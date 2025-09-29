I think all of us can agree that it’s a very desirable achievement to have one’s T3 on the higher end. But with so many people on the internet claiming to have doubled or even tripled their T3 levels with different protocols, it can be quite confusing to know what actually works and what doesn’t.

Maximizing your T3 is mainly all about lifestyle and diet. Once that foundation is laid, additional supplements can be added if and where needed.

Here is my general guideline that I have created, listing 26 of the most important things to help maximize your T3.

Protein: 1.6g/kg/BW or 1.8g/kg/LBM. Protein can be higher as long as a 1:2 ratio of protein to carbs is maintained. (from whole food sources and not powders and shakes which are devoid of micronutrients and other compounds found in meat). Bone broth or gelatin is an excellent source of protein. Fats:

30-40% of your calories (from saturated fat sources and cholesterol. If cholesterol intake is high then fat intake can be lower). Avoid foods high in polyunsaturated fats. Carbs:

The rest of your calories can be from carbs, with a minimum of 2:1 ratio of carbs to protein. Meaning if you’re eating 150g protein, then you should eat at least 300g of carbs. Calories:

A surplus of 250 calories+ above maintenance. BMR = weight in kg x 22. Multiply with 1.3 if sedentary, 1.4-1.5 if lightly active, 1.6 if moderately active and 1.8 if very active. Lose excess fat. If you’re very overweight, then losing weight first will be better than maintaining a small surplus. Use a 250-500 calorie deficit to drop weight over time. Eat nutritious food:

Such as red meat, organ meat, shellfish, eggs, dairy, fruits, etc. for micronutrients. Top 13 must-eat foods to increase T3 Enjoy some coffee/espressos Eat organic non-GMO food Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, etc, can mess with the gut, promote inflammation and lower T3. Avoid gut-irritating foods

These foods contribute to inflammation and leaky gut, which lowers T3. Gut irritating foods can include (it differs between individuals): High FODMAP foods

Nightshade – test to see to which ones you are sensitivity to

Lectins

Crispy foods Focus on destressing constantly

Stress lowers T3 production. A few tips to manage stress: Breathe deep and slow. My favorite method is 4 seconds in, 7 second hold, 8 second exhale.

Walk in nature

Have some carbs

Think of something funny or try to see the funny in the situation. If it seems impossible, try harder.

Spend time with good people, but don’t use it as a scapegoat.

Earth/grounding

Stop what you’re thinking at the moment that is stressing you out and focus on nature or the environment around you.

Balance your cortisol with adaptogens Reset circadian rhythm. Go to bed each night at the same time and wake up at the same time.

Get sunlight on your face and upper body each morning for at least 10 minutes. If you have more time at hand, do it for 30-60 minutes.

Take 50-100mg vitamin B2 in the morning.

Take a dopamine booster such as 50mg tyrosine/phenylalanine, adamantane, Catuaba bark extract, Tribulus Terrestris, etc., in the morning. Get lots of sunlight (sunlight is more than just vitamin D) Optimize sleep. Avoid endocrine disruptors:

Such as plastics, cosmetics, any chemicals really, food additives, such as thickeners, preservatives, colorants, flavorings, etc. Keep estrogen in check. Lower excess estrogen: a quick 11 step guide

21 Foods that Lower Estrogen Levels Naturally

7 Estrogen Blocker Supplements that Inhibit Aromatase Boost dopamine Get sunlight in the morning is one of the best ways

Relax more often

Go explore

Be outside and move more

Laugh

Take a cold shower – only if you don’t have a slow metabolism Protect yourself against EMF

EMF causes oxidative stress and damages the thyroid Magnesium is one of the best supplements to do so Be active during the day 10-60 minutes in the morning

2-5 minutes intense before a meal

Walk 10-30 minutes after each big meal

Use a standing desk

Don’t sit on chairs, but rather on a cushion on the floor Improve insulin sensitivity Walk after each meal

Avoid foods that spike your insulin

Use insulin-sensitizing supplements, such as bitter melon, magnesium, biotin, rock lotus, etc. Lift heavy weights

This lowers stress, increases T3 receptors and speeds up the metabolism. Move explosively:

Explosive exercises such as jump squats, hill sprints, muscle-ups, etc., burn a lot of glucose rapidly and create lots of steroids in the process. Lower cortisol

If adrenals are overactive, due to an imbalance in neurotransmitters You can do this with the destress tips above

Use adaptogens, such as Tribulus Terrestris, pregnenolone, DHEA, progesterone, magnesium, zinc, niacinamide , Rhodiola Rosea, Don’t watch porn or masturbate

This lowers dopamine, and messes up your psychology big time. Most people think it doesn’t affect them because they still feel normal like everyone else, but everyone else’s psychology who watches porn is also messed up. It’s just the new norm, so you feel you fit it. Don’t fit it, rise above it. Keep serotonin in check

Serotonin inhibits GnRH release and inhibits T3 production. To lower serotonin and it’s inhibitory action, use: 5-HT1A agonists – zinc , methylene blue

5-HT2A antagonists – Bacopa), Ginkgo Biloba , Feverfew

5-HT2C antagonists – ginseng , silk tree (if ginseng give you anxiety, use silk tree instead) Keep prolactin low Vitamin E

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Dopaminergic supplements

7 best ways to lower prolactin Try the iodine protocol – do only for 1 week 200mcg vitamin K2 (MK-7) or 5mg vitamin K2 (MK-4)

1/2 tsp salt with color – no white salt

200mcg selenium (selenomethionine)

400mg magnesium (glycinate)

100mg vitamin B2

500mg niacinamide

Cardenosine (optional, but synergistic)

Apply 4 drops Lugols Iodine on thyroid and take 2 drops orally.

There you have it, the 26 best ways to maximise T3, keeping your thyroid healthy, strong and well-functioning.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further: