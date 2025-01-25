Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moosa's avatar
Moosa
Feb 3

High PTH , low vitamin D causes insomnia

Get these tested:

-prolactin

-PTH

-Vitamin D

-Total cholesterol

-TSH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moosa's avatar
Moosa
Feb 1

Only use blackseed oil topically- very strong oil

Get prolactin and Vitamin D tested.

Low vitamin D can wreck sleep , Iv noticed this commonly - simple fix and improvement in sleep after supplementation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moosa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture