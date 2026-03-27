Sexuality is very important to humans, for a variety of reasons other than just reproduction.

We want to be able to have sex or at least feel like we’re capable.

We all have a baseline libido. Some of us want to have sex daily and some of us are content with having sex only once a month.

Hypersexual individuals like to have sex a lot. At least once a day and often time more than once a day.

Is hypersexuality wrong?

There is nothing wrong with being hypersexual – having a very high libido.

The problem comes in when hypersexuality is combined with impulsive control disorder, which is similar to any kind of addiction.

This is when your relationships, life, job, etc., are harmed due to impulsive and addictive behaviors such as porn binging, cheating on your partner, doing risky things for sex and watching porn, etc.

This is the criteria for problematic hypersexuality disorder.

A persistent pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges resulting in repetitive sexual behavior and relapse, manifested in one or more of the following:

Engaging in repetitive sexual behavior has become a central focus of the individual’s life to the point of neglecting health and personal care or other interests, activities and responsibilities.

The individual has made numerous unsuccessful efforts to control or significantly reduce repetitive sexual behavior.

The individual continues to engage in repetitive sexual behavior despite adverse consequences (e.g., marital conflict due to sexual behavior, financial or legal consequences, negative impact on health).

The person continues to engage in repetitive sexual behavior even when the individual derives little or no satisfaction from it.

The pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges and resulting repetitive sexual behavior is manifested over an extended period of time (e.g., 6 months or more).

The pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges and resulting repetitive sexual behavior is not better accounted for by another mental disorder (e.g., Manic Episode) or other medical condition and is not due to the effects of a substance or medication.

The pattern of repetitive sexual behavior results in marked distress or significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational, or other important areas of functioning. Distress that is entirely related to moral judgments and disapproval about sexual impulses, urges, or behaviors are not sufficient to meet this requirement.

It’s like any other addiction.

your dopamine is being hijacked.

Stress and cortisol downregulates the dopamine system over time and can leave you in a low dopamine state, which make your very prone to addiction or some sort of addictive behaviour.

Read that sentence one more time.

people living in objectively good circumstances feeling like they can’t escape their addiction.

and the answer isn’t to “have more will-power”

the answer is in the biology.

the people who understand what’s in this post operate differently.

if you want to be one of them, the rest is through here. click this to upgrade or try the button below

without further ado, let’s get into it.

Why do men watch porn and masturbate?

“High estrogen does sometimes cause insatiable sexual interest, partly because it increases adrenal androgens, and partly by inhibiting satisfying orgasms - Dr Ray Peat

Three quick reasons off the top of my head are because they got triggered by something they saw, they feel stressed and need some kind of relief and dopamine release (self-medication so to speak) or because of the porn snowball effect (more on that later).

Why do men masturbate:

For sexual pleasure, because they feel alone and feel like they’ll never get a girlfriend or spouse

For instant gratification

To cope with stress – it’s a form of self-medication

To fall asleep

Because of boredom

Due to anxiety. Sexual anxiety might discourage sexual activity and promote reliance on porn and masturbation.

Because they feel depressed

Let’s talk about brain chemistry. Men that are more likely to watch porn, masturbate and be hypersexual have: