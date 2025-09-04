Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
2h

Iodine was not mentioned. Our bodies require sufficient iodine/iodide to make T4/T3. 90% of us are deficient and due to our fluoride intake 80% are hypothyroid. It seems you are throwing a lot on a whiteboard without addressing root cause. Dr Jerry Tennant book Healing is Voltage The Handbook is an excellent resource.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gabrielle's avatar
gabrielle
10h

Hi:) For non-hashimoto’s subclinical hypothyroidism in women, do you recommend supplementing with T3? My dr had me on at least 50mcg (at times more) of T3 each day for years and I felt great and didn’t have problems, but a new functional med Dr thinks if he lowers that amount and works on my diet it can fix itself naturally and that it’s not good to be on that high a dose. I am now on 75mcg of T4 with 35mcg T3 a day and I definitely notice a difference insofar as some of the old low T3 symptoms have come back. Wondering what your opinion is on thyroid medication and how best to do it in addition to the advice you’ve given. Or would you say just work on diet and supplements and no medication at all? T3 medication alone really feels like a miracle in the body (I felt like one of those before and after photos) but I don’t know if there are down sides long term. It would feel empowering not to be dependent on medication too. Thank you :) 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moosa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture