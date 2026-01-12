The pomegranate (Punica grantum) is an antioxidant-rich fruit with small red edible seeds.

It originates from the Mediterranean region, but nowadays, the use of this delicious fruit has spread around the globe.

Due to the many claims made about the possible health benefits, pomegranate is in high demand in the United States, which is why some of the largest growing fields of pomegranate can be found in California and Arizona.

It’s somewhat of a hassle to consume the whole fruit, which is why a much more popular way to use it is in the form of pomegranate juice. Perhaps the most known one of these is the POM brand.

Most people are missing out on the plethora of life changing benefits that come from pomegranates.

In this article, I want to share with you seven of the most impressive science-backed benefits of pomegranates that doctors will rarely tell you unless they are willing to get fired.

Lastly, at the very end of this article, I’ll give you a few simple and easy ways to incorporate pomegranates into your daily diet.

Let’s dive in.

7 Surprising Pomegranate Benefits

Some of the primary benefits of pomegranates lie in their ability to reduce blood pressure, clear out arterial plaque, and improve erection quality.

There’s a multi-factor reason to why it works so well to benefit the cardiovascular system.

1) Improves memory

Research into how pomegranates and their juice may affect cognitive function is still in the early stages.

One small trial asked participants with mild age-associated memory complaints to drink 225ml of pomegranate juice daily, and found an improvement in verbal and visual tasks after four weeks.

“Our data suggest that the antioxidant properties of pomegranate produce increased task related cerebral blood flow, with lateralized effects for verbal versus visual memory challenge, which in turn increased cerebral blood flow facilitates memory performance.”

Other research has suggested that pomegranate juice may have cognitive benefits in mice.

“PJ-treated mice learned water maze tasks more quickly and swam faster than controls. Mice treated with PJ had significantly less (approximately 50%) accumulation of soluble Abeta42 and amyloid deposition in the hippocampus as compared to control mice.”

Yes, you can improve cognition with diet.

You’ll be surprised that, as you diet improves, your mind will automatically start to connect certain insights to your vision, deepening how fast you learn and remember concepts.

This is your chance to use diet in a way that helps you learn fast.

Most people grow up thinking they are “dumb” or “un-intelligent” because that’s how they were labelled in school.

They don’t know that they can improve their cognition with diet.

They don’t know that they can improve their memory with diet.

They don’t know any other way.

2) Packed with antioxidants

Pomegranates contain a powerful dietary antioxidant by the name of punicalagin (which is responsible for more than 50% of the antioxidant potency), the fruit also stimulates the production of natural antioxidants produced by the body, such as; glutathione, glutathione-peroxidase, and catalase.

Knowing this, it’s no surprise that pomegranate juice has been found to have far greater antioxidant activity and antioxidant capacity than grapes, blueberry juice, black cherry juice, cranberry juice, or acai berry juice

3) Improves Erectile Quality

The antioxidants are just part of the reason why pomegranates are a supreme food for blood flow and erection quality, as it has also been found that consumption of pomegranate juice can greatly increase the enzyme system (eNOS) that produces the body’s primary vasodilator; nitric oxide (NO), and the fruit can even protect the nitric oxide molecules from degradation, enhancing its biological action.

Like this isn’t enough, the fruit is also a rich source of dietary nitrate, which gets converted into nitric oxide by the actions of tongue and gut bacteria.

Increased nitric oxide production has been shown time and time again to improve erectile quality and drop blood pressure by dilating the blood vessels and improving the flexibility of the endothelium, aka. an interior surface of the blood vessels.

Since pomegranate is among the best possible natural methods to increase and protect nitric oxide, it’s no surprise that consumption of the fruit results in reduced blood pressure, enhanced circulation, improved cardiovascular health, and improvements in men with erectile dysfunction.

On top of all the above, one long-term study had the subjects drinking 50ml of pomegranate juice per day for 1-3 years, and noted a staggering 30% reduction in arterial plaque, with improved antioxidant status, reduced blood pressure, and significantly lowered rate of LDL cholesterol oxidation.

You don’t need viagra or beta blockers. You need to eat pomegranates.

You will feel better with the latter - no doubt about it.

It’s not about adding medication to medication.

It’s about changing your diet.

4) Pomegranates and Testosterone

It’s easy to postulate that pomegranates are one of the foods that boost testosterone levels naturally.

We already know that the consumption of the fruit increases the bodily antioxidant status, and research has shown quite clearly that raising the antioxidant activity in the testes results in the improved production of testosterone.

Pomegranates contain small amounts of weak phytoestrogens (which sadly scare some men away from the great benefits of the fruit), but it’s crucial to know that pomegranates are also a source for several potent anti-estrogenic compounds.

Pomegranate juice polyphenols can inhibit aromatase and increase testosterone by protecting it from oxidative stress.

When tested in rats, pomegranate extract greatly reduced testicular oxidative stress, improved sperm quality, and raised testosterone levels by 22%. In humans, a study of 60 volunteers noted that 2 weeks of pomegranate juice consumption resulted in significantly lowered blood pressure and a nice 24% average increase in free-testosterone levels.

Nutrition is a big part of natural testosterone optimization, and there aren’t many better foods that could directly help raise the levels of free-T than some good organic pomegranate juice

As a bonus, pomegranate extract also inhibits the binding of estradiol to the estrogen receptors and directly binds to the estrogen receptor itself to down-regulate the transcription of the estrogen-responsive reporter gene.

5) Source of vitamin C

“Pomegranate arils are a good source of vitamin C per half cup serving,” says Moon. That half cup provides around 9 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C, which is about 10% of our DV of the important micronutrient for adults.

Most animals can produce their own vitamin C, but humans cannot, making it a dietary necessity for us

Vitamin C is an antioxidant itself, which helps keep other antioxidants working well throughout the body. The vitamin is a key player in several essential body processes, like protein metabolism, collagen synthesis and neurotransmitter production.

It also aids in immune system function and helps non-heme iron (found in plant-based sources of iron) absorption.

I love pomegranates.

6) Anti-cancer properties

Research has found that compounds in pomegranate have anti-cancer properties.

Pomegranate possesses antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, anti-angiogenic, anti-invasive, and anti-metastatic properties, and induces apoptosis. It also down-regulates various signaling pathways such as NF-κB, PI3K/AKT/mTOR, and Wnt, and down-regulates the expression of genes that are responsible in cancer development, such as anti-apoptotic genes, MMPs, VEGF, c-met, cyclins, Cdks, and pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, inclusion of the fruit in one's diet would assist in a healthy life protected from cancer and also act as an effective chemotherapeutic with no toxic side effects.

Notice how the study said pomegranate acts as an effective chemotherapeutic with no toxic side effects.

Why don’t doctors prescribe natural remedies like pomegranates for cancer treatment instead of jumping straight to toxic chemotherapy that harms us?

It angers me.

It blows my mind.

I hope your mind is blown too. It’s honestly unbelievable.

You must spread the word to the general population, If you really think about it, it is your mission to do so.

It is selfish if you don’t.

True knowledge helps people grow, evolve, and expand their sense of self.

Do not deprive your loved ones of this powerful knowledge for another day.

Let the healing begin.

Without further rumbling, back to the topic of this article.

Animal research has also found that pomegranate helps slow tumor growth in the early stages of liver cancer.

Plus, according to older research, pomegranate extract may be beneficial for prostate cancer.

7) Supports hair growth

The antioxidants found in pomegranate oil offer an exquisite shield of protection against the damaging effects of oxidative stress and prevent the accumulation of dirt on the scalp.

The scalp faces a number of challenges for blood flow:

Constantly fighting gravity because of upright posture

The hair follicle is a metabolically demanding organ, with one of the highest rates of cell division and protein synthesis of any tissue requiring lots of energy.

A lack of significant musculature to help pump blood

Relatively few blood vessels

Subject to near constant tension from balancing the skull and scalp tension

Studies have also found that there is a reduction in blood flow in early hair loss.

Through stimulation, pomegranates improves blood flow to the scalp, thus promoting stronger, healthier hair growth.

That’s why I recommend increasing scalp blood-flow every day. That’s why I created Rapid Regrowth Formula.

That’s how you regrow you hair. As a bonus, by eating your daily pomegranate, you lower cortisol, prolactin and estrogen which prevents the blockage of proper thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation - further supporting your hair, which is great.

With that said, how do you actually incorporate pomegranates into your diet?

How To Incorporate Pomegranates Into Your Diet

1) Pomegranate Smoothie

Ingredients you’ll need:

1 pomegranate

1 beetroot

2 carrots (cut)

2 tangerines

1 apple

1 small piece ginger

Add 6-7 small pieces of mint

Add lemon to taste

200ml water (add more water if need be)

Put these into a blender, filter through a sieve then you drink until your heart’s content.

Yes, I absolutely love to drink this beautiful smoothie.

When you get stuck with life, you can always just drink this smoothie to allow you to solve life’s problems with abundant energy.

From a state of higher consciousness.

Try it out.

2) Pomegranate gummies

I recommend making pomegranate and honey gelatin gummies as a fun little treat to nourish the gut, support fertility, and improve energy levels :)



Using fresh juice is even better.



Recipe: (this makes thick gummies)



- Bloom 90g of gelatin into 32oz of pomegranate juice and let sit for 15min or until fully bloomed

- Dissolve gelatin fully on low heat

- Once gelatin is dissolved, add 1/4c - 1/2c honey (optional)

- Let cool and add to moulds or dish of choice

- Refrigerate until hardened

- Enjoy :) - Melanie on X

3) Eat pomegranate as a snack

Step 1: Pick a pomegranate

Step 2: Cut the pomegranate in half

Step 3: Cut each half in half again

Step 4: Pop out the seeds

Step 5: Continue with the remaining three pomegranate quarters.

Step 6: Remove the pith

Step 7: Drain the seeds and enjoy!

Conclusion

There are some legitimate reasons to call pomegranate a superfood, as research has shown the fruit to;

Increase and protect nitric oxide molecules.

Reduce blood pressure and boost circulation.

Clear arterial plaque and reduce LDL-oxidation.

Increase free-testosterone levels and sperm quality.

lower cortisol, prolactin and estrogen which prevents the blockage of proper thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation - supporting hair growth

What more could we even demand from simple fruit? Sure it’s pretty expensive compared to some other fruits, but I’d argue that it’s certainly worth every penny health-wise. Besides, you don’t need to drink much to see the benefits, even 50ml/day could be enough.

I hope this was helpful.

Thank you for reading.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

