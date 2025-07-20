Discussion about this post

Stuart Hutt
Jul 20

There was an omission that I think is critical: Iodine is required in the thyroid to convert T4 to T3 the active hormone. The conversion also requires selenium, zinc, iron, progesterone, cortisol and glutathione. If you are deficient in any of these it will make a fake hormone reverse T3 which is not useful. Another problem are the halogens that restrict iodine; fluoride, bromide and chlorine. Bromide is in flour (in the USA), clothing automobiles, textiles, soft drinks etc. Fluoride is the worst since it displaces iodine from T4. T4 is a protein called tyrosine surrounded by 4 iodine atoms. Fluoride will displace the 4 iodine atoms and will be a T4 with fluoride which can’t be used and can’t be recognized in a blood test. Unless someone is an iodine proficient practitioner they have no clue and will do a standard thyroid panel which is insufficient.

Iodine/iodide is required for:

1) every cell in our body and is a front line of defense of our immune system.

2) required to make thyroid hormones for our cellular metabolism. By adding synthetic T4/T3 doesn't solve the thyroid issue or help with the immune system and cellular secretion.

3) necessary for cellular secretion. Iodine is stored in the thyroid, salivary glands, breasts/lymph nodes, pancreas, ovaries, prostate etc. If there is a deficiency there will be blockages and cysts/polyps/masses may occur.

Seek out a iodine proficient professional at Hakala Labs and Lynne Farrow’s website. Dr David Brownstein/Dr Jorge Flechas YT videos. Lynne Farrow book The Iodine Crisis and Dr Jerry Tennant book Healing is Voltage, The Handbook. Every woman I know is suffering from either goiter, hair loss, not sweating/sweating too much, gaining/loosing weight, formation of cysts, etc. Of Dr David Brownstein’s 8,000 patients over 95% were deficient. I am not a doctor or health care professional but something is very wrong when MD’s are not picking this up. As for me, I have started a high dose Lugols Iodine protocol with a few Herxheimer reactions as my body detoxes.

