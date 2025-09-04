Are you feeling symptoms of low T3 even though your total T3 is high?

Low free T3 and low or clogged up T3 receptors can cause feelings of low T3.

The free fraction of T3 is what binds to thyroid receptors, and if you have low of both, you’re bound to feel as low as ridden over roadkill. It doesn’t feel good.

T3, once released from the thyroid is bound to HSA and TBG. HSA, which binds about 3–14% of the released T3 is like a good chauffeur that escorts you around but doesn’t restrict you from doing what you want to do. T3 is only loosely bound to HSA and can “break” loose and still bind to T3 receptors.

TBG, which binds about 74–85% of the released T3 and is like a clingy jealous girlfriend. TBG binds much more potently to T3 than HSA and is very hard to disassociate from.

So only about 0.2-0.5% of T3 is free. If TBG is elevated and total T3 is low, free T3 could be around 0.05%. Not where you want it.

When you’re doing a blood test, check for both total T3 and TBG. High TBG might be ok if your total T3 is high because then your free T3 will still be high, but if total T3 is mid-range and TBG high, you might experience symptoms of low T3.

Additionally, you don’t just want to indiscriminatingly lower TBG because you feel low T3. Do tests first. Some people might actually already have low TBG, such as people with inflammation, low estrogen, hypothyroidism, or hyperinsulinemia and hyperglycemia.

Symptoms low free T3 include::

Elevated cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL and lp(a) (a marker of oxidized cholesterol) and low HDL

Low libido

Low physical function

Slow walk speed

Premature grey hairs

Low energy

Struggling to lose fat and adding the pounds easily

Hair loss

Hot flashes

Low bone density

High blood sugar as well as fasting insulin

Slightly elevated liver enzymes

Lower levels of calcium and sodium and higher levels of magnesium and phosphorus. Thyroid hormone T3 promotes the release of calcium from the cells (thus increasing it in the blood) while taking up magnesium (thus reducing blood magnesium).

QT intervals over 440 msec.

Trouble sleeping

Brain fog

Depression

Anxiety

Low confidence, feeling you’re not getting out of life what you want

Let’s dive into it. How do we increase it? You’ve done the tests, you definitely have low free T3, what do you do?

#1 Eat protein

Protein intake is negatively correlated with TBG, meaning: meat-eaters tend to have much lower TBG than vegetarians

If you think that protein is bad for T3, you need to read this post right here. It’s very much needed to build muscle and to keep T3 high.

#2 Do exercise

All kinds of exercise are able to increase free T3, such as slow pace cardio, moderate-intensity cardio, high-intensity interval training, lifting weights, doing calisthenics, hiking in the woods, surfing, rock climbing, etc.

If you want the best bang for your buck, do short and explosive exercises either with bodyweight or with weights. Explosive exercise, especially against high resistance, is the best for boosting T3 and free T3.

Things like hill sprints, muscle-ups, jump squats, heavy deadlifts and squats, etc.

But as with anything, don’t overdo it. Overdoing cardio or weight training will lower your thyroid, testosterone, IGF-1, increase cortisol and inflammation and your free T3 will drop.

#3 Reduce fiber intake

Fibre is a guilty booster of TBG. High fibre intake is a craze getting high praise in scattered places around the interwebs, so if you’re under that crazy, get out.

Fibre does have its benefits, but an excess, especially if it’s from supplements, and if you have bacterial overgrowth, can wreak havoc to your body.

Fruit fibres actually have a lot of health benefits and the amount of fibre in fruits is relatively small. So if you want to consume fibre for health, get it from fruits. But just beware, some fruit fibres, such as from banana, apple, pear, etc., can also cause digestive issues for some people. So just eat fruit with their fibre that you tolerate well.

Bottom line, the more fibre you consume through your diet, the more TBG you’ll have. I have consumed a fibre-free diet for quite an extensive period of time as an experiment and I had no constipation or digestive problems.

Excess fiber = not so good.

Modern medicine has claimed that fiber “supports intestinal health, and aid in weight management”.

You should know by now that they do not want what’s best for you.

“A patient cured is a customer lost.”

It is best that you do not to trust any of their recommendations.

Unfortunately, I had to learn this the hard way.

I trusted the respective authorities at the time.

I was brainwashed.

After months of failures with low carb, fasting, nuking-DHT diets, and eventually seeing success with organic fruits and meat while transitioning to a creator on X… I found what I was looking for., I found the solution I was looking for.

I did my own research.

And luckily for you, you are also doing the same.

You have taken your health in your own hands.

You are different to the general population.

Nobody cares about your health as much as you do.

Not your family, not your friends and absolutely not your doctor.

You are on the right journey.

Stick to it.

“Fermentable fibers (including pectins and fructooligosaccharides) support the formation of bacterial toxins, and can cause animals to become anxious and aggressive. Fed to horses, some types of fiber increase the amount of serotonin circulating in the blood. Grains, beans, and other seeds contain fermentable fibers that can promote intestinal irritation.” -Ray Peat, PhD”

“Dietary lignin, an insoluble fiber, enhanced uterine cancer but did not influence mammary cancer induced by N-methyl-N-nitrosourea in rats.” - Nutrition and cancer. 1998. v. 31

As a standard guideline, around 10-20g fibre daily from good sources should be more than enough.

#4 Growth hormone & IGF-1

Growth hormone is secreted when insulin is low, which is usually during the night or during a fast. Eating boosts the conversion of GH to IGF-1 and GH drops and IGF-1 peaks after you’ve eaten a nice meal.

GH and IGF-1 seem to be two polar opposites due to one being high during a fast and the other being high due to feeding.

Administrating GH, either though GH injection or peptides, will increase GH levels in the body and reduce TBG. But…GH also lowers T3. As a result, free T3 is unaffected. One way GH might increase free T3 is when it increases insulin levels. Insulin lowers TBG, not the GH.

One thing to be wary of is that GH can promote insulin resistance because it promotes the release of fat from fat stores and this cause an increase in insulin. The greater your lipolysis operates, the greater your chance of becoming insulin resistant. Anything that blocks lipolysis, such as aspirin, lowers insulin requirements and improves insulin sensitivity.

IGF-1 injections, on the other hand, improves insulin sensitivity and lowers insulin levels. This is good if you are insulin resistance, but too much can cause hypoglycemia, and this will skyrocket TBG

GH boosting peptides, such as hexarelin or ipamorelin can increase IGF-1, but this effect vanishes with ageing and with insulin resistance. Given the GH might make insulin resistance worse, using GH analogues is not a good idea in my opinion.

Rather focus on boosting IGF-1 through natural means, such as colostrum, vitamin D, DHEA, zinc, magnesium, protein, egg yolks, milk, etc.

#5 Avoid lignans

Lignans which are commonly promoted as healthy compounds to the general population are compounds found in seeds and grains which actually lower the DIO1 enzyme and also increases TBG, leading to a drop in free T3.

Flax seeds are the greatest source of lignans, while other foods such as:

Seeds from pumpkin, sunflower, poppy and sesame

Nuts, particularly cashew nuts

Whole grains, such as rye, oats and barley

Bran from wheat, oat or rye

Fruit, such as green grapes, cloudberries, grapefruit, tangerine, apricot, melon, pear and kiwi

Vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussel sprouts, Cauliflower, red & white cabbage, kale, sweet peppers, tomato, cucumber, zucchini, green beans, carrots and potatoes.

…also contain a considerable amount.

But don’t freak out about avoiding these foods. There are 8 different lignans and you might react differently to each one. For example, you might do well on citrus fruits, but react negatively to apples. It could just as well be the pectin instead of the lignans. So just keep a level head about this and become conscious of which food give you a negative reaction and which don’t and then stick to those that give you no negative reaction.

But the two biggest ones I would keep away from is flax and sesame.

It is highly likely that your parents convinced you from childhood that vegetables were essential for your health.

Now you know that vegetables are indeed thyroid suppressive.

#6 Improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin is a hormone that plays a crucial role in signaling energy intake and boosting T3 production. It is essential for transporting glucose into cells, where it is oxidized to generate ATP, which is necessary for thyroid hormones.

Among monosaccharides, glucose has the highest potential to stimulate insulin release, and certain amino acids can also significantly elevate insulin levels. It's important not to consume protein alone (following the 2:1 rule mentioned earlier), as this can lead to hypoglycemia, prompting an increase in glucagon and cortisol to restore blood glucose levels.

While aiming for hyperinsulinemia isn't ideal, it's important to maintain insulin sensitivity to enable insulin's pro-steroidogenic and anabolic effects.

Here are some strategies to enhance insulin sensitivity:

Reduce cortisol levels.

Lower excessive free fatty acids by taking niacinamide - consider using 500 mg of niacinamide with each high-carb meal.

Engage in 30 seconds of high-intensity exercise before your high-carb meal; I prefer doing some running up and down the stairs

Take a 10 to 20-minute walk after meals.

Avoid excessive vegetable and seed oils. (doing this alone will help you feel amazing)

Steer clear of junk food in general.

Aim for adequate sleep.

If you can nail just 3 things, the quality of your life will improve dramatically.

#7 Eat carbs

High-carbohydrate diets containing sucrose, glucose, or fructose have been shown to decrease

TBG production by reducing liver HNF-4 protein levels.

“So Moosa what foods do I actually eat then?”

Milk

Oranges

Pomegranates

Beef Liver

Bone Marrow

Potatoes

Rice

Unprocessed Salt

Raisins

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Eggs

Grass Fed Butter

Red Meat

Got it?

“Decreased blood sugar is a basic signal for the release of adrenal hormones.”- Dr Ray Peat

“When our glucose (glycogen) stores have been depleted, we convert our own tissue into free amino acids, some of which are used to produce new glucose. The amino acids cysteine and tryptophan, released in large quantities during stress, have antimetabolic (thyroid-suppressing) and, eventually, toxic effects.”- Dr Ray Peat

Most physicians that promote that promote the low carb diet for optimising thyroid have no idea what they are talking about.

It is no wonder that people are losing trust in the industries and institutions that failed to give them the health and care they promised.

People are waking up.

“keto diets speed up fat loss”

“keto diets promote youth and longevity”

“keto diets lower cortisol levels overtime and stop hairloss”

WRONG,WRONG and WRONG!

The worst possible diet you can start if your losing hair is the keto diet.

Don’t make the same mistake I did.

It is in my best interest for you that you eat (at the minimum) a few of the foods I mentioned above.

#8 Eat saturated fat

Palmitic acid, a saturated fatty acid, downregulates human TBG production by affecting HNF-4A gene expression.

Red meat (beef/lamb/bison), dairy and eggs are great sources of palmitic acid.

#9 Reduce Endotoxin

Endotoxins, also known as Lipopolysaccharides, are found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. They are large molecules consisting of a lipid and a polysaccharide composed of O-antigen, outer core and inner core joined by a covalent bond. Different bacteria can create different kinds of endotoxins, some being much more inflammatory than others.

Endotoxins can antagonize thyroid function in many ways:

-Endotoxins inhibit the conversion of T4 into T3, by suppressing the enzyme, type 1 iodothyronine deiodinase (D1)

-Endotoxins have been shown to decrease the expression of thyroid receptors, specifically in the liver

You have now understood that we don’t want pesky endotoxins in our system. The best way to lower endotoxins is to lower gram-negative bacteria (specifically the Enterobacteriaceae group) and you can do this by increasing transit time, lowering gut inflammation and using organic raw honey.

Of course, we only have so much space here, so if you want all of the systems to reduce endotoxins and heal your gut, I teach them in T3 Optimisation – a life’s work masterclass.

#10 Lower estrogen

Estrogen significantly increases TBG production by the liver, whereas androgens such as testosterone decrease it. Your body produces all the TBG as a defense mechanism to deal with the high estrogen, so a simple method to lower the TBG that’s binding to all your T3 is just lower estrogen.

A few good aromatase inhibitors that will help to increase free T3e is:

Mangosteen

White button mushroom

Not many people know this but even phytoestrogens, such as those found in legumes (soy, chickpeas, mung beans and alfalfa) and nuts (almonds and pistachios) are guilty here as they increase T3 production and TBG gene promoter activity

Three main categories of phytoestrogens include:

isoflavones

coumestans (found in alfalfa and clover sprouts, and sprouted legumes such as mung beans and soy sprouts)

lignans (found in flax, sesame, grains and vegetables)

“But it was exactly the normal human estrogens, produced by the ovaries, that led to the basic discoveries about the toxicity of estrogen, its ability to produce cancer in any organ, to cause seizures, blood clots, birth defects, accelerated aging, etc.”

First, avoid phytoestrogens and second, lower excess estrogen.

It really can be that simple.

#11 Stay away from plastics

Plastics are another significant source of endocrine disruptors, and the increasing pollution of our environment with plastics makes it increasingly vital to avoid them. Plastics are not limited to products we use but are also present in the air we breathe, the water we drink and bathe in, and potentially even in the food we consume, as soils become contaminated with plastics.

Plastics are estrogenic

Plastics are inflammatory

Plastics are thyroid suppressive

To begin with, it's important to reduce or eliminate your use of plastics, such as plastic bottles, Tupperware, cling film, and utensils and to avoid touching receipts etc

So that is it for creating the optimal foundation for high free T3. Now let’s discuss supplements.

#1 Vitamin D

This sunshine vitamin increases T3 & free T3. But only if you have a vitamin D deficiency. The T3 difference is quite significant when having adequate vitamin D levels vs being deficient. People with sufficient vitamin D levels also had significantly lower TBG than deficient people.

But it’s not vitamin D that boosts T3 or free T3, since supplemental D, doesn’t increase them. Getting lots of sunlight does. Get sunlight!

#2 Boron

Boron is somewhat of a rare mineral to consume and our diets are relatively devoid of it. And even if we do consume some of it, it’s usually around 1-3mg daily. Research shows that 10 mg of boron supplementation results in a significant decrease in TBG and an increase in free T3.

If you plan on using boron, use 10mg, as 2.5mg of boron daily had no effect.

#3 Magnesium

Magnesium can be used as a sport enhancing aid and is positively correlated with total T3 Additionally, magnesium inhibits T3 from binding to TBG. Magnesium doesn’t necessarily lower TBG, but only inhibits it from binding with T3

It’s quite hard to consume 100% of your daily value of magnesium through foods alone due to lots of anti-nutrients in foods, low concentration of magnesium present in the food or due to the body excreting it rapidly due to being low in energy. Leafy greens, cocoa, milk, tubers and some fruits are good sources of magnesium

#4 Blackseeds

In just 8 weeks, 2 grams of Nigella sativa seed powder (Black seed) lead to significant reductions in BMI, IL-23 levels, TSH, and anti-thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO), while also elevating serum T3 levels. Black seed is also famously known as the “cure for every disease except death”

It’s also high in thymoquinone - a powerful quinone that boosts metabolism and lowers oxidative stress.

#5 Zinc

Zinc is negatively correlated with TBG and significantly positively correlated with total and free T3 and T4

Serendipitously, consuming a zinc-sufficient diet will result in a greater spike in free T3 induced by exercise

Oysters would be the best source of zinc, 100g of oysters contain 524% of your DV of zinc. The second best is red meat 48% of your DV of zinc from just 100g.

Your doctor won’t tell you that now, would they!

#6 Iron

Iron is also shown to be positively correlated with total T3 and free T3

I don’t recommend getting a supplement as iron is highly reactive with oxygen and makes free radicals and causes damage. Oxidative stress, driven by excess iron, is one of the major reasons for low T3 and thyroid damage.

Rather consume iron-rich foods. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption whereas vitamin E and caffeine reduce iron absorption. Vitamin E, vitamin C, melatonin and flavonoids, polyphenols and other beneficial compounds in fruit protect against the toxic effect of iron.

The best source of iron would be beef liver, as 100g would give you 99% of your DV of iron.

#7 Calcium

Dairy (cow, goat or camel dairy products) is the best source of calcium and is also rich in lots of other nutrients, such as vitamin A, B2, B5, B12, D, zinc, and selenium. Dairy also has a great macro-nutrient composition for T4 production.

In a study people who consumed the most calcium had the highest T3, free T3 as well as the lowest estrogen.

The calcium from dairy products is the most bio-available. Eggshell powder is also a great source of calcium. Just ½ a teaspoon is all you need the day.

#8 Copper

A copper deficiency has been shown to lead to low thyroid hormone levels in rams, and copper is known to increase androgen receptor expression.

Beef/lamb/veal liver is the best dietary source of bioavailable copper. Just 100g of beef/lamb liver will give you 9.8mg copper. If you’re trying to replenish a copper deficiency, consider eating 100-200g liver daily for 30-60 days and then checking serum copper and ceruloplasmin.

If you’re worried about copper toxicity from liver, the body is very good at regulating the absorption of copper. If the body has enough, it can downregulate absorption by 90%, thus preventing toxicity.

#9 Forskolin

Although forskolin is mainly used as a fat-loss supplement, which does work (mildly), it also boosts T3 a bit by increasing cAMP.

#10 Be aware of grapeseed extract

Grapeseed extract is known as an aromatase inhibitor, which can thus help to lower TBG.

However, the response to GSE is highly variable. Meaning, some people experience a decrease in estrogen whereas others experience an increase.

If GSE increases estrogen for you, it will likely increase TBG as well.

#11 Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an estrogen antagonist in high doses, which inhibits the aromatase, and it’s very effective at lowering prolactin - which in turn helps with thyroid function

Summary

It all comes down to lowering HNF-4α and increasing PPARγ.

But in general, the simplest thing you can do is to eat a T3 maximization diet consisting of:

Eggs

Liver

Oysters

Milk

Starches

Fruit

Honey

And then also avoid intense caloric deficits, fasting, low carb diet or excess stress.

Here is a list of how to lower HNF-4α and increase PPARγ.

Lower HNF-4α

Stimulators of HNF-4α include:

Adiponectin Caffeine

PGC-1alpha

Garlic

Jiangzhi Decoction

Suppressors of HNF-4α include:

TSH

Insulin

Zinc deficiency

Andrographis paniculata (containing andrographolide)

Chinese liquorice

DAX-1

Luteolin

Berberine

Saikosaponin c found in Chaihu

Protocatechuic acid (a major metabolite of antioxidant polyphenols found in green tea)

Baicalin

Valerian root

Ginseng (ginsenoside Rb3)

Sucrose, glucose, or fructose

Increase PPARgamma

Suppressors of PPARγ include:

Oleic acid

SIRT1

Berberine

Metformin

Garlic

Reishi

AMPK

Fasting

Calorie Restriction

Resveratrol

Oleuropein

Things that increase PPARγ include:

Cold exposure

Exercise

Fats, such as palmitic Acid, myristic acid, MCT’s, short chain fatty acids (butyrate)

Minerals, such as zinc, selenium, manganese, phosphorous and lithium

Phosphatidylcholine

Glycine

Lipoic Acid

Black Cumin Oil (“the cure for every disease except death”)

Aspirin increases activity

Cyclic AMP (such as Forskolin) increases PPAR gamma function

Naringenin found in grapefruit

Luteolin

Hesperidin

Ginseng

I’ll end the article here.

It’s getting a bit long and we probably need to cover some of these topics in another article specific to those topics.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

T3 optimisation guide: The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look more attractive - Click here to join and optimise your T3.

References: