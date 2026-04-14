If you’re like me, you don’t want to live a suboptimal life.

Why be content with minor health issues when we can experience exceptional health like we were meant to have?

As they say, prevention is better than cure. Little health problems become big health problems when we don’t take care of them soon enough and then it’s a whole lot harder to reverse.

This one matters.

If you want to stand out it requires you to act.

Here are the top 21 most important things that I think are vital for optimizing health, thyroid function, energy and longevity.

We can dive a lot more in depth in each one of these categories, but for the sake of this article, I’ve done my best to keep it simple and easy just to give a good idea of each one’s importance: