :)

Reply
Neural Foundry
1d

Fantastic breakdown. The 35% arterial plaque reduction over 3 years is absolutley wild when you think about how much effort and risk goes into statins for way smaller gains. I had no idea about the nitric oxide protection mechanism on top of the increased production, thats a double benefit most people miss. Tried the smoothie recipe last month and its now my go-to for pre-workout energy without the jittery feeling from caffiene.

Reply
Share
