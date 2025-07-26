Men shouldn’t have high estrogen and let me show you how to lower it.

High estrogen can be embarrassing as it manifests in a few physical symptoms, such as poofy nipples and/or gyno, low libido, and mood disorders.

A few other symptoms include:

Low testosterone

Low DHT – thus low confidence and reduce “manly” feeling.

Mood disorders – such as aggression, mood swings, irritation, depression, etc.

Reduced dopamine, which leads to anhedonia, lack of motivation, drive and enjoyment

Low libido

Elevated serum calcium

Digestive issues

Erectile Dysfunction

Skin issues

Balding

Poofy nipples

Elevated serotonin and the related mood disorders that come with it

“All of the unpleasant consequences of estrogen excess happen to resemble some of the events of aging.”

Estrogen is a brake on your life, so let’s lower it.

Let’s dive in!

#1 Keep parathyroid hormone (PTH) in check

PTH increases prolactin and prolactin, in turn, increases estrogen. Make sure you’re consuming enough of the following to keep PTH in check:

Vitamin D – sunlight is best, but supplements are a great help if you don’t get lots of sun exposure. (I personally take 20,000IU weekly)

Calcium

Zinc

Magnesium (I talk more about magnesium later in this article)

#2 Keep prolactin in check.

Prolactin promotes the release of estrogen. Lower prolactin, by doing the following:

Take dopaminergic herbs, such as Mucuna Pruriens, L-Dopa, Caffeine (200mg 2-3 times a day).

Avoid Masturbation (if you get the urge to masturbate, go for a quick walk outdoors instead)

Glycine (5g a day)

Zinc

Avoid endocrine disruptors, found in drinking water, cosmetic products, plastics, red food colorants, mold, etc.

#3 Lower stress

Stress is incredibly common these days and seems almost impossible to avoid apart from moving to the forest and staying out of society. But that is definitely not a practical option for most of us, or not that we even want to do that, so we have to look at other options to keep stress at bay.

Stress also lowers testosterone production and increases estrogen. A few tips to manage stress:

Breathe deep and slow. My favorite method is 4 seconds in, 7 second hold, 8 second exhale.

Take a stroll in nature

Have some carbs, such as fruit, dried fruit, milk, honey, etc.

Think of something funny or try to see the funny in the situation. If it seems impossible, try harder. Something you can do in a negative situation is to think: “Let’s just laugh at that.” and then laugh out loud at it.

Spend time with all the good friends you have, but don’t use it as a scapegoat.

Earth/grounding (walking on grass barefoot)

Stop what you’re thinking of at the moment that is stressing you out and focus on nature or the environment around you.

Use adaptogens such as aspirin and Tribulus Terrestris, both of which can reduce the stress-induced increase in prolactin & estrogen

#4 Boost dopamine

Dopamine is the main prolactin and estrogen antagonist. Here are a few tips to boost it:

Get sunlight in the morning and during the day is one of the best ways

Relax more often

Go explore

Be outside and move more

Laugh

Take a cold shower – only if you don’t have a slow metabolism

Certain herbs/supplements, such as Catuaba bark extract , Tribulus Terrestris, Bromantane Mucuna Pruriens

Avoid being up at night – only sunlight and other very bright light sources increase dopamine.

#5 Avoid and remove cellular/mitochondrial disruptors

Poor cellular health leads to an increase in estrogen. Avoid the following:

EMF – EMF increases intracellular calcium and this disrupts cellular function.

Stress

Polyunsaturated fats found in canola, help, soy, peanut, almond, sunflower, safflower, mayonnaise, fried food, etc.

Toxic heavy metals – most common sources found in water pipes, paint, industrial dust, large fish, air pollution if near a factory or mine, etc.

#6 Increase DHT

DHT, the most androgenic, manly hormone, is really protective against excess estrogen and is able to lower estrogen. Increase DHT, by doing or using the following:

Exercise heavy and explosively

Caffeine

DHEA (not many people know about this one)

Tongkat Ali

Androsterone

Butea Superba

Creatine

#7 Increase carbon dioxide production

Carbon dioxide is a direct antagonist of serotonin and once CO2 production drops, serotonin and estrogen increases. To increase CO2, use:

Half to full tablespoon sodium bicarbonate daily

500mg vitamin B1 in the morning

Eat a high carb diet. Carbs create more CO2 than fats

Nose breathe only. If stressed, do the 4-7-8 breathing. After about four breaths, you should start to feel significantly more relaxed. As you breathe, concentrate on something uplifting. You will look and feel better as a result.

#8 Avoid opioids

Opioid drugs are the worse offenders at increasing prolactin and estrogen, but some foods can also be problematic (as they contain compounds that can potently activate the opioid receptors), such as:

A1 cows milk

Wheat

#9 Lower inflammation

Inflammation promotes the release of estrogen. Promoters of inflammation include:

Polyunsaturated fat

Excess iron and other heavy metals

Lectins

Gluten

Gut irritating foods

Poor sleep

Stress

Low intake of vitamins and minerals, such as zinc, selenium, copper, magnesium, calcium, vitamin E, D, C, B-vitamins, etc.

Bacterial overgrowth in the gut (SIBO, candida, etc.)

Mold in the blood

#10 Keep serotonin in check

Despite being perceived as the “happy” molecule to the general population (you know better than them), serotonin is actually a powerful stressor molecule which dramatically lowers cellular energy and happiness.

Another lie from the drug companies to keep the general population weak, depressed and easy to control - why is nobody talking about this?

Serotonin potently increases estrogen and there is a very good correlation between estrogen and serotonin. So if estrogen is high, you could wager a strong guess that serotonin is elevated as well. To lower it, use:

L-Theanine

Creatine

Glycine

Vitamin E

5-HT1A agonists – zinc, methylene blue

Take care of your gut health

#11 Optimize thyroid hormone production

Not many people will tell you this but the easiest way to manipulate the testosterone-to-estrogen ratio is by optimizing your thyroid function.

Hypothyroid individuals tend to have lower testosterone and higher estrogen and prolactin.

“Treating hypothyroid individuals with thyroid hormone, T4 and/or T3, reduces TSH and prolactin and increases LH, total and free testosterone and DHT, while increasing the testosterone-to-estrogen ratio”

Here are a few tips to optimize thyroid hormone production:

Avoid goitrogenic foods (they inhibit the uptake of iodine by the thyroid), such as cruciferous vegetables such as bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, canola, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, coy sum, collard greens, horseradish, kai-lan, kale, kohlrabi, mizuna, mustard greens, radishes, rapeseed, rapini, rutabagas, and turnips.

Avoid halogens , such as fluoride (found in drinking water, toothpaste and other chemical production), chlorine (found in swimming polls) and bromide (found in baked goodies)

Avoid excess stress (as discussed earlier) . Cortisol lowers thyroid hormone production as well as the conversion of T4 to T3. Cortisol also makes the body resistant to thyroid hormones.

Don’t overtrain . Overreaching with proper deloading is still perfectly fine.

Eat enough calories . A caloric deficit lowers thyroid hormones

Eat enough protein .

Eat lots of nutritious foods. A deficiency in vitamins and minerals (specifically magnesium and selenium) can lower thyroid hormone production.

Now you know what is most important to keep estrogen in check. Remember, being healthy and having the right hormones high and the less desirable ones low, is accomplished through the right diet and lifestyle. It needs to be enforced daily.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

– Moosa

If you want to take it further:

References:

