The most important organ for longevity - the gut!

Yes, this one organ has the final say. If you treat it badly, it’s going to make your life miserable. So treat is with respect.

Probably one of the biggest reasons why gut health is involved with aging is because it’s the biggest area that’s exposed to such a condensed source of toxins. The intestine needs to keep the toxins out, but if gut integrity starts to suffer, so does health.

So it’s not really gut health that deteriorates specifically with aging, as most young people nowadays also have gut issues. And it’s easy to get gut issues.

Stress, low blood sugar, poor sleep, poor diets, the consumption of allergenic food components, etc., can also damage the gut, enhance the absorption of toxins in the gut and contribute to disease and aging.

It’s actually a silent pandemic. About 90% of the people I talk with have gut issues. They want to optimize their thyroid, mood and health, but never connected gut issues with their symptoms (hairloss,fatigue,moodswings etc). It’s impossible to have optimal health and high thyroid “symptoms” if you have gut issues (even if it’s not obvious).

The gut is responsible for proper digestion and extraction of nutrients that we need for survival, growth and regeneration.When the intestine is damaged by oxidative stress and inflammation, we start to develop vitamin and mineral and even amino acid deficiencies. Micronutrient deficiencies will dramatically reduce quality of life and health.

You might have heard about the gut-brain axis. Well, there is a gut-everything in the body axis. When there is inflammation in the gut, every organ in the body can suffer - Endotoxins and serotonin from the gut inhibit and inflame all other organs, including the thyroid and brain. This is why the physician Hippocrates said thousands of years ago that "All disease begins in the gut".

With aging, stress and energy disruptors (EMF, toxin metals, nutrient deficiencies, poor sleep, etc.) accumulate and cellular function decreases. As this happens, our transit slows down, pathogenic bacteria, fungus and parasites increase, our guts become leaky and this is when our health starts to deteriorate.

Removing the stressors and optimizing cellular function can help to prevent the accumulation of gut pathogens, prevent leaky gut and subsequent inflammation.

In this guide, I’ll discuss how to do exactly that in the following sections:

Reduce intestinal inflammation

Heal leaky gut

Improve digestion and stomach acid levels

Increase transit time

Energize the intestine (Gut healing/energizing stack)

Kill pathogens in the gut

Lower endotoxins

A stack that I would use if I had gut issues

With that, let's begin: