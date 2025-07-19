Histamine intolerance is one of medicine’s grand mysteries.It’s etiology is not known, and patients afflicted are rarely documented to recover from their ailment. Its diffuse presentation includes many symptoms, which implies that excessive histamine is actually an “umbrella diagnosis” for several underlying problems.

If you’re reading this article, you either ahave:

Symptoms of high histamine

Identified high histamine on a blood test

Or both

I’m going to show you exactly how to lower histamine to get rid of these symptoms

Get to know histamine real quick

Histamine is a compound secreted by mast cells in small amounts under normal conditions but can be significantly increased due to various reasons.

The normal range for histamine is 1 to 10 ng/mL and anything above 25ng/mL is considered histaminemia

The half-life of histamine is about 1-2 minutes, so if you block its synthesis, you can drop it rather quickly.

Let’s discuss some side effects of chronically elevated histamine.

What is a high histamine level

The optimal level for histamine is at 3ng/ml or less. The most common symptoms of higher histamine are headaches/migraines, weakness, no/low motivation and drive and poor mood.

High histamine level symptoms

Most common side effects.



Histamine:

Promotes Nausea

Promotes chronic bloating and gut pain

Contributes to Hair loss (Antihistamines regrow hair, treat male pattern baldness.)

Promotes Insomnia (1)

Increases Restlessness

Promotes Migraines (2)

Stimulates lots of saliva, tears and mucus

Lesser known side effects of histamine

Promotes water retention due to aldosterone secretion

Decrease pain tolerance (3)

Makes you more sensitive to heat

An acute increase in histamine, induced by an allergy for example, is much less harmful, or might even be beneficial, compared to chronic elevation.

What causes histamine to be high

Things that stimulate histamine release include:

Serotonin

95% of serotonin is created in the gut and every kind of gut irritation increases serotonin production.

Any SSRI or serotonin reuptake inhibitor drug will increase serotonin. High histamine and sexual dysfunction are common side effects of SSRIs and even certain serotonergic herbs.

Thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) (subclinical hypothyroidism)

TRH is released from the hypothalamus which stimulates the pituitary to release TSH. If your TSH is over 2, your TRH will likely be elevated as well, which leads to high histamine. (Subclinical) Hypothyroidism is a common cause of elevated histamine. Sources: 4 , 5

Vaso-intestinal peptide

It increases with gut inflammation and a low-sodium diet (6).

Angiotensin 2

Losartan, an angiotensin 2 receptor blocker (used for hypertension) has been shown to inhibit the increase in histamine.

Let me start by giving you the best strategies that you can do to lower histamine for good. If you just take supplements, but not fix the root cause, histamine will always rebound. So here is what you do.