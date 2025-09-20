Learning how to lower cortisol is not as hard as you may think… with a few simple tweaks, you can lower cortisol dramatically.

Stressed out? You probably need to lower cortisol levels in your body.

Bad news, your higher than normal stress levels are effecting more than your relationships and sleep patterns.

This is due to your principal stress hormone – cortisol.

Cortisol is very much needed in the body as it helps you wake up in the morning, control inflammation, provide fatty acids for energy when you’re not eating, etc… But chronically elevated cortisol will lead to inflammation, tiredness, adrenal fatigue, etc. The pituitary gland releases ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone), which signals the adrenal glands to produce and release cortisol. So, we can prevent cortisol release by blocking ACTH release or we can directly lower cortisol. I list the symptoms of elevated cortisol below.

Symptoms of high cortisol include:

inability to fall asleep

irritability

weight gain around mid section

muscle weakness

cognitive dysfunction, mentally and physically fatigued

inability to detox

tiredness after a meal due to insulin resistance

blurry vision and eye floaters

low testosterone and struggle to build muscle

hypothyroid

struggle to digest food properly

serotonin symptoms

stubborn lower belly, lower back and face fat

high blood pressure

increased thirst and salt craving

So let me fill you in on why that happens. With acute stress our bodies release a lot of cortisol and adrenaline. When the stress has passed, cortisol goes back to normal again and everything is good with the world.

But when we experience chronic stress, such as arguments, anticipation, under-eating, over-training, traffic, EMF, air pollution, toxic chemicals from products we use, plastics, worry, overthinking, regrets about the past, self-hatred, etc., we constantly experience an increase in the release of cortisol.

After a while of this chronic stress, more cortisol get bound up by its binding protein, corticosteroid binding globulin (CBG), and free cortisol drops. Additionally, the adrenal glands might become insensitive to ACTH, or the hypothalamus might become insensitive to cortisol itself and not down-regulate the HPA axis. There is actually quite a couple different things that can happen to your HPA axis when you’re under chronic stress.

Most often, when the HPA axis becomes dysfunctional, we experience more of a flat line in cortisol levels. Morning cortisol levels is reduced and then evening cortisol is elevated. For example, optimal morning cortisol is between 16-18mcg/dL and at or below 3 in the evening. With dysfunction cortisol levels, you might experience a cortisol levels of 8-10 during the whole day. So you lose that natural circadian rhythm of cortisol.

A few symptoms of low cortisol include:

waking up tired in the mornings

low blood sugar

hypotension

fatigue

weak immune system

light headed

weight gain all over

So chronic high or low cortisol is very undesirable. The best way to check your cortisol levels is by doing a blood test in the morning. Then do a 24 hour salivary test and then finally, to get a pretty clear picture, do a DUTCH test (24 hour urine test).

Chronically elevated cortisol:

Increases the aromatase and can lead to estrogen dominance.

Degrades androgen receptors leading to androgen insensitivity.

Inhibits steroidogenesis by lowering GnRH and LH and also reduces testicular function.

Inhibits thyroid function by lowering TRH, TSH and also the conversion of T4 to T3.

Increases the production of serotonin by inducing tryptophan hydroxylase. Chronically elevated serotonin is involved with a host of mental and physical side effects.

Prevents proper digestion.

Inhibits eNOS, which can promote hypertension, but increase iNOS, which promotes oxidative stress, DNA damage, inhibit mitochondrial function, etc.

Increases the production of brain toxic Aβ1-42 found in Alzheimer’s disease.

Reduces brain volume (promotes brain shrinkage) and reduction of neurogenesis (the formation of new neurons)

Reduces emotional resilience especially if DHEA and DHEA-S are low.

Promotes lipid peroxidation and oxidative stress and also damages RNA and new DNA formation

Promote neurological and brain degeneration

Increases the production of glucose, which could lead to hyperglycemia. Cortisol also produces insulin resistance, so more insulin is initially secreted to compensate for the insulin resistance thus leading to hyperinsulinemia.

Damage the pancreas thus over time reducing insulin production and secretion.

Impairs proper glucose oxidation and mitochondrial function, which leads to elevated blood sugar, triglycerides and free fatty acids.

Promotes lipolysis which mobilized fat from fat stores, but increases the storage of fat around the midsection, leading to thin arms and legs and a big midsection.

Alright, let’s get into the good stuff. First I want to discuss with you a couple of the most potent cortisol lowering strategies and then I’ll go into the most effect supplements for controlling cortisol. Lastly, I’ll give you an AM and PM stack that you can use to modulate cortisol correctly.