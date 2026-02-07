Modern medicine doesn’t want you to know that you can lower stress, feelings of anxiety and speed-up hair growth by activating pressure-points on your body from the comfort of your home.

That is not an exaggeration, and learning to activate these pressure points has never been more important.

I was always scared to death at the thought of losing my hair, I mean, is this any surprise?

For men and women, long hair carries an identity and a sense of self-esteem in their society.

While losing your hair, you feel like you lose a large chunk of your confidence. It can also lead to an increase in anxiety and depression, which, in a feedforward loop, makes the hairloss worse.

While modern treatments like minoxidil and hair transplants are popular, many are turning to ancient remedies for a more natural approach.

I understood there are so many misconceptions in current medicine, which made me realize something needs to change.

My life changed dramatically when I discovered the work of Dr Ray Peat and studied the secret, insightful wisdom of Eastern medicine.

I loved to read quotes like this in my spare time regularly:

“thyroid makes the hair strong, a high metabolic rate can create a static field that helps it to stand up.”



- Dr Ray Peat, PhD

I decided to expand my study into chinese medicine and this is why you are reading this article well today.

According to chinese medicine, “the beauty of the Lung is in the hair” and “Hair is the extension of blood”

I really enjoy studying Traditional Chinese Medicine so I thought I’d make a simple and easy to understand yet super-actionable series.

In this article, I want to share with you 10 acupressure points that reduce hairloss, a brief analysis of why they work and at the very end, a few powerful herbs that can be used to improve hair-growth - until you have beautiful hair that captures the attention of others.

This article is the first part of a 5 piece series. All parts include:

Before diving into specific points, it’s important you understand the fundamental principles behind acupressure’s effectiveness:

The Meridian System: Energy Pathways Through Your Scalp

Traditional Chinese Medicine maps the body with meridians energy channels through which qi (vital energy) flows:

Six major meridians traverse the scalp, including the Bladder, Gallbladder, and Governor Vessels

Connecting channels create a network of additional pathways across the head

Energy intersections form at specific points where therapeutic benefits are concentrated

Micro-systems reflect the entire body in miniature on the scalp

“What makes scalp acupressure particularly effective is the rich supply of nerves and blood vessels in this region,” explains Dr. Li Wei, TCM practitioner and neurological researcher.

“The scalp has one of the densest networks of sensory receptors in the body, creating powerful responses when properly stimulated.

Let’s geek out a little

Modern research has identified several mechanisms behind acupressure’s benefits:

Mechanoreceptor activation: Pressure triggers specific nerve endings that modulate pain and tension

Circulatory enhancement: Stimulation increases blood flow to specific areas

Neurotransmitter release: Pressure point activation triggers endorphins and other beneficial compounds

Fascial release: Addressing tension in the connective tissue network spanning the scalp - specifically the galea aponeurotica (horse-shoe shape tissue)

Referred pathway effects: Stimulating points that connect to distant body regions via neural networks

Research published in the Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences demonstrates that proper acupressure stimulation creates measurable changes in cerebral blood flow and electrical activity, supporting the traditional understanding of these points’ importance.

10 Acupressure Points To Reduce Hairloss

1) Governing Vessel 20 (GV20)

“GV 20 is considered one of the most important acupressure points on the body.

Benefits of Stimulation

Hair growth support: Improves circulation to your hair follicles and reduces scalp tension

Neurological balance: Supports overall brain function and helps improve perceived enjoyment of life

Headache relief: Particularly effective for tension headaches and reducing pain

Proper Stimulation Technique

Apply firm but comfortable pressure directly downward

Use small circular movements with moderate pressure

Maintain for 1-2 minutes while taking slow, deep breaths

It really is that simple.

I truly love stimulating this point and tell my clients to massage thispoint. They can massage it themselves softly or their spouses can massage it forcefully.

2) Sishencong: The Four Alert Spirit Points

Benefits of Stimulation

Eye strain relief: Helps with computer-related fatigue

Scalp tension release: Addresses tight scalp sensation

Sleep improvement: Particularly effective for your insomnia and dream-disturbed sleep

Proper Stimulation Technique

Use your thumb or index finger to apply moderate pressure to each point

Work in a clockwise direction, holding each point for 20-30 seconds

Complete 2-3 rotations around all four points

3) Taiyang: Temple Region Points

Located in the depressions about one finger-width behind the midpoint between the eyebrow’s end and the outer corner of the eye:

Benefits of Stimulation

Scalp mobility improvement: Releases tension and pain in the temporalis muscle fast

Tension headache relief: Often provides you immediate reduction in temple pain

Eye strain reduction: Helps with computer vision syndrome

Proper Stimulation Technique

Use your fingertips to apply gentle circular pressure

Begin with light touch and gradually increase to comfortable pressure

Maintain for 60-90 seconds on each side

Bonus - For enhanced effect, slightly close eyes while stimulating these points

Massaging here also helps to activate and stimulate blood-flow to the prefrontal cortex and quieten your limbic system/amygdala.

The pre-frontal cortex exerts inhibitory top–down control over amygdala activity, limiting its output and thus preventing inappropriate emotion expression.

Most religions emphasise massaging/covering the first quarter of your head - one reason is to quiten the amygdala through prefrontal cortex activation, activating the parasympathetic nervous system and suppressing the ego from shortening your life-span through bad habits/addictions.

I don’t want to get into it too much but this life seems to be a battle between the ego (reptillian brain) and soul (neomammalian brain).

A battle between the prefrontal cortex (increased perceived enjoyment of life when bloodflow to this tissue is rich) and the limbic system (voice in head, feelings of fear,pain and danger)

A battle between glutamate (excitatory and feelings of fear) and GABA (inhibitory and feelings of calm)

A battle between dopamine (diligence) and prolactin (sloth)

A battle between deep breathing (feelings of relaxation and high status) and shallow breathing (feelings of fear and low status)

A battle between Ghrelin (gluttony) and Leptin (temperance)

A battle between beautiful posture and poor posture (The quality of our life strictly depends on the spinal alignment)

A battle between cortisol (wrath,greed) and progesterone/testosterone (patience,charity) - Being stingy is a classic sign of elevated stress levels and is actually associated with anxiety, Humans are naturally generous and loving when energy levels are high - fix your energy, fix your personality.

A battle between love/joy (T3) and hatred/depression (elevated cortisol)

“The first time I took enough desiccated thyroid to make my heart speed noticeably, there was a pleasurable pushing up from my abdomen through my chest, making me want to smile and laugh.” -Dr Ray Peat, PhD

A battle between estrogen (lust,pride,envy) and T3,Progsterone (chastity,humility,gratitude)

“High estrogen does sometimes cause insatiable sexual interest, partly because it increases adrenal androgens, and partly by inhibiting satisfying orgasms. Too much progesterone can suppress or neutralize the androgens. Thyroid is the best way to regulate the system, keeping libido up, making orgasms satisfying.” -Dr Ray Peat, PhD

Fight your battles wisely.

4) Fengchi (GB20): Wind Pool Points

Located at the base of the skull in the hollows between the two large vertical neck muscles, about two finger-widths from the midline:

Benefits of Stimulation

Reduces tension and pain in the occipitalis muscles dramatically.

Sinus relief: Helps drain congestion and relieve pressure

Sleep preparation: Excellent point to include in bedtime routine

Proper Stimulation Technique

Interlace fingers behind head and use your thumbs to apply pressure into these hollows

Apply pressure inward and slightly upward toward the ceiling

Hold steady pressure for 30-60 seconds while you take deep breaths

5) Touwei (ST8): Head Corner Points

Located about 0.5 inches within the hairline, 4.5 finger-widths from the midline of the head, at the corner of the forehead:

Benefits of Stimulation

Hair growth support: improve circulation to your frontal hairline

Sinus pressure relief: Addresses congestion and fullness

Frontal headache relief: Specifically targets forehead and front-of-head pain

Proper Stimulation Technique

Use your thumbs or index fingers to apply moderate pressure directly into the points

Hold steady pressure for 30-60 seconds

Release slowly and repeat 2-3 times

6) Shenting (GV24)

Shenting, also known as Spirit Courtyard reduce stress (by stimulating bloodflow to the prefrontal cortex), which is beneficial for hair health. It is located on the forehead, directly above the midpoint of the anterior hairline.

You will become addicted to massaging this point because all addictions are your body's attempt to lower stress and increase dopamine levels in the brain

Massaging here fulfills both needs instantly.

Porn Addiction? Massage this point to reduce urges.

Weed Addiction? Massage this point to reduce urges.

Shopping Addiction? Massage this point to reduce urges.

Don’t allow external stimuli to flood your brain with dopamine, rather fulfill your dopaminergic needs through massage, socialising (talking increases dopamine and makes you feel good) and healthy habits to change your internal state.

It’s easy to do once you practice it.

Benefits of Stimulation

Activates the Parasympathetic nervous system

Treats emotional disturbances and insomnia (again by quietening the limbic system)

Electroacupuncture at GV-24 can notably alleviate cerebral ischemia/reperfusion injury - helping to prevent stroke or brain haemorrhage.

Proper Stimulation Technique

Press it lightly with your forefinger and applying pressure using small circular motions.

7) Governing Vessel 14 (GV14)

Benefits of Stimulation

Reduces trapezius muscle tension and pain

this point is also known for strengthening Yang energy, which is essential for healthy hair growth and vitality.

“When neck/shoulders muscles are in continuous tension, their action propagates to the head, stretching and tightening the galea against the underlying layers of the scalp. The underlying structure is rich of blood vessels that are compressed, blocking blood flow towards the hair follicles. The restriction in blood supply to tissues is called ischemia: this leads to insufficiency of oxygen (hypoxia), reduced availability of nutrients and inadequate removal of metabolites. This obviously leads to the death of tissues, thus including the hair follicles (hair loss) and surrounding structures. This is also reflected in the presence of dandruff (excessive shedding of dead cells from the scalp).”

Drawing explaining muscles action on the galea aponeurotica. When the galea is stretched and tightened by surrounding muscles, blood vessels are compressed impeding blood flow to reach the hair follicle.

This is why it’s extremely important to reduce muscular tension through daily strengthening and massage of the neck,shoulder and jaw muscles if you are experiencing hairloss.

For example, by activating the pressure point GV-14 above daily.

When cortisol and stress hormones rise due to nutrient deficiencies, it increases tension in skeletal muscles - specifically the JAW muscles - contributing to scalp tension - chronic scalp tension overtime leads to hairloss.

As your scalp,neck and jaw muscles relax and cortisol levels balance, your hair will inevitably look better.

After years of trial and error with every “hairloss coach” that people tell you to listen to, I found the secret.

Well, not really a secret, but I’m supposed to make you curious to read more ya know.

It is absolutely crucial for your hair that cortisol levels remain balanced and your scalp (occipitalis,frontalis,temporalis),neck and jaw (masseters,pterygoid) muscles stay relaxed throughout the day. Make sure you have the bandwidth and time to relax them. I promise it will be worth it.

You can relax your jaw and temporalis muscles easily through mandibular protraction (bringing your lower jaw forward a little) - not many people will you this but this action alone helps to reduce scalp tension and improve your hair growth dramatically.

If you want to learn the ins and outs of hairloss (that can’t be covered in one article), check out Rapid Regrowth Formula

8) Large Intestine 4

Benefits of Stimulation

It can be pressed when dizziness, vertigo, syncope, or seizures occur and you need to wake up. So if there is an emergency, you can apply strong pressure on this point for your friend or family member/loved ones while waiting for the EMT to show up.

can be used to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can slow down the hairloss and hair graying process.

it is also a very good cosmetic and beauty point. Massaging it 30 to 50 times each day on both hands can help improve skin allergies, dark circles, and other facial skin problems.

Proper Stimulation Technique

Press down on this spot then rub firmly in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes then repeat on the opposite hand (this one will hurt a little)

9) Lung 7

Spread your fingers wide apart and look at the thumb side of your hand.

Look for the depression at the base of the thumb.

Lung 7 is located approximately two finger widths up from the depression (going up your arm towards your elbow).

For anatomy lovers, it is located proximal to the styloid process on the radius and in between the cleft of the two tendons.

You know that you are in the correct place as you will feel a slight depression between two tendons. The point will feel tender when you press on it.

Benefits of Stimulation

key acupuncture point for treating cold and flu symptoms

This point is known for regulating the flow of Qi in the lungs and head, which plays a key role in maintaining healthy skin and hair.

also helps open the body’s channels, allowing “fresh energy” to reach the scalp

Proper Stimulation Technique

Press the point firmly or use a circular motion to massage the area.

10) Lung 9

Found at the wrist crease, near the base of the thumb, Lung 9 is a major source point of the lung meridian. (It is located on the radial end of the transverse crease of the wrist, where the radial artery pulsates.)

Benefits of Stimulation

resolves your phlegm

strengthens your Lungs

has benefits for improving the skin’s appearance and moisture balance

Proper Stimulation Technique

You can stimulate this point by gently massaging the point directly

This powerful point is often used in hair-focused acupuncture sessions to restore internal balance and energy!

3 herbs that can help regrow hair on bald patches

1) Ginseng

Ginseng is one of the most well-known herbs in the world and many people swear by its effectiveness. respectively, there seems to be a lot of truth behind those statements as years of research has provided us with quite an arsenal of evidence about the effectiveness of ginseng.

The Ginseng I’m referring to here is, of course, the original Korean Ginseng in its all natural form. Not Siberian ginseng or any patented formula of either one.

Ginseng is known to significantly decrease blood glucose levels in humans.

In the context of hair loss, ginseng helps improve blood circulation and provides nourishment to the hair follicles. It also strengthens the immune system, which can indirectly supports hair growth.

Ginseng can be consumed as tea, in capsule form, or applied topically in hair care products.

Due to the fact that Panax Ginseng is extremely popular (no wonder why), there’s also one caution that we should take before buying it.

As this review found out that 25% of the Ginseng on the market isn’t as strong as promised on the bottle. Also, they found out that 45% of the products lack ginsenosides or are in some way contaminated.

Again as we can see, with a big market, comes lousy products.

One of the trusted brands that did pass that test was Solgar’s Ginseng root.

2) He Shou Wu (Polygonum multiflorum)

He Shou Wu, also known as Fo-Ti, is one of the most revered Chinese herbs for hair loss.

It is believed to nourish the liver and kidneys, which are considered absolutely vital for healthy hair growth according to TCM principles.

He Shou Wu has traditionally been used to strengthen hair follicles, promote hair regrowth, and slow down the hair graying process.

It is available in various forms, including capsules, powders, and teas.

A typical dose of He Shou Wu is 3 grams of the raw herb three times daily (start with 9 grams daily)

However, there are reports of liver toxicity with use of He Shou Wu. Quality and proper dosage can best be determined by a licensed acupuncturist if you’re feeling worried.

3) Nu Shen Zi (Fructus Ligustri Lucidi)

Nu Shen Zi, also known as Chinese privet fruit, is a popular herb in TCM for promoting hair growth.

It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support overall hair health.

Nu Shen Zi is believed to nourish the liver and kidneys, tonify the blood, and invigorate hair follicles.

It can be taken as a decoction or used as an ingredient in hair oils and shampoos.

Typical dose: 6–12 grams once per day, as prescribed by a TCM practitioner.

There you have it, 10 acupressure points and even a few useful herbs to reduce hairfall and improve your confidence levels - provided that you can stay consistent with the necessary daily inputs.

I hope this was helpful.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

