vitamin E is a blanket term for a group of compounds called tocopherols and tocotrienols. These compounds occur naturally in various foods and are stored within the human body.

It is a fat-soluble vitamin that is very important in thyroidogenesis, and at the same time, it keeps unwanted hormones such as prolactin and estrogen low. It also plays a vital part in making intense exercise possible as well as developing the muscles you want.

Vitamin E accumulates in endocrine organs where it protects against inflammation and enhances its action.

The pituitary gland, kidney, and liver size are significantly decreased in vit E deficient animals.

This can have implications on a variety of organs – including some of our tiniest organs: hair follicles. And this is where a possible connection between vitamin E and hair health begins.

It also has powerful antioxidant properties that boost immunity and are effective against cancer, aging, arthritis and cataracts. It protects cells, glands (thyroid, gonads, adrenals, pituitary, hypothalamus) and organs (such as the brain, etc) from oxidative damage. It also has neuroprotective benefits.

It’s now shown that up to 93% of adults are deficient in this vitamin.

There are 8 different types of vitamin E namely alpha (α), beta (β), gamma (γ) and delta (δ)-tocopherols (TP) and alpha, beta, gamma and delta-tocotrienols (T3); all of them are referred to as vitamin E. The TPs are the saturated form and the T3s are the unsaturated form.

Tocotrienols exhibit antioxidant, antiproliferative, anti-survival (tumor and cancer cells), pro-apoptotic (cell death of tumors and cancer cells), anti-angiogenic, and anti-inflammatory activities. Tocotrienols have been found to exhibit superior antioxidant activity over tocopherols.

However, the body prefers alpha-tocopherol above the rest, as the other forms are excreted at higher levels through the urine. This doesn’t mean the other forms are not important, the body’s need for them is just smaller. However, your body does need all 8 of them.

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Vitamin E Supplementation Guide

“By helping with cell regeneration, Vitamin E keeps the skin looking youthful and vibrant. It also aids in retaining moisture, which is key for preventing aging skin and maintaining skin elasticity.”

Vitamin E was initially discovered in 1938 as a “fertility factor”.

As vitamin E is an antioxidant, it lowers oxidative stress (caused by free radicals) and therefore impacts hormones (T3 and T4) levels positively, by protecting them.

What I’ll be covering in this guide:

Vitamin E and testosterone levels

Vitamin E and prolactin

Vitamin E and estrogen

Vitamin E For Hair Loss: Fact Versus Fiction (Tocopherols & Tocotrienols)

Five Foods (low in PUFA) High in Vitamin E to Support T3 Production

Supplements and dosing

Frequently Asked Questions

I visualize this vitamin as if it coats everything, keeping it in a sphere, optimizing what’s inside the sphere and just keeping everything running perfectly and smoothly.

Let’s dive in.