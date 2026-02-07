Moosa

1d

I appreciate how you’re trying to give people agency here, and the practical “do-this-tonight” structure is genuinely engaging. Stress, sleep, and chronic neck/jaw/scalp tension absolutely can feed into shedding patterns for some people (especially telogen effluvium), so any routine that reliably downshifts sympathetic tone and improves consistency can be a real win. ￼

A couple of physician-scientist calibrations that could make this even stronger (and safer for readers):

1. Hair loss is not one condition. The biggest bucket is androgenetic alopecia (AGA), where the core biology is follicle miniaturization driven by androgen signaling + local inflammatory/fibrotic processes, not simply “low circulation.” In that phenotype, acupressure/scalp massage may be a helpful adjunct, but it’s unlikely to replace evidence-based therapies for many people. ￼

2. The “blood flow / tissue mechanics” idea isn’t crazy, but the human evidence is limited. The standardized scalp massage paper you reference was small (9 men) and found increased hair thickness after 24 weeks, without a significant change in hair growth rate, interesting, but not definitive, and not proof of regrowth in pattern baldness. ￼

3. Also, the “modern medicine doesn’t want you to know” framing is likely to backfire. It risks pulling people away from checking high-yield medical causes (iron deficiency, thyroid dysfunction, postpartum shifts, medication effects, systemic stressors) that are very real and often treatable. ￼

If I were adding one sentence to your post: “Use these points as a nervous-system + scalp-care practice, but if you’re seeing progressive thinning, patchy loss, scalp pain/scale, or rapid shedding, get a proper diagnosis, because the best plan depends on the type of hair loss.”

Overall: great “entry ramp” for people who feel overwhelmed. With just a bit more diagnostic nuance and evidence calibration, this could be both empowering and medically aligned.

1d

Very great article! Curious how you’d suggest integrating these acupressure routines with conventional treatments like minoxidil without overwhelming the nervous system

